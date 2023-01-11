Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
NB I-5 near Templin Hwy. reduced to one lane for emergency work following mudslide
Santa Clarita, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Travelers from the Los Angeles area heading to Bakersfield Friday night can expect some delays while Caltrans crews plan for emergency work. Caltrans District 7 said northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic will be reduced to only one lane on Friday, January 13 from 7...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County prepares ahead of storms
PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. — Kern County will see some more storm activity over the next few days. Ahead of this weekend's storms, officials are gearing up to keep you safe at home and on the roads. Mountain communities especially are expected to get hit hard, and residents are also doing their part to keep themselves safe too.
clovisroundup.com
Atmospheric river continues to slam Central Valley
Residents and crews clearing up and repairing homes and road damages from the previous storm, shouldn’t pick up those blown away Christmas decorations just yet. As Fresno County starts to recover and Highway 168 opens from rockslides brought on by the rainfall, nearly two inches more are in store for the weekend through Monday.
Bakersfield Now
One NB I-5 lane reopen near Lost Hills Road after multi-car crash
------------- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5, just north of Lost Hills Road are closed after a multi-car crash involving two semi-trucks. According to the CHP’s website, there were three cars and two semi-trucks involved and are blocking the roadway. Caltrans District 6 said there is no estimate time...
Bakersfield Now
Eastbound section of Westside Parkway to close at night Jan. 16-18: TRIP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 through Jan. 18 each night for construction, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is scheduled from from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. each...
Bakersfield Now
Man dead in shooting on Wilson Road: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:20 p.m.) The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed that a man was killed in a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Road Friday night. No suspect information has been released at this time. The identity of the man will be released at a later...
Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
Man shot and killed in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. No other details were available. If you have any information […]
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in northwest Fresno, police say
A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Fresno late Wednesday night.
AOL Corp
Cockroach infestation among red flags that closed Fresno County food places in December
A banquet and catering kitchen, a grocery store’s food counter and a community center’s kitchen all were temporarily closed last month after Fresno County inspectors discovered various health violations. A Dec. 6 inspection at Amigos Food Market at Church and Cedar avenues in southeast Fresno revealed a lack...
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
fresyes.com
Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?
It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
Tornado Warning in Woodlake leaves residents on edge
In Tulare County, a Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service had some people afraid, and others excited.
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
Woman found dead on side of Fresno County road
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the side of the road in Fresno County.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect involved in deadly traffic collision in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was arrested following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno on Wednesday morning was identified by officials with the Fresno Police Department later that day. Officers say 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a pickup truck and ran away after crashing into a car injuring two people at around […]
Bakersfield Now
Water levels rising in Kern County lakes and rivers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — People walking the Park at River Walk in Bakersfield may notice something that hasn't been seen in quite a while, water. "We come here every day during our lunch for our walk and it's nice to actually see water now," Shaden Virgen, a walker at the Park at River Walk said. "We were actually saying about a week ago that we're starting to see a little drift. So, the rain is helping. It's been dry for a long time."
