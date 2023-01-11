Read full article on original website
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Vision casting for your emotional life in 2023
ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, Yoga Instructor & writer, Erin Ford, joined Mary in studio to share tips for vision casting. Ford explains a lot of times our choices in regards to our overall wellness are rooted in the way that we feel. This year, she encourages you to sit down and identify ONE key positive way you love to feel. Use that feeling to brainstorm places, people, colors, parts of nature that you bring that feeling about and use those as clues as to what to make a part of your daily life. Feeling empowered to create positive experiences without the circumstances changing can be revolutionary to your wellness.
Andy Way from 'Always Adventure' stops by to discuss inner wellness for parents
ST. LOUIS — In a 2022 report, Ohio State University found that 66% of all parents experience symptoms of parental overwhelm. These symptoms include; depression, increased irritability, insomnia, even helplessness and isolation. Andy Way joined Mary on Thursday morning to share how he hopes to combat this overwhelm with his book, Always Adventure.
St. Louis-area woman hopes to inspire others to get fit along with her
ST. LOUIS — Every New Year’s Eve, people around the globe make promises for the days to come, but those resolutions aren’t always easy to keep. MyKeia Thomas is trying to stay on track by sharing her personal journey for 2023. She believes in going hard during...
Hope in the Baking: An inside look on Bridge Bread Bakery
ST. LOUIS — “If you notice, it says ‘Bridge Bread: Hope in the baking,’ but it is more than just hope in the baking, it is a hope in me now,” says Reginald E. Greer, employee of Bridge Bread Bakery. “It is more than a...
'Stories & Heart': Build-A-Bear CEO pens new book
ST. LOUIS — The power to create a life you love is within you. This is a core belief of Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John that makes Stories & Heart stand out among today’s business books. Revealed through events and experiences that shaped her life, Sharon assembles a blueprint for making meaning in modern times.
The Plexaderm 10-minute challenge
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently spoke with lifestyle expert, Melinda Mckinsey to find out about the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge. Men and women of all ages can gain 10 to 20 years on their appearance in just minutes. You can put Plexaderm’s rapid reduction serum on any problem area of your face and wait 10 minutes, and it will reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
St. Louis declares Jan. 19, 2023 'Very Asian Day'
The honor recognizes the Very Asian Foundation and 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li's work to advance opportunities and representation of Asian Americans. Michelle and a group of colleagues launched the Very Asian Foundation on Jan. 19, 2022. The declaration honors the one-year anniversary of Michelle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announcing the new foundation.
St. Louis artists create murals to inspire and comfort CVPA students
Students at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will be heading back to campus on Tuesday, Jan. 17. They haven't been back since the deadly shooting.
St. Louis forecast: Sunshine returns this weekend
Temperatures return to the mid-40s this afternoon and low 50s tomorrow. Overall, the weekend looks just fine and quiet for this time in January.
Heart transplant gives Metro East baby the gift of life
A Metro East 9-month-old was recently given the gift of life after a heart transplant. St. Louis Children's Hospital performed the surgery.
Friday: St. Louis’ 211 hotline continues to fail homeless people, volunteers say
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. United Way’s 211 hotline is a taxpayer-funded service in St. Louis that aims to provide resources to people who are homeless — but its failures often leave volunteers to pick up the slack. When those volunteers are able to receive information on shelter beds from 211 operators, they are often told that there are no 24/7 walk-in shelter beds available.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
With ‘All Things New’ plan looming, St. Louis Catholics keep the faith
The Catholic community in the St. Louis region is at a crossroads. A sweeping plan from the archdiocese known as the All Things New initiative is considering how to consolidate parishes and even close schools. It is no small undertaking. The Archdiocese of St. Louis includes 178 parishes, and though...
Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback
Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday. Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast …. Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long....
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups Is Closing Indefinitely
The legendary venue might re-open later this year
Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard
ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
Slick City in Chesterfield Is Offering an Adults-Only Night
Kids can take their sticky hands that always smell like peanut butter somewhere else
5 at 75: Percy Green, Richard Daley remember climbing Gateway Arch in protest in 1964
Green and Daley look back at their activism on behalf of Black construction workers. They climbed the ladder 125 up the side of the Arch in St. Louis in 1964.
