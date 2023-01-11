Read full article on original website
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
How Do Epilepsy Clinical Trials Work?
Epilepsy clinical trials study possible interventions for seizure prevention. Interventions might include medications, procedures, or behavioral changes. Researchers often conduct lab studies to establish risks and benefits before moving to human trials. Those with epilepsy participate in clinical trials to receive cutting-edge treatment and contribute to valuable research. This article...
Eggs and Gout: Benefits, Meal Ideas, and Shopping Tips
Eggs are a good protein source for individuals with gout because they're naturally low in purines, which are chemical compounds found in foods and in your body. People with gout are often advised to avoid high-protein foods that are also high in purines, such as organ meat, red meat, and some types of seafood.
How Severe Eczema Is Treated
Finding the right treatment for the relief of symptoms and the prevention of flare-ups when you have severe eczema is crucial. The skin can become red and swollen, and the itch can be extreme and disruptive. In some cases, eczema can affect over 40% of the body's surface area. This...
Jaw Clicking
Jaw clicking can be a symptom of several conditions that affect your jaw joints, or temporomandibular joints (TMJ). These conditions, called temporomandibular disorders (TMDs), can be caused by issues with the joint or muscles around it. Sometimes jaw clicking resolves on its own, without treatment. In the most severe cases, surgery might be required.
Epilepsy Devices for Seizure Detection and Treatment
If you have epilepsy, your body sends signals before the onset of a seizure. These signals can range from subtle changes in heart rate to more noticeable auras (warnings or feelings of an oncoming seizure). Not everyone can clue into these signals—particularly children or people with intense seizures that may incapacitate them quickly.
Flu A vs Flu B: What Are the Differences?
There are four types of influenza viruses, designated A, B, C, and D, but the most common in humans are A and B. Though the two have similar symptoms and are treated in the same way, there are differences between them, including how serious they can become in different populations.
How to Prevent Eczema Flares and Spreading
It may take some trial and error to get your symptoms under control. Eczema can be challenging to cope with, especially if it covers a large part of the body or is in a problematic area. The good news is that there are prevention strategies to prevent eczema flares. Working with a board-certified dermatologist to create a skincare routine, keeping a diary of triggers, and refraining from scratching are all great ways to prevent eczema.
Tinea Unguium Symptoms
Initially, nail fungus is painless; however, if left untreated, it can lead to pain, especially when you wear shoes. Instead, you may notice the following tinea unguium symptoms:. Nail discoloration, which might be white, yellow, or brown. Debris buildup under the nail. Nail surface that becomes soft, dry, or powdery.
Ice or Heat for Arthritis? Reasons to Alternate
When it comes to arthritis pain, some people prefer ice, others prefer heat, and some choose to alternate these. Each of these approaches may help ease the symptoms of arthritis. Arthritis is a group of diseases characterized by joint inflammation. These include rheumatoid arthritis, gout, and osteoarthritis, which is the...
The Benefits vs. Side Effects of Vitamin D
Vitamin D, also known as calciferol, is a fat-soluble vitamin essential for physical and mental health. The two primary forms of vitamin D are vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol), found in plants, and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol), found in animal tissues. Vitamin D is essential for immune system function and bone health. It...
Addressing Sedentary Lifestyle With Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes can be caused by a combination of a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle. These factors can lead to insulin resistance, which, in turn, can cause type 2 diabetes to develop. This article will discuss what a sedentary lifestyle is, how physical activity can reduce your risk...
Sleeping pills for children at record high after Covid lockdowns
Figures unearthed by The Mail on Sunday show that sleeping-pill prescriptions to under-16s almost doubled between 2016 and 2021. Experts believe pandemic disruptions have worsened this.
Osteoporosis: Prognosis, Complications, and Treatment
Osteoporosis causes progressive bone loss that can lead to fractures, breaks, and deformities. While the condition worsens over time, proper treatment can help reduce complications and alleviate symptoms. This article discusses the prognosis, complications, and treatment options associated with osteoporosis. Stages of Osteoporosis. There are four stages of osteoporosis. Each...
What is Tinea Nigra?
Tinea nigra is a fungal infection marked by ring-shaped brown or black patches on the soles of the feet and palms. It is most common in tropical or coastal areas. Tinea nigra is caused by black mold called Hortaea werneckii, which is found in soil. Tinea nigra is a "superficial"...
What Is Facet Hypertrophy?
Facet hypertrophy is a common problem that causes the facet joints in your spine to enlarge. New bone growth and bone spurs can also develop as the joint tries to repair the damaged cartilage. The swelling and new growth can narrow the spinal canal and compress nearby nerves, causing pain. This problem does not have a cure. It gets worse over time. The goal of treatment is to manage pain and slow disease progress.
What Is Berberine?
Berberine is a compound (specifically an isoquinoline alkaloid) found in some plants. It is yellow, so it has been used as a dye. Berberine is also used in traditional Chinese medicine. Some of the plants that contain berberine include Coptis chinensis (Huanglian), Rhizoma coptidis, Hydrastis canadensis (goldenseal), Berberis aquifolium (Oregon...
What Is Dupuytren's Contracture?
Dupuytren's contracture (DC)—also called Dupuytren's disease—is a condition that causes an abnormal thickening of the fascia (the layer of tissue under the skin) in the palm at the base of the fingers. The thickened area will develop as either a hard lump or a thick band of skin.
