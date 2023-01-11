ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County prepares ahead of storms

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. — Kern County will see some more storm activity over the next few days. Ahead of this weekend's storms, officials are gearing up to keep you safe at home and on the roads. Mountain communities especially are expected to get hit hard, and residents are also doing their part to keep themselves safe too.
KERN COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley

Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

One NB I-5 lane reopen near Lost Hills Road after multi-car crash

------------- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just north of Lost Hills Road are closed after a multi-car crash involving two semi-trucks. According to the CHP’s website, there were three cars and two semi-trucks involved and are blocking the roadway. Caltrans District 6 said there is no estimate time...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Eastbound section of Westside Parkway to close at night Jan. 16-18: TRIP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 each night for construction, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is scheduled from from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man dead in shooting on Wilson Road: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that a man was killed in a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Road Friday night. No suspect information has been released at this time. The identity of the man will be released at a later...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and killed in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. No other details were available. If you have any information […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —  Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
GOSHEN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
fresyes.com

Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?

It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Water levels rising in Kern County lakes and rivers

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — People walking the Park at River Walk in Bakersfield may notice something that hasn't been seen in quite a while, water. "We come here every day during our lunch for our walk and it's nice to actually see water now," Shaden Virgen, a walker at the Park at River Walk said. "We were actually saying about a week ago that we're starting to see a little drift. So, the rain is helping. It's been dry for a long time."
KERN COUNTY, CA

