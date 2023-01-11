The Ford F150 Lightning has been named the North American Truck of the Year, while traditional competitors Dodge and GM remain absent from the electric truck market. The completion for North America’s Truck of the Year is always tight, requiring jurors to ask questions like, which truck is the most technically advanced, price competitive, or potentially industry-defining? This year, they decided on the Ford F150 Lightning. And while the Rivian R1T gave the Blue Oval a run for its money this year, Ford’s more price-competitive and higher production volume vehicle was a winner in the eyes of NACTOY, the awarding organization. But more notable than Rivian’s competition was the utter lack of competition from the other big three brands that traditionally compete in the pickup space.

