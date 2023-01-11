ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Ron Hall on Love Island 2023?

By Martin Shore
 3 days ago

Ron Hall is one of the first ten stars in the lineup for 2023's first series of Love Island .

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The returning winter spin-off will see another batch of islanders heading to a  new villa in South Africa to try to find their perfect partners with the help of Love Island 's new host, Maya Jama.

Ron Hall was the second male islander confirmed for the new series, and he's definitely in it for romance! Speaking about his reasons for joining the show, Ron said: "I think it's the best show to find love on. I'm now 25 and I had in my head that I’d be with someone, settled and married by say 27… it’s now coming awfully close to that.

"It’s now a good opportunity for me to force myself into that intense environment. I don’t use dating apps and texting, it’s forced. Being in there, chatting to someone 24/7 that suits me and my personality", he added.

Here's what you need to know about Ron Hall...

How old is Ron Hall?

Ron Hall is 25.

Where is Ron Hall from?

Ron comes from Essex.

Ron's hoping to find love in South Africa. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Ron do for a living?

Ron Hall is a financial advisor.

What is Ron Hall's Instagram account?

Ron Hall's Instagram handle is @ronhall__ . At the time of writing, he has 6855 followers.

It is worth remembering that the duty of care protocols for Love Island contestants have been changed for the new series. Islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts for the duration of their time in the villa, so if you follow Ron you likely won't see any new posts on her account for a little while.

What does Ron think he will bring to the villa?

"Fun and charisma. I just want to be naturally myself in there, have good times and make memories. I think people will enjoy my company" is what Ron had to say about what he's bringing to the new villa.

Why does Ron think someone should date him?

When asked why people should date him, Ron said: "I'm the most genuine person you'll meet. I'm genuine, caring and I'm a nice person - which you don't find these days."

If he does find someone he wants to couple up with, it sounds like he won't be waiting around, though! Asked if he falls for someone easily, he said: "With the right person, I'm so quick, like lightning speed."

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.

