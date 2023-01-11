Read full article on original website
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi To Play Basketball at the University of Colorado Boulder
Another family member of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is joining him at the University of Colorado Boulder. According to Sports Illustrated, Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of the school’s new head football coach, is transferring to the school to play on the women’s basketball team. Shelomi Sanders...
Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams
Former New Orlean Saints head coach Sean Payton has seemingly turned down two teams that are in need of a new sideline boss. This year’s NFL coaching carousel will have some high-profile names available, one of them being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Last year, Payton stepped away from the NFL, but is now looking to make a return on a new team. At the end of the regular season, there are five teams that have head coach openings — Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. So, which teams have the edge?
The Quarterback Brian Kelly Danced on is Leaving LSU
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU he got ripped by anyone with ears outside of Louisiana for his sudden change of accent. Just a week or so after that he put his dance skills on display as he helped put the finishing touches on the recruitment of five star quarterback, walker howard.
Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart
If the Jaden Rashada situation isn’t proof of how much college football has become like the pros, then nothing is. Rashada, a 5-star quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, made headlines on Wednesday when it was reported that he wanted Florida to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada committed to Miami over... The post Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
LSU Gymnastics Forced To Hire Olivia Dunne Security Guard After Chaos In Utah Last Week
Last Friday the LSU gymnastics team traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah to take on the University of Utah in a match. It was a packed house to see the two teams compete. However, a large and raucous group of the fans weren’t there for the event, they were there for TikTok star and influencer Oliva Dunne.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
A look at Alabama Football's 2023 schedule
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide finished the 2022 college football season with a record of 11-2 and a win in the Sugar Bowl. While this may be considered a historical year for some programs, it just doesn’t meet the Alabama standard. This was the second time since the...
Yardbarker
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole Miss. That leaves Alabama with a significant staff opening that Nick Saban will need to fill.
Third Georgia TE enters transfer portal
The Georgia Bulldogs are losing a lot of pieces in the tight end room this offseason.Veteran tight end Ryland Goede has entered the transfer portal. He is likely looking for more playing time. Georgia still has excellent 2023 tight end recruits and returns Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp. Ryland Goede...
Pete Golding’s Alabama replacement could weaken a major rival
Pete Golding is leaving Alabama for Ole Miss, but Nick Saban may have an ace up his sleeve…. Though Alabama fans are ecstatic over defensive coordinator Pete Golding leaving for the Ole Miss gig, they might be even happier if Nick Saban is going big game hunting this offseason. While...
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway has passed away this week. He was 42 years old. According to multiple reports, Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. Galloway played for Alabama from 1999-2002, racking up 1,830 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had his ...
USC football loses another recruit: Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from Trojans
Less than a week after Jett White, the nation's No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2025, decommitted from USC, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost another prized recruit. Class of 2024 recruit Aaron Butler, the nation's No. 6 athlete, announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday. As a junior the ...
PETA demands Georgia retire Uga mascot; school responds
The focus of the college football and broader world is on Georgia after it won a second-straight national championship and now some of that attention is coming from an unlikely source: PETA. The animal rights organization is going public with its request that Georgia stop using a live Bulldog as ...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision
Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
Michigan football loses surprise defensive player to transfer portal
He was just coming into his own, and was becoming a star in Ann Arbor. Now, it appears he’s heading to his fourth school. After arriving late, coming in training camp, edge rusher Eyabi Okie became a fan favorite. The former five-star recruit who was the No. 3 player in the 2018 recruiting class got his start at Alabama, before transferring to Houston, then UT Martin. His troubled past appeared to be behind him with Michigan football, and he became not only a fan favorite, but apparently also one in the locker room.
