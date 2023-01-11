SIDNEY -- The Sidney City Council Tuesday approved the purchase of a mini-excavator for the electric department. The bids came in at $30,251.32 plus tax for a Bobcat E20 with a July delivery date. The City also received a bid for a Cat 301.7 at a price of $40,185 with a March delivery. Mike Palmer, Electricity superintendent, said the mini-excavator is not an equipment replacement. The machine will be used with horizontal directional drills with the ongoing underground conversion project. The small size of the mini-excavator will allow crews to maneuver in tight areas.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO