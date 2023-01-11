Owner Mark McMinn is keeping things real at Dyer’s Cafe in Collierville, Tennessee. “We’re still doing the old-fashioned things that made us what we are,” he says. McMinn, 54, is the grandson of Kahn Aaron, who bought the restaurant from Elmer Dyer in 1935. “From everything I’ve known or read,” says McMinn, “Mr. Dyer started it in 1912.” If that is correct, Dyer’s Cafe would be “the oldest restaurant in the Memphis area.”

COLLIERVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO