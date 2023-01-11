Rafael Nadal begins his Australian Open title defence on Monday and resumes a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish their careers with the most men’s grand slam titles.The Spaniard edged ahead of the Serbian last year and currently has 22 in total, but Djokovic is the favourite to triumph after a feast of tennis across the next fortnight.Djokovic has been given a warm welcome in Melbourne having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago and the nine-times Australian Open champion has put the scandal behind him and will hope to make it a stunning 10 to kick off the...

