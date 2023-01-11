There is so much power in going viral. A Las Vegas pizzeria went from having next to no customers to selling out, thanks to a viral review. Keith Lee, a popular Tiktok food reviewer with 8 million followers, spent $86.73 after an employee at Frankenson’s sent an email asking him to come and taste the food. “It’s really slow, we really can’t afford the rent and we would really love for you to come and try the food,” Lee said in his initial video. “The owner reached out to another critic and they tried to charge us $2,600 for a food review,” the employee added.

