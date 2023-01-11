ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

4 years later: Polis' inaugural promises revisited

By By HANNAH METZGER
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2c3P_0kBLX8sj00

Jared Polis was sworn in for his second term as governor of Colorado on Tuesday, marking four years since he entered office with the promise of creating a "Colorado for all."

Far from being the state's most prominent leader as he is today, Polis stood in front of the Capitol on Jan. 8, 2019 and vowed to spend the next four years changing Colorado for the better, declaring "now, we will get to work."

Of course, nobody could have anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic, which upended people's lives two years ago, and, to some extent, derailed leaders' best laid plans. So, with Polis' second inaugural address in the books, how did the promises of his first address hold up?

No. 1: "We get to work building an education system that provides every child with the education they need to unlock the bright future they deserve — beginning with high-quality early childhood education."

During his State of the State address two days after his first inauguration, Polis identified providing free, full-day kindergarten as his "top priority" to accomplish in the year following his election. He quickly succeeded, signing a bill for state-funded full-day kindergarten in May 2019, and implementing the program the following August.

Polis also vowed to expand free preschool to 8,000 additional Colorado children and later pledged that Colorado would have universal preschool access for 4-year-olds by the end of his first term in 2023. While only 5,000 preschool slots were freed up by the end of his first legislative session, Polis gradually made progress toward his loftier goal of universal preschool. In 2020, Colorado voters approved a tax on tobacco and nicotine products to help fund the universal preschool program. In 2022, Polis signed a bill finally establishing the universal preschool program, though it is only expected to provide 10 hours of free preschool per week to all 4-year-old children in Colorado. Enrollment for the program is scheduled to start on Jan. 17.

Some of Polis' other early promises around education included offering student loan relief for teachers , increasing transparency and protections in the student loan process and investing in student mental health — all of which have been addressed in legislation in recent years.

Colorado's Polis begins second term facing major challenges in housing, public safety, inflation

No. 2: "We get to work building a health care system that ensures families don’t have to choose between losing their homes and losing their health care."

Within the broad goal of health care reform, Polis started with three policy proposals: Import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada, establish a reinsurance program to reduce health insurance premiums, and empower the Division of Insurance to protect and support consumers facing high health care costs in rural and mountain communities . The latter two goals were achieved in the 2019 legislative session, while the state is still working towards the Canadian Drug Importation Program. After passing initial legislation to establish the program in 2019, the state most recently submitted a proposal to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December, seeking approval to import prescription drugs from Canada.

In a similar vein, Polis called for a paid family and medical leave program for Coloradans. He signed a study on the Family Medical Leave Insurance Program into law in 2019, then received voter approval in 2020. All Colorado employers are now required to contribute to the program as of Jan. 1 of this year.

Polis also began his first term aiming to "get a grip on the opioid epidemic," lamenting the more than 550 Coloradans who died from opioid overdoses in 2017. Though he did not name specific policy proposals, Polis vowed to work across the aisle on addiction prevention and treatment. While Colorado has since funded and created numerous programs targeting addiction, the opioid epidemic has only worsened in the last four years. In 2021, more than 900 Coloradans died from overdoses involving the synthetic opioid fentanyl, making up nearly half of the 1,881 total drug overdose deaths that year.

No. 3: "We get to work building an economy where Coloradans from all backgrounds have the opportunity to pursue good-paying, fulfilling careers and pay less in taxes."

Polis has made some strides toward lowering taxes, including ending income tax on social security, eliminating sales tax on diapers, and gradually cutting income and property taxes. He has also openly supported efforts to reduce the state income tax to zero — which has resulted in two successful ballot measures reducing the state income tax rate in 2020 and 2022.

Last week, Polis proposed spending $900 million to fight escalating property taxes in his 2023-24 budget plan, which has yet to be approved by the Legislature. Property owners face a sharp increase in property taxes expected to be in the billions of dollars — unless the state more aggressively intervenes to help them.

GOP chair calls Polis dishonest, governor fires back as immigration debate embroils Colorado

Also specified in his economic goals was expanding broadband access throughout the state to provide residents with better access to education and work opportunities. Polis recently kicked this effort into high gear, releasing a plan in October to connect 99% of Colorado households to high-speed internet in the next five years. During this time, Colorado is expected to invest between $400 million and $700 million of federal funds in broadband. In December, the federal government approved Colorado’s plan to invest $170.8 million in broadband infrastructure, connecting 18,000 new households and businesses.

