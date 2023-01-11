ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

A massive FAA glitch grounded all US flights today

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvnQa_0kBKVvxk00
This time, it's not just Southwest passengers enduring travel woes. Deposit Photos

Flights are slowly resuming across the country following the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide grounding of all air travel early Wednesday morning, the first of its kind since 9/11. Experts indicate there is currently no evidence of cyberterrorism, with the FAA instead pointing towards what appears to be a widespread failure of its Notices to Air Missions (NOTAM) system. The internal service for flight personnel is used to convey timely, unclassified safety information regarding issues such as facility outages, airspace restrictions, and air traffic hazards.

Although the FAA states the software glitch occurred early Wednesday, travelers have said that the problems began sometime Tuesday evening. “We were told that there was an outage that happened at 7 p.m. yesterday and they were trying to fix it then. It apparently worsened this morning,” one passenger told NBC News today.

As of writing, the aviation tracking website FlightAware lists over 6,700 delays within, into, and out of the US, alongside around another 2,400 cancellations. It is currently unclear to what extent the issue could affect international travel, although the ripple effects are already being felt.

While there is no evidence pointing towards cyberattacks, the Biden administration has already announced it intends to conduct an investigation into the issue. And Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted this morning that they have “directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps.”

The news comes barely two weeks after Southwest Airlines’ logistical collapse due to an outdated internal pilot and crew scheduling system. The holiday delays and cancellations stranded thousands, and prompted stern rebukes from the Department of Transportation. Wednesday’s nationwide travel emergency, however, points towards potentially similar antiquated federal technology as the culprit.

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Flights grounded nationwide as FAA’s notice system suffers outage [Updated]

Update 9:20 am ET: The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the ground stop order issued earlier this morning. In a tweet, the FAA said that normal airline operations are resuming and that it is looking into what caused the failure. Original story: Today might not be the best day to...
BBC

FAA Outage: What are US airlines doing for stranded customers?

Airline passengers across the US have been warned to expect delays on Wednesday, after a technical glitch halted flights nationwide for several hours. Though planes are now able to take off again, a backlog of flights is expected to disrupt travel throughout the day. The cause was an issue overnight...
CBS Philly

FAA outage that grounded flights could have "snowball" effect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The outage to the FAA's Notice to Air Missions System could have a "snowball" effect on air travel, according to our anchor with years of experience in the airline industry.CBS Philadelphia anchor Jim Donovan was in our newscasts Wednesday morning explaining how the outage would impact travel. Flights throughout the day could be impacted as airlines are working right now with travelers stranded during the morning outage."I don't recall a nationwide stoppage like this in years," Donovan said. "9/11 was the only thing that I remember. Sometimes that will happen regionally, there will be a problem in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Why did FAA ground flights across the US?

Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
VERMONT STATE
People

563 Passengers Stranded on Amtrak Train for More Than 20 Hours in South Carolina

Travel plans for 563 passengers were upended by an unexpected stop in South Carolina after a CSX freight train hit a car and forced other trains to divert More than 500 passengers onboard an Amtrak Auto Train just experienced the journey of a lifetime — for all the wrong reasons. The train, which left Lorton, Virginia, at 5:30 p.m. Monday on a nonstop schedule with 563 people and 333 vehicles, was scheduled to arrive in Sanford, Florida, at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, reported The Washington Post. Unfortunately, it was...
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
NBC News

Southwest CEO says all options 'on the table' after carrier's meltdown

Southwest Airlines is looking at all options to ensure the operational meltdown it suffered last month is not repeated, Chief Executive Bob Jordan said on Thursday. The Dallas-based carrier has been dealing with customer outrage and regulatory scrutiny after a systems meltdown last month left thousands of passengers stranded. Southwest...
CBS Detroit

Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.

The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Columbia airport deals with flight delays, cancellations amid national FAA outage

Several flights from Columbia Metropolitan Airport were delayed or canceled Wednesday morning amid a national Federal Aviation Administration computer outage. Flights across the U.S. were halted early Wednesday amid the FAA system outage. According to The New York Times, the outage “left pilots, airlines and airports without crucial safety information.”
CNET

Why Gas Stoves May Soon Be Regulated or Even Banned

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Talks of federal regulation and even a full ban on gas stoves have begun following a Bloomberg interview with Richard Trumka Jr., an agency commissioner with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Trumpka called natural gas stoves, which are used in as many as 40% of US homes, a "hidden hazard." "Any option is on the table," he continued. "Products that can't be made safe can be banned."
morningbrew.com

The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel

The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
The Hill

What is the FAA’s NOTAM pilot alert system?

Domestic flights across the U.S. were temporarily halted Wednesday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suffered a computer system outage that prompted it to freeze all departures.  The pause was lifted by the agency just before 9 a.m., but United Airlines tweeted that the issue that caused the widespread delays was with the FAA’s…
Popular Science

Many airplanes are unequipped for in-flight medical emergencies

Commercial airplanes are required to carry sealed emergency medical kits that contain specific equipment and medications. But health professionals who have volunteered to help in in-flight emergencies say the kits can be inadequate and are sometimes missing required items.The standard aircraft emergency kit isn't good enough, according to some experts.
ALASKA STATE
Popular Science

Popular Science

61K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy