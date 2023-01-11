Read full article on original website
Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC championship to be played in Atlanta
A potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced Thursday. The decision comes following the cancellation of the Week 17 contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Both the Bills and Chiefs approved the move last week.
Eagles injury report: Johnson returns, Hurts tosses it around
For the first time since suffering a torn adductor against the Cowboy in Week 16, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is attempting to forgo surgery and play in the playoffs. The Eagles will host an NFC divisional round game on Jan. 21...
Hamlin visits Bills for 1st time since being cleared to go home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, 12 days after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Fantasy: Dynasty Trade Value Chart (January Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. In an effort to help...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dan Snyder: 'If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him?'
While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he's still an ally of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, he acknowledges things aren't the same as they once were.
Cowboys-Buccaneers player props: A breathtaking prime-time matchup
All season long we've had fun with the NFL's version of "Must See TV" Thursdays, as we've tried to keep things light, using famous Thursday night appointment television show "Seinfeld" to help with our look at the prop markets, and get us in the right state of mind. While the playoffs mean it's more serious for the players, we should be reminded that it's still just any other game for bettors and there's still lessons to be taken from Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.
Carr bids Raiders farewell amid trade reports: 'Never envisioned it ending this way'
Veteran quarterback Derek Carr penned a heartfelt goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders amid reports the team will trade him in the offseason. Carr's message comes on the heels of sources telling NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Raiders organization will start evaluating the trade market for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.
Wild Card Weekend storylines: 1 key question for every AFC playoff clash
The NFL playoffs have arrived. The Chiefs and Eagles get to rest this weekend while 12 teams battle Saturday through Monday in the wild-card round. Here's one storyline to watch in each of the AFC matchups. (All times listed are Eastern. Click to read our breakdown of the NFC games.)
NFL Wild Card round-robin anytime touchdown parlay
The games are bigger come playoff time, but there are also fewer - meaning there's less to choose from when picking out the most valuable underdogs of the week. Sure, if you're desperate for five plays for a round-robin underdog moneyline parlay, you could go on a kamikaze mission with the Seahawks, Dolphins, and Ravens. However, with short prices in the other three games this Wild Card Weekend, there's just not much to work with.
Report: Ravens still want long-term deal with Lamar despite injury
Despite quarterback Lamar Jackson's knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens are still committed to their star quarterback. They will begin negotiating a long-term contract with Jackson whenever the season ends, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Ravens are expected to franchise tag Jackson if they cannot agree on a...
Report: Howell likely to be Commanders' 2023 starter
The Washington Commanders will likely start the 2023 season with quarterback Sam Howell as their starter, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Jones reports that offensive coordinator candidates are being told they will be working with Howell under center. The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth round of the 2022...
AP All-Pro teams: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous selections
Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years. The Chiefs’ Kelce and the Vikings’ Jefferson received first-team votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.
Lamar says knee still unstable: 'Wish I could be out there with my guys'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted Thursday that his knee "remains unstable" as he works his way back from a Grade 2 PCL sprain that's forced him to miss the last five games. "I'm still in good spirits as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," he said....
Giants-Vikings player props: Putting players under the microscope
We've had fun all season long with the NFL's version of "Must See TV" Thursdays. We've tried to keep things light, using the famous TV show "Seinfeld" to help with our look at the prop markets and get us in the right state of mind. While the playoffs mean it's more serious for the players, we should be reminded that it's still just any other game for bettors, and there are still lessons to be taken from Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer.
Report: Kingsbury bought 1-way ticket to Thailand, not looking to coach in 2023
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't in a rush to coach again and has purchased a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager. Kingsbury declined interest from several NFL teams that contacted him regarding potential interviews, reports Schrager. It's unknown at this time when Kingsbury will return from Thailand or coach again.
Report: Broncos interview David Shaw for head coaching job
The Denver Broncos interviewed former Stanford coach David Shaw about their head coaching vacancy Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Shaw stepped down as head coach of Stanford last November after 12 seasons in charge. He's the school's winningest coach but oversaw back-to-back 3-9 campaigns in his final two seasons.
Packers GM: Rodgers 'to take some time' on deciding future
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to "take some time" to decide his future in the league, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, according to CBS Sports. "I want all these guys back," Gutekunst said when asked if he wants Rodgers as his quarterback next year. Gutekunst...
NBA Podcast: On parity, KD's injury, the Bucks, and the Nuggets
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. The reasons why this NBA season has seen so much parity, unpredictability, and randomness. Can the Nets survive Kevin Durant's absence?. Is Brooklyn's defense built to sustain life without KD?. How...
Report: Chargers' Williams has fracture in back, expected to miss 2-3 weeks
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a fracture in his back that's expected to sideline him for two-to-three weeks, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. Williams has been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 28-year-old Williams was injured in the second quarter of the Chargers' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Way-too-early top 25 for 2023: Georgia vs. everybody
The Georgia championship hangover likely hasn't worn off yet, but it's already time to start looking ahead to the 2023 season. The Bulldogs will begin next season in the same place they ended the last two - sitting atop the college football world. Kirby Smart's program will look to become the first to ever win three straight national titles from the No. 1 slot heading into the 2023 season.
