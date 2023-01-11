Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
ABC to air ‘Horror in Idaho; The Student Murders’ 20/20 Special at 9 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight at 9 p.m., you can watch a two-hour long 20/20 special on 4 News Now that provides an in-depth look at the Moscow murders case. The special covers the latest details in the investigation, including a deep dive into the unsealed affidavit. There will also be sit down interviews with the loved ones of the victims,...
KING-5
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
KUOW
Moscow, ID residents shaken by murders, prepare for what’s next following suspect's arrest
School is back in session for students at the University of Idaho. This follows nearly two months of uncertainty after the campus and surrounding communities of Moscow and Pullman were shaken by the stabbing deaths of four students last year in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. A...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: 5 key pieces of evidence against Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - He is still only the accused – and must be considered innocent until proven guilty. But the case against Bryan Kohberger for the Idaho quadruple homicide appears strong. There remains much we don’t know and there is much more investigation, and evidence, to come. But with...
spartanshield.org
The Irony of Idaho Murders
With two days to spare in the year of 2022, almost two months after this tragic event, the families of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were finally able to receive closure. The case had puzzled police for weeks, as very little hard evidence was found at the scene.
Mother of Slain Idaho Student Shares Emotional Update On Family
A touching Facebook post on January 11, from Stacy Chapin the mother of Ethan Chapin one of the four students from the University of Idaho that were murdered on November 13 talks about the journey they've been on since that horrible day. She says "We've spent the last eight weeks,...
thelesabre.com
Update on Idaho murder case
Recently, the Moscow, Idaho murderer has been caught. Bryan Kohberger was the killer of the four Idaho college students, found stabbed to death in their beds the morning of November 13th, 2022. Journalist Brita Klaverkamp covered the Idaho murders more in-depth in this article and talked about all the early...
roaringbengals.com
Headway made in the Idaho murder trial
Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
Dateline Will Debut New Episode About Tragic University of Idaho Murders
Now that the probable cause affidavit has been unsealed and is easily accessible to anyone who wants to read it, national news magazines are churning out episodes about the horrific murders of Kaylee Concalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. CBS took the lead and aired an episode of...
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
koze.com
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID
CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
koze.com
Regional Law Enforcement Receiving Reports of Scam Calls
LEWISTON, ID – Residents of the Quad-Cities are receiving scam calls during which the caller claims they are with a law enforcement agency, claim you have a warrant, and demand that the caller be paid over the phone. The Lewiston Police Department first reported they had been receiving calls about the scam going across the area. These are called phishing scams and have been around for years.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 13, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is back in court, the Idaho Legislature threatens to cut off money to cities over its abortion ban, a Caldwell School Board Meeting devolves into chaos, lawmakers get set to set state budgets, we get an update in the Daybell murder case, and there isn’t enough farmworker housing in Idaho.
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
KLEWTV
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1
The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
koze.com
Over 1,500 Fentanyl Pills, Heroin, & Meth Discovered During Whitman County Investigation
COLFAX, WA – Whitman County Deputies located more than 1,500 Fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin, and a half pound of Methamphetamine during a recent property crimes investigation. A 30-year-old Spokane woman, Nicole R. Simmons, was arrested as a result of that investigation. Bond was set at $50,000. According...
