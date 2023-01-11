ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First of three brand new & bolstered direct payments between $1,827 & $4,555 go out today – see fixed date to get cash

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive a boosted direct payment that's worth between $1,827 and $4,555.

Social Security benefits will begin landing in direct deposit accounts on January 11.

Millions of Americans are set to receive boosted Social Security payments today Credit: Getty

Around 70million Americans receive the monthly payment, which has increased by $140 this year.

There has been a boost as the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) saw an 8.7 percent increase last October.

On average, seniors will receive $1,827 a month, while couples are estimated to pocket $2,972.

But, Americans that have decided to wait until turning 70 before claiming their payment could receive a whopping $4,555.

Benefits are being sent out today to seniors with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of the month.

But, two more batches of Social Security payments will be deposited in bank accounts on January 18 and 25.

Social Security benefits are sent out on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of every month.

But, seniors have been warned that Social Security benefits can be taxed for those with supplemental income.

This includes those who are still working as well as those who receive income through investment dividends.

For individuals making over $25,000, 50 percent of their Social Security benefits could be taxed.

That goes up to 85 percent for those making more than $34,000.

For married couples, those making more than $32,000 could see 50 percent of their benefits taxed.

That rises to 85 percent for couples making more than $44,000.

Meanwhile, The U.S. Sun told how monthly Supplemental Security Income payments have risen from $841 to $914.

The first boosted payment of the new year was sent out to claimants on December 30.

Payments are usually sent out on the first of every month but as January 1 was a federal holiday, the check was deposited early.

The next SSI installment will be sent to claimants on February 1 meaning Americans only have weeks to wait.

Comments / 18

Decon
2d ago

People on SS at the end of 2022 received notice of what will be deposited and what day! Old news, stop these Fraudulent amounts. Go to SS site for the REAL amounts!

Reply
8
Noni
2d ago

you would of had to make something like $4000,000 a year to get that much in ss. that's not the reality of it.

Reply
5
