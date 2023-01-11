Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off. That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure. The Postal Service says it has...
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Dyer’s Cafe in Collierville
Owner Mark McMinn is keeping things real at Dyer’s Cafe in Collierville, Tennessee. “We’re still doing the old-fashioned things that made us what we are,” he says. McMinn, 54, is the grandson of Kahn Aaron, who bought the restaurant from Elmer Dyer in 1935. “From everything I’ve known or read,” says McMinn, “Mr. Dyer started it in 1912.” If that is correct, Dyer’s Cafe would be “the oldest restaurant in the Memphis area.”
WBBJ
Local restaurant to be nationally recognized
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local restaurant is to be nationally recognized. Livingston’s Soda Fountain and Grille, a restaurant in Brownsville, will be featured by a national internet show titled America’s Best Restaurants. ABR’s roadshow travels across the country to highlight independently-owned restaurants. ABR has produced more...
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
upr.org
Eating the Past: The peanut butter bacon sandwich has deep roots in Memphis
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor celebrates Elvis Presley's 88th birthday with a discussion on the great melting pot of food traditions in Memphis, Tennessee. Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and...
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova. Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall. The...
actionnews5.com
Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city. The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.
Store owner finds stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man who broke into an HVAC supply store on Christmas Eve was arrested after police say the business owner saw him selling the stolen items on Facebook. The owner of Garrett Supply Company in Northeast Memphis said the burglar was caught on camera smashing the front door of his store and […]
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo to be honored, celebrated this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Celebration of Life for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo will be held Friday night at the Railgarten on Central Avenue in Midtown Memphis. The 7 p.m. event is sold out, according to a Facebook post by Railgarten. There will also be a funeral service from 12-1:30...
'Taking pride in our neighborhoods' | City of Memphis opens new 'convenience center' to reduce illegal dumping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is the opening of the Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton. “Illegal dumping plagues our city,” said Jerrod Price, Downtown Neighborhood Association President Emeritus. Any plague needs long-standing...
localmemphis.com
Multiple cars broken into around Midtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over half a dozen cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Midtown Memphis area. According to an ABC24 crew on the scene, officers responded to at least five break-ins at Aldo's on Cooper Street and at least one at the Malco Studio on the Square.
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
Free space heaters, electric blankets handed out by MLGW
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With colder temperatures in the forecast, MLGW is making sure some Mid-Southerners stay warm. The utility company handed out free space heaters and electric blankets Thursday as part of its Power of Warmth program. The goal is to warm customers up so they can turn down their thermostats and save money. The […]
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
Friends, family, fans celebrate the life of Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gangsta Boo’s Celebration of Life send-off took place Friday night at Railgarten. Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis. For Gangsta Boo’s first cousin, Karlisha Benymon, she...
Concerns about thefts around Wolfchase Galleria after smash & grab at jewelry store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating another robbery in the Mid-South. This time, Mr. Gold Box, a jewelry store in Wolfchase Galleria, was robbed. The Memphis Police Department released a video of the suspects. The owner of Mr. Gold Box said the people who stole from the store came in with a hammer. They smashed the glass cases of jewelry and stole between $30,000 and $40,000 worth of merchandise.
Suspects use sledgehammer to break into liquor store, steal $4K of alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Glass shards fell onto the sidewalk after a sledgehammer was used to break into a liquor store. On Jan. 11, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor Store on Sycamore View. Surveillance footage captured four people exiting a gray/silver Infiniti,...
thesource.com
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
actionnews5.com
Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the shocking, untimely news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, people have come to realize just how much of the King of Rock and Roll’s estate was under her ownership. Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original...
‘We need big ideas’ to curb downtown crime, Memphis councilman says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown is the heart of the city. It’s where tourists flock, our sports teams play, Broadway shows take the stage, conventions are held, and where, unfortunately, criminals have been prowling. A couple visiting Memphis for a concert in December was riding scooters back to their downtown hotel when they told police a […]
Comments / 0