Alicia Borchardt
2d ago
That's not okay. This county is so corrupt. if a citizen did this they would be all over them with charges. But because it was an officer it's okay...
State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order
A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
KKTV
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
Daily Record
Club Q shooting: Entirety of deadly attack captured on surveillance video, prosecutor says
COLORADO SPRINGS — Surveillance cameras inside and outside of Club Q captured the entirety of the mass shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub, prosecutors said in court Friday. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said prosecutors plan to play the video during the suspect’s next court hearing, scheduled for Feb. 22. The video shows the suspect, Anderson Aldrich, park their car outside the Colorado Springs club, walk inside and fire the weapon, Allen said.
Police officer won't be charged, despite shooting being ruled unjustified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County District Attorney's Office said it will not charge an officer who shot at someone driving away in his police cruiser, despite determining the shooting was unjustified. Officer Brandon Lowe shot and hurt a suspect in May 2022 after responding to a...
Woman avoids contempt of court over TikTok videos after request is withdrawn
KITTREDGE, Colo. — Editor's note: This story has been updated after a woman seeking contempt of court filed a motion to withdraw her complaint and the judge granted the motion. A land dispute case in this corner of Jefferson County has escalated to the point where social media postings...
COLD CASE: Who killed McKinley Collins?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973. On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his […]
Jan. 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Mark Villalobos, 54, is a Hispanic man, 5’08” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Traffic Offenses – Driving […]
FOX21News.com
Officer's use of force not justified in May homicide, stolen patrol car
Officer's use of force not justified in May homicide, stolen patrol car. Officer’s use of force not justified in May homicide, …. Officer's use of force not justified in May homicide, stolen patrol car. Meet Julie Wilson: Live and Local Reporter. Meet Julie Wilson: Live and Local Reporter. Get...
KKTV
GRAPHIC: No charges for Colorado Springs officer who shot a murder suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An affidavit obtained by 11 News reveals disturbing details of what police believe happened the night of May 13, 2022 leading up to a large scene on I-25 on the south side of the city. Just before 10 p.m. that night, police received a call...
Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County Sheriff seeking persons of interest
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying and possibly locating two people who are persons of interest. PCSO tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 12 and asked the public if they could identify a man and woman connected to an active Sheriff’s Office investigation. If you recognize […]
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
Suspect sought in Pueblo homicide
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for a December, 2022 murder and attempted murder. PPD identified Austin Aragon as the suspect in the Dec. 2, 2022 murder of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez. PPD said officers originally responded to the 1000 block of East […]
KKTV
Man with criminal past arrested in Fountain with a ‘ghost gun’
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a criminal past was arrested in Fountain this week while in possession of a “ghost gun,” according to police. The Fountain Police Department is reporting 38-year-old David Arellano was wanted for parole violation. Arellano was spotted looking into vehicles and walking onto people’s property in the 1000 block of Ancestra Dr. on Wednesday at about 10:47 in the morning.
KKTV
Suspect detained following incident near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Colorado Springs Teen Recovering After Being Hit by City Bus. Three days after her grandson was hit by a city bus Linda Vanderplume says she is thankful he is alive. The Summit featured suicide prevention initiatives, created opportunities to learn about connecting in safe spaces, and offered its 150+ attendees concrete actions that individuals and organizations can do to prevent suicide.
Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police responded to reports of a student possibly having a gun at a Colorado Springs high school. The investigation revealed the weapon in question was a BB gun. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a citizen contacted Mitchell High School staff around noon and said they saw four males The post Colorado Springs Police: Student found with BB gun near high school appeared first on KRDO.
Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released more information on a barricaded suspects situation that happened Wednesday, including saying one of the suspects was connected to a serious crash in Colorado Springs. According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges. Those The post Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash appeared first on KRDO.
Off-duty officer accused of punching physically disabled neighbor
The Aurora Police Department said an off-duty officer was involved in a fight and arrested on Wednesday night.
17-year-old killed in N Nevada Avenue crash identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy of a 17-year-old killed in a deadly crash early Wednesday morning on Dec. 28, 2022. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the Coroner’s Office identified a 17-year-old girl who died following a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue between East Caramillo […]
mountainjackpot.com
Patrick Frazee Appeal Denied; Final Door Closes For Overturning Life Behind Bars Verdict
The door has appeared to close for overturning the life prison sentence with no chance of parole for one of the area’s most renown accused killers in years. Convicted murderer Patrick Frazee once again commanded news headlines last week, as it was announced that his effort to appeal his murder conviction was denied by a state appeals court. Frazee was convicted in 2019 of brutally murdering his former fiancé Kelsey Berreth by bludgeoning her to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day 2018 at Berreth’s Woodland Park home. It was a case and trial that put Teller County on the national spotlight.
