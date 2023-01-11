ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cuny.edu

Dr. Derrick Brazill Named Provost

Dr. Derrick Brazill has been named Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at York College, after having served as Interim Provost at the College since August 2020. “While serving as Interim, Dr. Brazill successfully moved forward important programs and initiatives that strengthen York College and I am so pleased that students and faculty will continue to benefit from his leadership,” said York College President Johnson Eanes.
Athletics Alumni Day Update for Saturday: Women's Basketball Games Postponed; Rest of Schedule Continues

ARC Arena Floor B-2 Newman Vertical Campus. Calling all former Baruch College student athletes!. Come back to campus and join us for our annual Baruch Athletics Alumni Day in person. The day is meant to reconnect alumni with former teammates, friends, colleagues, and friends of the program. Get ready to cheer the Bearcats on the court and in the pool (full schedule below).