Other specific policy promises included capping the vendor fee for retailers and identifying funding to upgrade Colorado's roads, highways and public transit systems. Polis signed legislation to achieve these goals in 2019 and 2021, respectively. However, in making these changes Polis also increased the vendor fee from 3% to 4%, and established a 2 cents-per-gallon fee on gasoline to help fund a $5.4 billion, 10-year plan to improve roads and transit projects.

No. 4: "We get to work protecting our precious air, water and land — and making sure that every Colorado family can live a great Colorado life with clean air and cheap, abundant renewable energy."

One of Polis' primary campaign issues was transitioning Colorado to 100% renewable energy by 2040. In July, the state announced that it was "well on its way" to achieving that goal in response to a biannual progress report . The report found that the state had invested nearly $270 million in the first half of 2022 on electric school buses, air quality monitoring and enforcement, clean air and decarbonization grants, eBike rebates and programs, building electrification, green rebuilding after disasters, geothermal energy, free transit fares during ozone season, aerial monitoring of industrial emissions sources and expanded public transit. Last winter, Colorado agreed to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub with New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, and Polis' new budget proposal includes $120 million in clean energy tax credits.

In his first State of the State address, Polis lumped industrial hemp in with his climate and land priorities, saying he wanted to make Colorado "the national leader in industrial hemp production." In 2021, both Polis and the Colorado Hemp Association declared that goal met , with Polis saying Colorado leads the nation in industrial hemp acreage and the trade association saying Colorado leads in industrial hemp production. That same year, Colorado received federal approval for its management plan for its hemp industry, granting the state autonomy to regulate the crop.

Lastly, Polis committed to identifying a funding source for the Colorado Water Plan — created by Polis' predecessor John Hickenlooper in 2015 to serve as the state's framework for solving its water challenges. While Polis did sign legislation to partially fund the plan, the state under Polis has never fully funded the Water Plan, under which it is supposed to set aside $100 million a year starting in 2020. In addition, Colorado has continued to struggle with drought conditions in recent years, particularly along the Colorado River Basin.

Colorado lawmakers introduce first bills of the 2023 session

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

New Colorado Chamber of Commerce report identifies possible business roadblocks

Colorado business leaders expressed concerns about Colorado's regulatory landscape, increasing "wages and benefit affordability," and high cost of living for employees due to housing affordability here. That's according to a report released Thursday by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. The report, produced with Dietrich Partners, a Colorado-based business consulting firm,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Phil Weiser sworn in for second term as Colorado's attorney general

In Phil Weiser’s first term as Colorado’s attorney general, he has been involved with suing major pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the nation’s opioid crisis, brought a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL with accusations of marketing to children and won a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the ability to remove presidential electors who vote against their state’s winner.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado

Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online

A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Denver weather: Dry Saturday, snow...
COLORADO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Colorado To Receive Up To $1,500 Tax Refunds Under TABOR

Colorado will be receiving up to $1,500 in tax refunds under Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). Originally, the refunds were $400 per taxpayer, but because of Colorado’s developing economy, the tax refunds have increased. Due to the amendment to Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), the government of Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
agjournalonline.com

Boebert begins new term after narrow win

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Debbie Hartman voted for Lauren Boebert for Congress in 2020 and again in 2022, delighted by Boebert’s unequivocal defense of cultural issues that animate the Republican Party’s far right flank. But as Hartman shopped recently at a supermarket in this Rocky Mountain ranching outpost, she had one piece of advice for the Colorado lawmaker.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

The first education bills filed during the 2023 Colorado General Assembly

The first bills of the legislative session are a way for Colorado lawmakers to signal their priorities. On education, that means addressing shortages of teachers and mental health professionals, helping adult students who didn’t get what they needed from the school system the first time around, and providing incentives for incarcerated people to learn while in prison.These are far from the only education issues that will arise during the 2023 Colorado General...
COLORADO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$400 TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of Spring 2023

Colorado residents received the TABOR refund checks early instead of having them by the Spring of 2023. Individual taxpayers would get $400 under the plan while families would be receiving $800. TABOR Refund Checks Received Early Instead of This Spring 2023. Normally it would be released by the spring of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Put Colorado’s crime victims first

Somewhere along the road to “restorative justice,” “harm reduction,” “justice reform” and assorted other catchphrases of the contemporary criminal-justice debate — Colorado left crime’s victims in the dust. That probably was inevitable given the top priority of our Legislature: to extend victimhood to crime’s perpetrators.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy