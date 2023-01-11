ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Vision casting for your emotional life in 2023

ST. LOUIS — Friday morning, Yoga Instructor & writer, Erin Ford, joined Mary in studio to share tips for vision casting. Ford explains a lot of times our choices in regards to our overall wellness are rooted in the way that we feel. This year, she encourages you to sit down and identify ONE key positive way you love to feel. Use that feeling to brainstorm places, people, colors, parts of nature that you bring that feeling about and use those as clues as to what to make a part of your daily life. Feeling empowered to create positive experiences without the circumstances changing can be revolutionary to your wellness.
KSDK

Andy Way from 'Always Adventure' stops by to discuss inner wellness for parents

ST. LOUIS — In a 2022 report, Ohio State University found that 66% of all parents experience symptoms of parental overwhelm. These symptoms include; depression, increased irritability, insomnia, even helplessness and isolation. Andy Way joined Mary on Thursday morning to share how he hopes to combat this overwhelm with his book, Always Adventure.
KSDK

'Stories & Heart': Build-A-Bear CEO pens new book

ST. LOUIS — The power to create a life you love is within you. This is a core belief of Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John that makes Stories & Heart stand out among today’s business books. Revealed through events and experiences that shaped her life, Sharon assembles a blueprint for making meaning in modern times.
KSDK

The Plexaderm 10-minute challenge

ST. LOUIS — Malik recently spoke with lifestyle expert, Melinda Mckinsey to find out about the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge. Men and women of all ages can gain 10 to 20 years on their appearance in just minutes. You can put Plexaderm’s rapid reduction serum on any problem area of your face and wait 10 minutes, and it will reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
KSDK

St. Louis declares Jan. 19, 2023 'Very Asian Day'

The honor recognizes the Very Asian Foundation and 5 On Your Side anchor Michelle Li's work to advance opportunities and representation of Asian Americans. Michelle and a group of colleagues launched the Very Asian Foundation on Jan. 19, 2022. The declaration honors the one-year anniversary of Michelle's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announcing the new foundation.
stlpublicradio.org

Friday: St. Louis’ 211 hotline continues to fail homeless people, volunteers say

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. United Way’s 211 hotline is a taxpayer-funded service in St. Louis that aims to provide resources to people who are homeless — but its failures often leave volunteers to pick up the slack. When those volunteers are able to receive information on shelter beds from 211 operators, they are often told that there are no 24/7 walk-in shelter beds available.
FOX2now.com

Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback

Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday. Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast …. Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long....
5 On Your Side

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
