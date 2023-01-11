Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how two-thirds of the new AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks should be at the very top of the Mt. Rushmore of tag teams because not only are The Young Bucks incredible at what they do, but they also change the perception of tag team wrestling and defined a generation of tag team wrestling.

2 DAYS AGO