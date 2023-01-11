Read full article on original website
weaa.org
Names of Baltimore’s 2022 homicide victims to be displayed on a banner this weekend
(Baltimore, MD) -- The names of 333 victims killed in gun violence in Baltimore last year will go on display this weekend outside the New Covenant Church in the 1800 block of Wickes Avenue. The 20-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall banner is a project of the Guardian Angels. The community service and...
High schoolers robbed of shoes in Owings Mills district says
Owings Mills High School informed parents of three incidents in which students were robbed of their shoes.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
WTOP
‘More burials than we thought’: Historic Bowie church begins long reckoning with slavery
For decades, the historic roots of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, Maryland, have been a source of pride among parishioners. What’s less talked about is the church’s connection to slavery. The Jesuits who started the church also ran a tobacco plantation, and enslaved Black people were relied on to operate it. Much of that land was sold off, and by the 1960s, new neighborhoods were being built where tobacco leaves once grew.
Baltimore prosecutors dismiss all charges against Keith Davis Jr., who was tried 4 times for murder
BALTIMORE -- Keith Davis Jr., who had been tried four times for the same murder of a security guard at Pimlico race track, is now a free man. New Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates dismissed all charges against Davis and said he will not move forward with the fifth trial, which had been scheduled for May. Bates blamed his predecessor Marilyn Mosby for what he called "missteps" and "pursuing a conviction at all costs."He told WJZ Friday afternoon, "I had never—never in my entire career—seen the chief state's attorney have a presumption of prosecutorial vindictiveness. That was game over. It was...
Wbaltv.com
Charging document suggests possible motive in school stabbing
LANSDOWNE, Md. — The Baltimore County teen accused ofstabbing a classmate Tuesday at Lansdowne High School faces an attempted first-degree murder charge. WBAL-TV 11 News obtained the charging document, which state the suspect used a knife to stab the victim when a fight in a restroom spilled into the hallway.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
wmar2news
Police aware of social posts calling for disorder in White Marsh
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are warning of parental guidance policies at Towson Town Center and in White Marsh. The latest reminder comes after flyers began circulating on social media calling for disorder at White Marsh Mall on January 14. WMAR reviewed the flyer and it appears to...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
27-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Shortly before 11:00 am, The Baltimore Police arrived at the 3000 Block of McElderry Street to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injury. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 27-Year-Old Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community
Worried that recent decisions at City Hall will contribute to turmoil and uncertainty within Baltimore’s cultural community, arts advocates are asking Mayor Brandon Scott not to make any more major moves in that area without consulting them first. In a letter sent to Scott this week, 10 representatives of...
baltimorebrew.com
Helping Up Mission now offers isolation beds for Baltimore’s Covid-positive homeless
After advocates bemoan the loss of safe spaces for infected people to isolate, Mayor Scott turns to a nonprofit. Amid criticism about the lack of emergency housing in Baltimore for those who are Covid positive and homeless, the city is partnering with Helping Up Mission to house people discharged from local hospitals who are in need of space to isolate.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Man tried 4 times for killing set free after charges dropped
BALTIMORE — (AP) — Baltimore’s new top prosecutor dropped all charges Friday against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him from behind bars and ending a controversial case that repeatedly raised questions about police and prosecutorial conduct. Keith Davis Jr....
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
Wbaltv.com
Person dead, teenager grazed in shooting on Caton Avenue
A person died and a teenager was grazed in the head in a shooting Friday afternoon. Baltimore police said officers were called around 2:24 p.m. to the unit block of Caton Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening graze...
Wbaltv.com
Edmondson Westside principal leads healing process after mass shooting
The principal of a Baltimore high school shared deep reflection and remorse Wednesday, one week after one of his students was killed in a mass shooting near campus. City police have not made an arrest in the death of a 16-year-old Edmondson Westside High School student. One of the school's...
techvisibility.com
Brand new Information on Payday loans into the Baltimore, Maryland
Human trafficking victim speaks out about the horrors of forced labor
A crime hidden in plain sight, human trafficking comes in many forms. Trading a human for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
