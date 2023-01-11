Read full article on original website
Related
parentingisnteasy.co
Newborn twins incredible bond is captured on camera after birth when they “check-in” on each other
Twins are different from other siblings since they literally grow together from day one of inception. They come into the world together. Once outside the room, they continue developing their beautiful bond, even to the point where one will act just like the other. According to some, this bond will...
90 Day Fiance’s Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Are Parents! See Baby Nicolas’ Cutest Pictures
90 Day Fiancé stars Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming baby No. 1, an adorable son named Nicolas Antonio, on December 3, 2022. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is,” the new mom announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
Dog-Walking Couple Sees Mysterious ‘Demonic’ Looking Creature Scurry In Front of Them
A dog-walking couple is sharing details about a “demonic” creature they recently encountered while walking through Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, England. TMZ reported that earlier this month, Hannah and Dave Rowett were walking their pus through the Nottinghamshire park when they encountered a “shadowy creative” that “seemingly appeared out of thin air” and crossed their path before disappearing. The couple ended up taking pictures and even recording the incident.
Man loses vision in his left eye on the night before his wedding: 'He was in the military and never got hurt'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My uncle was in the military when he was young. He was stationed in India for a while when he was in the Portuguese Armed Forces. Nothing bad ever happened to him while he was serving overseas. After he was discharged, it was a different story.
Man discovers significant other of four years is married with children
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They met on Bumble. She said she was looking for someone to have fun with but was also open to something more serious. "Tony" had been single for a year following a bad breakup and was looking for a fresh start. They clicked instantly and hit it off from the very first date.
WATCH: Incredibly Intense Brown Bear Fight Caught on Hidden Cameras
A wild rumble between two massive brown bears was caught on tape recently via hidden cameras. And the footage is nothing less than intense!. The footage was shot near a wildlife area in Finland that is operated by Boreal Wildlife Centre, reports note, per Unofficial Networks. The brawl is made even more intense by the multiple perspectives we get via three separate hidden cameras.
Single gay man who always dreamed of being a dad adopts 1-year-old girl from hospital
Argentina has made great strides toward marriage equality and abortion, among other things, which paved way for Fracchia's adoption of Mia.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Real story of teen who sailed around the world by herself comes to life in True Spirit trailer
The incredible true story of Jessica Watson, who, at just 16, attempted to become the youngest person to sail alone around the world, is coming to Netflix — and EW has the exclusive first trailer. Based on Watson's book chronicling her harrowing journey, True Spirit follows the teen's effort...
iheart.com
Man Who Spent $15,000 To Become A Dog Worried Friends Think He's 'Weird'
There are many dog lovers in the world and most of them express their adoration for canines by owning one or more pups, but that wasn't enough for one man in Japan. He calls himself Toco and since he was a child, he always dreamed of becoming an animal. Now that he is an adult, he's spent two million yen, the equivalent of $15,000, to make his dream a reality, and bought a hyper-realistic human-sized collie costume.
Mystery as man arrives in coastal town with no idea of identity or where he came from
MYSTERY surrounds a man who arrived in a coastal town with no idea of his identity or where he came from. The bewildered bloke, in his 40s, was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with no visor and two pairs of black suit trousers. He turned up in September but police...
David Blaine Explains What Went Wrong After Stabbing His Hand with Ice Pick During Live Vegas Show
"The show must go on, so I just cleaned up the blood and started again a minute later," he tells PEOPLE David Blaine had a feeling his ice pick trick was going to go wrong during his recent live show in Las Vegas. Blaine, 49, stabbed his hand with an ice pick hidden underneath a styrofoam cup while on stage – a trick he says he's done "one thousand times" before without injury. "I felt like this was the one," he exclusively tells PEOPLE. When done as intended, Blaine...
Watch Praying Mantis Feast on Bird in Horrifying Video: 'Brutal to Watch'
Praying mantises often capture and kill fish, frogs and even small species of birds.
Popular TikTok Food Reviewer Puts Las Vegas Pizzeria on the Map with Viral Review
There is so much power in going viral. A Las Vegas pizzeria went from having next to no customers to selling out, thanks to a viral review. Keith Lee, a popular Tiktok food reviewer with 8 million followers, spent $86.73 after an employee at Frankenson’s sent an email asking him to come and taste the food. “It’s really slow, we really can’t afford the rent and we would really love for you to come and try the food,” Lee said in his initial video. “The owner reached out to another critic and they tried to charge us $2,600 for a food review,” the employee added.
Mum receives kind note from stranger after ‘grumpy’ man hit out at her children mid-flight
Let's face it - flying is a pain at the best of times, let alone when you've got young kids with you. So when one woman noticed a mother-of-two receiving flack from a 'grumpy' man during their flight, she decided to pass on a message of support. Kelly, who lives...
petapixel.com
Dramatic Fish Death at Aquarium Shows Risk of Using Camera Flash
A video of a tuna fish reacting to flash photography and swimming headfirst into the aquarium’s glass has resurfaced online sparking a debate. The shocking footage filmed in Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Japan was posted to Reddit two days ago sparking outrage that camera flashes had felled the tuna.
The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets
On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.
Comments / 0