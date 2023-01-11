Read full article on original website
Dax Harwood Talks The Future Of FTR In All Elite Wrestling
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he and Cash Wheeler asked AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for the next few months off and how the request was granted, so there is a possibility that their contracts will be extended after it expires in April.
AEW Looking to Sign The Young Bucks Into Long-Term Contracts
-- The Young Bucks' contract situation was recently a subject of online speculation with fightfulselect.com first reporting that the duo has entered into negotiations for a new deal with AEW. However, Dave Meltzer reported in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter that as of last week, the two sides haven't started talking but AEW has reached out and expressed interest in wanting to start discussions.
AEW & Jeopardy! Crossover Project Set To Be Revealed Soon
An All Elite Wrestling and Jeopardy! crossover is on the horizon. According to a Twitter post from AEW referee Bryce Rensburg, the event will be announced "next Wednesday":
Saraya Talks About Possibility Of Having Matches Against Men In AEW (Video)
Could we see Saraya squaring off against a man inside an All Elite Wrestling ring?. During her recent interview with hip-hop personality DJ Whoo Kid on his "Whoo's House?" podcast, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this. “It is, but you know, I feel people are really...
Jim Ross On Advice To Everybody Working In The WWE Worried About Vince McMahon’s Return
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the advice he has for everybody working in WWE and are worried about Vince McMahon's return to the Board of Directors to help with the sale of the company and Vince possibly returning to creative to run things.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dax Harwood On How The Young Bucks Should Be On The Mt. Rushmore Of Tag Teams
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how two-thirds of the new AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks should be at the very top of the Mt. Rushmore of tag teams because not only are The Young Bucks incredible at what they do, but they also change the perception of tag team wrestling and defined a generation of tag team wrestling.
Tony Nese Reflects On Being Gatekeeper For WWE 205 Live, Teaming With Daivari
Tony Nese recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Premier Athlete" spoke about being one of the gatekeepers for WWE 205 Live, as well as his thoughts on possibly tagging up with Daivari again.
Matt Hardy Comments On How WWE Sale Reports Will Benefit AEW
Will the return of Vince McMahon to WWE and reports of a company sale to Saudi Arabia have an affect on AEW?. Matt Hardy thinks it will. The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest installment of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about how he feels these factors will actually benefit AEW.
Tony Khan Talks His Plans To Run AEW Live Events
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with In The Zone on a variety of topics such as the possibility of AEW running live events also known as house shows in 2023 and how that is something they are going to do due to there being a demand for AEW live events and their stars wanting to do the live events.
Jim Ross Sounds Off On MJF vs. Bryan Danielson 60-Minute Iron Man Match At AEW Revolution 2023
What does "Good Ole' J.R." think about the 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship between MJF and "The American Dragon" at AEW Revolution 2023?. Jim Ross spoke about the potential title showdown if Danielson gets past all of his challengers until the pre-set deadline by "The Devil" on the latest installment of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R."
Ric Flair Says AEW Should Put The Tag Team Titles On Jeff Jarrett And Jay Lethal
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he has always been a huge fan of Jay Lethal and how he does not mind if AEW puts the Tag Team Titles on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
Eddie Edwards Looks Back On IMPACT Title Run, Talks Interest In Pro Wrestling NOAH Return
Eddie Edwards continues to make the media rounds to promote the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During a recent appearance on the Desert Island Graps podcast, the IMPACT veteran reflected on his first world title run in the company, as well as his thoughts on a potential return to Pro Wrestling NOAH.
WWE News: Main Event Lineup, Brutal Royal Rumble Eliminations (Video)
WWE Main Event(1/12) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a new episode of Playlist has surfaced on WWE's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below. featuring Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, and more:
Jim Cornette Talks AEW Dynamite's Ratings And What He Feels Is Wrong With The Show
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the ratings of AEW Dynamite and what he feels causes the decline in viewership and fans not being as invested and interested as they once were.
Brody King Comments On His One-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Responds
Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming "#AllElite." "I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago starring...
Michael Oku Says He Is Really Proud Of His Match With Konosuke Takeshita At PWG’s 2023 BOLA Tournament
Top Indie Star Michael Oku had a conversation with Stephanie Chase on a variety of topics such as his match against AEW Star Konosuke Takeshita at PWG's 2023 BOLA Tournament and one of his favorite parts of the match. Michael Oku said:. “At the start of the match (between myself...
Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker Talk More About Issues Cole Mentioned During Return Promo On AEW Dynamite
Following his return on AEW Dynamite this week, Adam Cole and his better-half, Dr. Britt Baker, took to social media to elaborate on what he said in his promo during his appearance on the show. "For months the only time Adam Cole left the house was to go to bran/physical...
WWE News: Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts, WWE Playlist (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts streamed on Friday. Catch with WWE Smackdown Superstar Sheamus, as well as his guests, Seth Freakin' Rollins and Becky Lynch below. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a brand new episode of WWE Playlist is now available on WWE's official YouTube...
Josh Alexander Vows To Do Whatever It Takes To Make Tonight's Full Metal Mayhem Match Memorable
If Josh Alexander has his way, people will be talking about the Full Metal Mayhem showdown at tonight's IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view for years to come. "The Walking Weapon" spoke with the folks at Wrestle Zone for an interview to promote the IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view and spoke about how he is ready to do whatever it takes to ensure his match at tonight's show is a memorable one.
