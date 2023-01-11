Read full article on original website
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Novak Djokovic is accused of playing mind games with Australian Open title rival Nick Kyrgios
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has accused Novak Djokovic of playing mind games with Nick Kyrgios after the Serb superstar snubbed the Aussie's chances at the Australian Open.
Djokovic in ominous mood for Australian Open as Nadal grapples for form
Novak Djokovic returns to next week's Australian Open as heavy favourite and with his ominous form in stark contrast to the struggles of defending champion Rafael Nadal. "I couldn't ask for a better preparation and lead-up to the Australian Open," said Djokovic.
Djokovic opens up on leaving family behind to go to tennis tournaments: "I cry every time I leave"
Novak Djokovic finds it hard to leave family behind every time he goes to an event admitting that it brings him to tears because he tends to live life in the moment. Djokovic is away from the family once more as he chases history in Melbourne trying to win his 10th Australian Open. The Serbian opened up to Tennis Majors explaining how it's tough for him to leave his family behind:
Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
Coco Gauff and Baker Tilly: Game, Set, Match
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces tennis star Coco Gauff as its new brand ambassador. Heading into next week’s 2023 Australian Open, Coco has a commanding start to the season having just won her third career WTA singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005101/en/ Coco Gauff wins at ASB classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: ASB Classic // Dom Thomas
"He could turn out to be the single most important tennis player that we have ever had": Wilander lauds high praise on World Number One Carlos Alcaraz
Mats Wilander was very excited to watch Carlos Alcaraz win the US Open and he thinks the Spaniard might end up being one of the most important tennis players in history. Alcaraz didn't show up overnight but he took his game rather quickly from a top 30 level to a top 10 level. It happened early in the 2022 season when he started to win multiple events. For Wilander, watching him play was the most exciting thing that happened in the past 20 year as he explained to Eurosport:
Australian Open order of play: Day 1 schedule including Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper
Rafael Nadal begins his Australian Open title defence on Monday and resumes a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish their careers with the most men’s grand slam titles.The Spaniard edged ahead of the Serbian last year and currently has 22 in total, but Djokovic is the favourite to triumph after a feast of tennis across the next fortnight.Djokovic has been given a warm welcome in Melbourne having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago and the nine-times Australian Open champion has put the scandal behind him and will hope to make it a stunning 10 to kick off the...
2023 Australian Open live stream: where to watch the first tennis Grand Slam
All eyes will be on Australia when the top tennis players in the world convene for the 2023 Australian Open. The Australian Open marks the first of four events in the Grand Slam. The tournament will be played on hardcourt surfaces and features the following events: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and junior championships. The Open will also include wheelchair, legends, and exhibition events.
2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, bracket
Iga Swiatek of Poland is the top seed in the 2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, looking to move closer to the career Grand Slam. Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open.
Tips for Enjoying the Australian Open
If you're going to be in Melbourne for the first major of the year, Jon Wertheim has some advice on how to have the best possible time.
Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up
New year, same Taylor Fritz. The No. 9-ranked tennis player in the world continued to build on his massive 2022 success last Sunday, defeating Italian Matteo Berrettini in the inaugural United Cup to secure a victory for Team USA. Leaning on his 15 aces, Fritz took down yet another powerhouse opponent over the 11-day tournament, prompting his teammates — including Francis Tiafoe and Madison Keys — to mob him in celebration underneath the lights at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena. “Winning an event, getting all the good matches and points-wise for the ranking, it’s as good as it can get for starting the season,” Fritz tells InsideHook. “It was a really good week.”
