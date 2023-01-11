Read full article on original website
cuny.edu
Dr. Derrick Brazill Named Provost
Dr. Derrick Brazill has been named Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at York College, after having served as Interim Provost at the College since August 2020. “While serving as Interim, Dr. Brazill successfully moved forward important programs and initiatives that strengthen York College and I am so pleased that students and faculty will continue to benefit from his leadership,” said York College President Johnson Eanes.
cuny.edu
Athletics Alumni Day Update for Saturday: Women's Basketball Games Postponed; Rest of Schedule Continues
ARC Arena Floor B-2 Newman Vertical Campus. Calling all former Baruch College student athletes!. Come back to campus and join us for our annual Baruch Athletics Alumni Day in person. The day is meant to reconnect alumni with former teammates, friends, colleagues, and friends of the program. Get ready to cheer the Bearcats on the court and in the pool (full schedule below).
