Damar Hamlin Released From Buffalo Hospital As Recovery From Cardiac Arrest Continues

By Robin Foster
The Herald News
 3 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Buffalo hospital just nine days after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night football game.

"Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute," the Buffalo Bills team announced on Twitter Wednesday.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations,” Dr. Jamie Nadler, the physician who led Hamlin’s care at Buffalo General Medical Center, added in the posting. “And in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

There has been no announcement on what caused Hamlin to go into cardiac arrest, The New York Times reported.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a Jan. 2 football game. When Hamlin suddenly collapsed and fell backward, on-field medical staff swiftly gave him CPR before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The game was postponed and later canceled. The Buffalo Bills played the New England Patriots last Sunday. They finished 13-3, which was a half-game behind Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC's No. 1 seed, CBS News reported. The Bills would have been No. 1 seed had they won the unfinished game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills will now play a wild-card round against the Miami Dolphins this coming Sunday.

The unusual circumstances that led to the Bills being one game short and having the No. 2 seed led to NFL owners agreeing to a neutral site if there is a Kansas City-Buffalo AFC title game, CBS News reported.

The American Heart Association has more on cardiac arrest .

SOURCES: CBS News; The New York Times

