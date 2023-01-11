Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Lucid Motors defeats legal challenge regarding production estimates
A lawsuit against Lucid Motors in California regarding the CEO’s assessment of its production capabilities has been dismissed by the judge. One of the most significant events regarding Lucid Motors over the past two years has been its process of going public via a SPAC merger and subsequently being sued by a group of investors in the SPAC, who claimed Lucid had made vastly inaccurate estimates of its production capabilities. Now, that case has been dismissed from a court in California.
teslarati.com
Breaking: Tesla reduces Model 3 and Model Y prices in the United States
Tesla’s aggressive sales strategy has been implemented in the United States. As per a recent update on Tesla’s official website, the company’s best-selling vehicles — comprised of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover — have been given substantial price cuts. For the...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 made cheaper than ever before due to inflation
The Tesla Model 3 has become cheaper to buy than ever before, thanks to a recent price cut and inflation over the past four years. When the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrived (and quickly departed) in 2019, it was heralded as the electric vehicle for the everyman, a Volkswagen Bug for the modern era. But now, thanks to a recent Tesla price cut and elevated inflation in the United States over the past four years, the Tesla Model 3 is cheaper to buy than ever.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai planned expansion sees delay due to Starlink: report
A recent report has alleged that Tesla’s planned expansion for Giga Shanghai has been delayed. The reason for the delay is reportedly something not related to Tesla not all — instead, it is reportedly connected to Elon Musk’s satellite internet system, Starlink. After it broke ground in...
teslarati.com
Tesla price cut receives split reviews
As Tesla has slashed the prices of its vehicles, not everyone is as happy as consumers are. Car buyers and EV enthusiasts alike rejoiced this morning as Tesla slashed prices for vehicles in North America and Europe, matching a similar move in China. With the price cuts and incentives available in some countries, many heralded the slash as the return of the mid-30,000 Model 3. But despite the seemingly overwhelming demand following the price cut, not everyone seems happy about the change.
teslarati.com
Porsche bogged down by EV sales slump
Porsche has published its Q4 and 2022 sales report, and despite an overall growth in sales over the year, the company’s sole electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan, saw sales plummet in 2022. Porsche’s sales report is positive overall. The German sportscar maker grew sales overall by 3% to 309,884...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y dominated China’s premium SUV segment in 2022
The Tesla Model Y completely dominated China’s premium SUV segment in 2022. Based on figures released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the Model Y ended 2022 selling twice as many units as the country’s second-best-selling premium SUV. Overall, Tesla China was able to sell 315,314 Model...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s flagship Model S and Model X just became a lot more competitive
Even with their previous prices, the Tesla Model S and Model X are already formidable in their respective segments. But with their recently adjusted costs, Tesla’s two flagship electric vehicles just became a lot more competitive. Following a recent round of price adjustments, the Tesla Model S and Model...
teslarati.com
Modified e-bike tears to 75mph, showing future of micro-mobility
A recently posted video shows a modified e-bike, capable of hitting 75mph, driven on the street, showing the future of micro-mobility options. As electric vehicles have remained incredibly expensive and difficult to own in dense urban areas, more and more people have considered e-bikes as their daily transport. Not only do they offer cheap and efficient transportation, but thanks to the ever-expanding amount of possible modifications, people are making their bikes faster than ever.
teslarati.com
Tesla beats BMW and becomes number 1 in the U.S. for luxury sales
Tesla is starting off 2023 by beating luxury vehicle maker BMW in luxury sales and becoming the top luxury car brand in the U.S. for 2022. This is the first time a U.S. automaker has held this title in almost 25 years. In 2021, Tesla was bested by only 23,244 vehicles, but in 2022, Tesla led by 156,612 vehicles, Automotive News reported.
teslarati.com
Honda formalizes joint venture with LG Energy Solutions
Honda and LG have announced a $3.5 billion battery production joint venture, which will be built in Ohio over the coming two years. As Honda’s automotive sales have shrunk dramatically over the past year, the company has begun to look at electric vehicles with renewed interest. And to produce its upcoming lineup of electric vehicles, Honda has partnered with LG to produce battery cells at a new facility in Jeffersonville, Ohio.
