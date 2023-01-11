Who is Anna-May Robey on Love Island 2023?

Anna-May Robey is one of the first ten stars confirmed for the latest season of Love Island .

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The returning winter spin-off will see another batch of islanders heading to a new villa in South Africa to try to find their perfect partners with the help of Love Island 's new host, Maya Jama.

Anna-May Robey is one of the first five girls confirmed to be heading into the villa this time around, and its pretty clear she's in the market for a new man... even if that's because her mother wants her to find someone!

When asked why she signed up for Love Island this time, Anna-May said: "I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh. I've been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she's like, 'You need to find a boyfriend'.

"I'm just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone", she added.

Here's what you need to know about Anna-May Robey...

How old is Anna-May Robey?

Anna-May Robey is 20 years old.

Where is Anna-May Robey from?

Anna-May is from Swansea, in Wales.

Will Anna-May find someone to bring home to her mum in South Africa? (Image credit: ITV)

What does Anna-May do for a living?

Anna-May Robey is a payroll administrator.

What is Anna-May's Instagram account?

You can find Anna-May Robey on Instagram @annamayrobey , where the new reality star already has more than 14,500 followers at the time of writing.

If you do decide to follow her, it's worth noting that the duty of care protocols for Love Island contestants have been changed for the new series and that none of this year's islanders will be sharing fresh content during the show's run. That's because the islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts for the duration of their time in the villa.

What does Anna-May think she will bring to the villa?

Anna-May sounds like she's planning to bring only the best vibes to the Love Island villa this year. She said: "I will bring fun, I’m always up for a laugh, if someone tells me to go and dive in the pool I will probably do it. I’ll bring energy to the Villa, I'll get everyone up playing games! I‘m also not afraid to get in someone's way; if I like someone, I’ll let them know."

Anna-May said three words when asked to pitch why people should date her: "funny, energetic, spontaneous". However, it sounds like her personal preferences might be a problem in the villa.

Asked why she's single right now, Anna-May said: "I'm single because I'm fussy and I get the ick easily. I also go for the same type of guy so I need to broaden my horizons, so I hope to do that in the Villa."

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.