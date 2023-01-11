Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Related
KSDK
Vision casting for your emotional life in 2023
ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, Yoga Instructor & writer, Erin Ford, joined Mary in studio to share tips for vision casting. Ford explains a lot of times our choices in regards to our overall wellness are rooted in the way that we feel. This year, she encourages you to sit down and identify ONE key positive way you love to feel. Use that feeling to brainstorm places, people, colors, parts of nature that you bring that feeling about and use those as clues as to what to make a part of your daily life. Feeling empowered to create positive experiences without the circumstances changing can be revolutionary to your wellness.
KSDK
St. Louis-area woman hopes to inspire others to get fit along with her
ST. LOUIS — Every New Year’s Eve, people around the globe make promises for the days to come, but those resolutions aren’t always easy to keep. MyKeia Thomas is trying to stay on track by sharing her personal journey for 2023. She believes in going hard during...
KSDK
St. Louis declares Jan. 19, 2023 'Very Asian Day'
The honor recognizes the Very Asian Foundation and 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li's work to advance opportunities and representation of Asian Americans. Michelle and a group of colleagues launched the Very Asian Foundation on Jan. 19, 2022. The declaration honors the one-year anniversary of Michelle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announcing the new foundation.
KSDK
Hope in the Baking: An inside look on Bridge Bread Bakery
ST. LOUIS — “If you notice, it says ‘Bridge Bread: Hope in the baking,’ but it is more than just hope in the baking, it is a hope in me now,” says Reginald E. Greer, employee of Bridge Bread Bakery. “It is more than a...
KSDK
The Plexaderm 10-minute challenge
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently spoke with lifestyle expert, Melinda Mckinsey to find out about the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge. Men and women of all ages can gain 10 to 20 years on their appearance in just minutes. You can put Plexaderm’s rapid reduction serum on any problem area of your face and wait 10 minutes, and it will reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
KSDK
Heart transplant gives Metro East baby the gift of life
A Metro East 9-month-old was recently given the gift of life after a heart transplant. St. Louis Children's Hospital performed the surgery.
KSDK
St. Louis artists create murals to inspire and comfort CVPA students
Students at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will be heading back to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They haven't been back since the deadly shooting.
KSDK
'Stories & Heart': Build-A-Bear CEO pens new book
ST. LOUIS — The power to create a life you love is within you. This is a core belief of Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John that makes Stories & Heart stand out among today’s business books. Revealed through events and experiences that shaped her life, Sharon assembles a blueprint for making meaning in modern times.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Sunshine returns this weekend
Temperatures return to the mid-40s this afternoon and low 50s tomorrow. Overall, the weekend looks just fine and quiet for this time in January.
KSDK
Parkway South students upset after racist cyberbullying
The high school said it could not discipline the students, but they "addressed the matter." The St. Louis NAACP wants to keep these Black students safe.
KSDK
St. Louis Auto Show makes way to America Center
ST. LOUIS — The 2023 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world's most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase. The show will feature nearly 400 vehicle models on the show...
KSDK
5 at 75: Percy Green, Richard Daley remember climbing Gateway Arch in protest in 1964
Green and Daley look back at their activism on behalf of Black construction workers. They climbed the ladder 125 up the side of the Arch in St. Louis in 1964.
KSDK
Eric Church is bringing The Outsider Revival Tour to St. Louis this summer
ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, 93.7 the Bull’s Dusty, joined Mary in studio with the latest country news. Country singer, Eric Church, is bringing his The Outsider Revival Tour to St. Louis this summer at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Dusty explains fans can also expect special guests performances from Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline. Tune in to hear more from Dusty weekdays at 2 p.m. on 93.7 the Bull!
KSDK
Ricky Proehl returns to St. Louis to coach for BattleHawks, and coach his son
Rams hero Ricky Proehl is back in town. And he'll be coaching his son, Austin.
KSDK
St. Louis CITY SC kicks off inaugural training camp
CITY SC is finally ready to hit the pitch. They began official training camp on Wednesday.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: What St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy prioritized in his first week
The way a new police chief spends his or her first few days on the job are some of the most important moments of their career. Their every move is scrutinized.
KSDK
Battlehawks single-game tickets on sale now
ST. LOUIS — The Battlehawks are returning to The Dome, and you can get single-game tickets right now. Tickets are available for all five of the Battlehawks home games, with prices starting at $30. The Battlehawks start the season with three road games, all building to their return to...
KSDK
Victim's family is hopeful after police identify hit-and-run suspect 1 year after Florissant mom died
On Wednesday, St. Louis police identified 34-year-old Ronald Berry as the hit-and-run suspect they are now looking for. Berry faces involuntary manslaughter charges.
Comments / 0