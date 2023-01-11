ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WTOP

‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery

For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore prosecutors dismiss all charges against Keith Davis Jr., who was tried 4 times for murder

BALTIMORE -- Keith Davis Jr., who had been tried four times for the same murder of a security guard at Pimlico race track, is now a free man. New Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates dismissed all charges against Davis and said he will not move forward with the fifth trial, which had been scheduled for May. Bates blamed his predecessor Marilyn Mosby for what he called "missteps" and "pursuing a conviction at all costs."He told WJZ Friday afternoon, "I had never—never in my entire career—seen the chief state's attorney have a presumption of prosecutorial vindictiveness. That was game over. It was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing

LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

27-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Shortly before 11:00 am, The Baltimore Police arrived at the 3000 Block of McElderry Street to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injury. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 27-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Helping Up Mission now offers isolation beds for Baltimore’s Covid-positive homeless

After advocates bemoan the loss of safe spaces for infected people to isolate, Mayor Scott turns to a nonprofit. Amid criticism about the lack of emergency housing in Baltimore for those who are Covid positive and homeless, the city is partnering with Helping Up Mission to house people discharged from local hospitals who are in need of space to isolate.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue

A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
BALTIMORE, MD
techvisibility.com

BALTIMORE, MD

