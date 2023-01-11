ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Vision casting for your emotional life in 2023

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, Yoga Instructor & writer, Erin Ford, joined Mary in studio to share tips for vision casting. Ford explains a lot of times our choices in regards to our overall wellness are rooted in the way that we feel. This year, she encourages you to sit down and identify ONE key positive way you love to feel. Use that feeling to brainstorm places, people, colors, parts of nature that you bring that feeling about and use those as clues as to what to make a part of your daily life. Feeling empowered to create positive experiences without the circumstances changing can be revolutionary to your wellness.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis declares Jan. 19, 2023 'Very Asian Day'

The honor recognizes the Very Asian Foundation and 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li's work to advance opportunities and representation of Asian Americans. Michelle and a group of colleagues launched the Very Asian Foundation on Jan. 19, 2022. The declaration honors the one-year anniversary of Michelle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announcing the new foundation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

The Plexaderm 10-minute challenge

ST. LOUIS — Malik recently spoke with lifestyle expert, Melinda Mckinsey to find out about the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge. Men and women of all ages can gain 10 to 20 years on their appearance in just minutes. You can put Plexaderm’s rapid reduction serum on any problem area of your face and wait 10 minutes, and it will reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

'Stories & Heart': Build-A-Bear CEO pens new book

ST. LOUIS — The power to create a life you love is within you. This is a core belief of Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John that makes Stories & Heart stand out among today’s business books. Revealed through events and experiences that shaped her life, Sharon assembles a blueprint for making meaning in modern times.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis Auto Show makes way to America Center

ST. LOUIS — The 2023 St. Louis Auto Show lets you preview the latest models, learn about new safety technology and preview some of the world's most expensive vehicles, all without the pressure of making a vehicle purchase. The show will feature nearly 400 vehicle models on the show...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Eric Church is bringing The Outsider Revival Tour to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, 93.7 the Bull’s Dusty, joined Mary in studio with the latest country news. Country singer, Eric Church, is bringing his The Outsider Revival Tour to St. Louis this summer at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Dusty explains fans can also expect special guests performances from Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline. Tune in to hear more from Dusty weekdays at 2 p.m. on 93.7 the Bull!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Battlehawks single-game tickets on sale now

ST. LOUIS — The Battlehawks are returning to The Dome, and you can get single-game tickets right now. Tickets are available for all five of the Battlehawks home games, with prices starting at $30. The Battlehawks start the season with three road games, all building to their return to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

