Dax Harwood Talks The Future Of FTR In All Elite Wrestling

Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he and Cash Wheeler asked AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for the next few months off and how the request was granted, so there is a possibility that their contracts will be extended after it expires in April.
AEW Looking to Sign The Young Bucks Into Long-Term Contracts

-- The Young Bucks' contract situation was recently a subject of online speculation with fightfulselect.com first reporting that the duo has entered into negotiations for a new deal with AEW. However, Dave Meltzer reported in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter that as of last week, the two sides haven't started talking but AEW has reached out and expressed interest in wanting to start discussions.
Saraya Talks About Possibility Of Having Matches Against Men In AEW (Video)

Could we see Saraya squaring off against a man inside an All Elite Wrestling ring?. During her recent interview with hip-hop personality DJ Whoo Kid on his "Whoo's House?" podcast, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this. “It is, but you know, I feel people are really...
Jim Ross On Advice To Everybody Working In The WWE Worried About Vince McMahon’s Return

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the advice he has for everybody working in WWE and are worried about Vince McMahon's return to the Board of Directors to help with the sale of the company and Vince possibly returning to creative to run things.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dax Harwood On How The Young Bucks Should Be On The Mt. Rushmore Of Tag Teams

Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how two-thirds of the new AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks should be at the very top of the Mt. Rushmore of tag teams because not only are The Young Bucks incredible at what they do, but they also change the perception of tag team wrestling and defined a generation of tag team wrestling.
Tony Nese Reflects On Being Gatekeeper For WWE 205 Live, Teaming With Daivari

Tony Nese recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Premier Athlete" spoke about being one of the gatekeepers for WWE 205 Live, as well as his thoughts on possibly tagging up with Daivari again.
Matt Hardy Comments On How WWE Sale Reports Will Benefit AEW

Will the return of Vince McMahon to WWE and reports of a company sale to Saudi Arabia have an affect on AEW?. Matt Hardy thinks it will. The pro wrestling legend spoke on the latest installment of his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," about how he feels these factors will actually benefit AEW.
Tony Khan Talks His Plans To Run AEW Live Events

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke with In The Zone on a variety of topics such as the possibility of AEW running live events also known as house shows in 2023 and how that is something they are going to do due to there being a demand for AEW live events and their stars wanting to do the live events.
Jim Ross Sounds Off On MJF vs. Bryan Danielson 60-Minute Iron Man Match At AEW Revolution 2023

What does "Good Ole' J.R." think about the 60-minute Iron Man match for the AEW World Championship between MJF and "The American Dragon" at AEW Revolution 2023?. Jim Ross spoke about the potential title showdown if Danielson gets past all of his challengers until the pre-set deadline by "The Devil" on the latest installment of his official podcast, "Grilling J.R."
Jim Cornette Talks AEW Dynamite's Ratings And What He Feels Is Wrong With The Show

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as the ratings of AEW Dynamite and what he feels causes the decline in viewership and fans not being as invested and interested as they once were.
Brody King Comments On His One-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Responds

Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming "#AllElite." "I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago starring...
WWE News: Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts, WWE Playlist (Video)

-- A fresh edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts streamed on Friday. Catch with WWE Smackdown Superstar Sheamus, as well as his guests, Seth Freakin' Rollins and Becky Lynch below. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a brand new episode of WWE Playlist is now available on WWE's official YouTube...
Josh Alexander Vows To Do Whatever It Takes To Make Tonight's Full Metal Mayhem Match Memorable

If Josh Alexander has his way, people will be talking about the Full Metal Mayhem showdown at tonight's IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view for years to come. "The Walking Weapon" spoke with the folks at Wrestle Zone for an interview to promote the IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view and spoke about how he is ready to do whatever it takes to ensure his match at tonight's show is a memorable one.

