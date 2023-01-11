Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
City Council approves mini-excavator purchase
SIDNEY -- The Sidney City Council Tuesday approved the purchase of a mini-excavator for the electric department. The bids came in at $30,251.32 plus tax for a Bobcat E20 with a July delivery date. The City also received a bid for a Cat 301.7 at a price of $40,185 with a March delivery. Mike Palmer, Electricity superintendent, said the mini-excavator is not an equipment replacement. The machine will be used with horizontal directional drills with the ongoing underground conversion project. The small size of the mini-excavator will allow crews to maneuver in tight areas.
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 71 south of Kimball closed
KIMBALL -- U.S. Highway 71 south of Kimball was closed this afternoon. Nebraska State Patrol vehicles were seen blocking the road at about 3:30 p.m. today. News Channel Nebraska has contacted the Nebraska State Patrol. The road is closed in response to an accident in Weld County, Colo.
News Channel Nebraska
Creek Valley School District welcomes new school board
CHAPPELL -- The Creek Valley School District welcomed its new board of education Monday, January 10. Luke Hanson and Deann Speirs recited their oaths and new officers were elected. Officers for the 2023-2024 school year include Matt Kingman (president), Dough Mashek (vice-president), Kevin Jacobs (board secretary), members Troy Isenbart, Deann...
kunc.org
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
If you’re traveling west from Nebraska on I76, the first opportunity to stop for a fill up in Colorado will be Julesburg, a small town in rural northeastern corner of the state. The Wagon Wheel Conoco is on the south side of the highway and serves as a place...
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup Truck rescued from railroad crossing
SIDNEY -- Law enforcement and railroad crews responded to a report of a pickup truck stuck on a railroad crossing west of Sidney Tuesday. Nebraska State Patrol, Cheyenne County Sheriff's officers and railroad crews responded to the call about three to four miles west of Sidney on U.S. 30 at about 1:55 p.m. The tracks were reopened about 2:35 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Leyton Elementary selects spelling finalists
GURLEY -- Leyton fourth through eighth grade held its 2023 Spelling Bee this morning. Top spellers are: Henry McLaughlin (first place), Auvi Cranmore (second place), Aubri Borges (third place), Gaige Harsca (fourth place), Madilynn Mitchell (fifth place) and Bella Fischer (sixth place). Leyton's finalists will next compete in the Cheyenne...
News Channel Nebraska
Elks' Casino Night deemed a success
SIDNEY -- The dice rolled and support for the Elks renovation project drew interest. The Sidney Elks Lodge offered a way to celebrate the new year with a "Casino Night December 31. Proceeds from the night went to the building renovation project. Elks member Rob Kuhns said the New Year's...
Scotts Bluff Co. Sheriff's Office warns of scam
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam/fraudulent phone calls happening recently. We have had multiple reports on Tuesday. In some instances, the caller ID shows the phone number of our office. This is known as “spoofing,” and it’s very common. Crooks use various tools to decide what number shows up in your caller ID.
News Channel Nebraska
Leyton boys remain unbeaten, girls earn eighth win
DALTON – Junior Zaili Benish had a game-high 23 points and the Leyton girls basketball team secured a 51-21 victory over Potter-Dix Friday night in Dalton. Junior Shawnee Gamble chipped in with 13 points for the Warriors. The Coyote’s were led by junior Madison Williamson who finished with seven...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Girls, Ogallala Boys Record Wins
SIDNEY – Sidney and Ogallala split a pair of games at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility in Sidney Friday night. The Lady Raider’s relentless pressure took its toll on Ogallala as Sidney pulled away in a 65-35 win over the Lady Indians. Ironically, it was that same kind of pressure from Ogallala that stymied the Red Raiders in a 74-58 loss to the Indians.