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin reportedly nears’ first expansion stage’ employment
Tesla Giga Berlin is reportedly nearing its “first expansion stage” level of employment, the number of employees required to reach full production at the site. While Tesla has faced countless hurdles at its Berlin site since the company first acquired the land, perhaps one of the most substantial problems the company has faced has been hiring. The combination of being a new name in the job market and a surprising public backlash has meant the facility has consistently lacked employees to produce the maximum number of vehicles possible. But now, it finally seems like Tesla is conquering its hiring problem in Berlin as its facility approaches the number of employees necessary for full production.
teslarati.com
Lucid Motors produces 3,493 cars in Q4, 7,180 in FY 2022
Lucid Group Inc. has reported its production and delivery figures for the fourth quarter of 2022. In Q4, the company manufactured 3,493 Lucid Air sedans at its facility in Arizona. A total of 1,932 of these vehicles were delivered during this period. Lucid also noted that for the entire year...
teslarati.com
Tesla returns to Pwn2Own hacking competition with Model 3 & Model S as prizes
Tesla is sponsoring the 2023 Pwn2Own hacking competition, and this year’s top prizes include a Model 3 and a Model S. Pwn2Own organizers, Zero Day Initiative noted that it was excited to have Tesla return as a partner and mentioned a top prize of $600,000. “They always innovate, and...
teslarati.com
Ford awarded truck of the year while legacy competition remains absent
The Ford F150 Lightning has been named the North American Truck of the Year, while traditional competitors Dodge and GM remain absent from the electric truck market. The completion for North America’s Truck of the Year is always tight, requiring jurors to ask questions like, which truck is the most technically advanced, price competitive, or potentially industry-defining? This year, they decided on the Ford F150 Lightning. And while the Rivian R1T gave the Blue Oval a run for its money this year, Ford’s more price-competitive and higher production volume vehicle was a winner in the eyes of NACTOY, the awarding organization. But more notable than Rivian’s competition was the utter lack of competition from the other big three brands that traditionally compete in the pickup space.
teslarati.com
The future of Mercedes might not be EQ
Mercedes may abandon its EQ brand name by 2024 as its product catalog becomes completely electric. Mercedes introduced its EQ branding in 2016 as a quick way for any consumer to identify any electric Mercedes model, as opposed to a gas or diesel-powered one. However, as the company has aggressively electrified over the past few years, the company has recognized that a differentiator will become less and less necessary. According to Reuters, the company is now looking to abandon the brand name in the next two years.
teslarati.com
First ever Jeep EV takes European car of the year
The Jeep Avenger, the company’s first-ever electric vehicle, has been named the European car of the year. Jeep is not exactly known for its dedication to electric vehicles. The brand’s first-ever, the Avenger EV SUV, only came out late last year and is currently only sold in Europe. Despite its late entry, the company’s Jeep Avenger won over countless voters and has been named the European Car of the Year.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s aggressive pricing strategy was explained by Elon Musk last month
There’s no denying that Tesla’s new pricing strategy is aggressive. In recent days, the electric vehicle community has witnessed Tesla practically go for its competitors’ jugular by giving its current vehicle lineup significantly lower starting prices. This was quite evident with the Tesla Model Y, which received notable price reductions across the globe.
teslarati.com
Kia EV6 GT rips past gas rivals on Nurburgring: Video
A video posted on Youtube shows the new Kia EV6 GT carving through the corners of the Nurburgring in Germany. Kia, perhaps more than most other brands, is not a name that is known for its dedication to performance or enthusiast vehicles. Yet with the newest model of the Kia EV6, the GT, Kia has made an electric vehicle that not only dominates gas performance vehicles but even displays the possibility of more performance/enthusiast-focused electric vehicles in the future.
