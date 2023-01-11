ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Idaho murders: 5 key pieces of evidence against Bryan Kohberger

MOSCOW, Idaho - He is still only the accused – and must be considered innocent until proven guilty. But the case against Bryan Kohberger for the Idaho quadruple homicide appears strong. There remains much we don’t know and there is much more investigation, and evidence, to come. But with...
MOSCOW, ID
The Irony of Idaho Murders

With two days to spare in the year of 2022, almost two months after this tragic event, the families of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were finally able to receive closure. The case had puzzled police for weeks, as very little hard evidence was found at the scene.
MOSCOW, ID
Update on Idaho murder case

Recently, the Moscow, Idaho murderer has been caught. Bryan Kohberger was the killer of the four Idaho college students, found stabbed to death in their beds the morning of November 13th, 2022. Journalist Brita Klaverkamp covered the Idaho murders more in-depth in this article and talked about all the early...
MOSCOW, ID
Headway made in the Idaho murder trial

Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
MOSCOW, ID
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer

A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID

CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
TROY, ID
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
Regional Law Enforcement Receiving Reports of Scam Calls

LEWISTON, ID – Residents of the Quad-Cities are receiving scam calls during which the caller claims they are with a law enforcement agency, claim you have a warrant, and demand that the caller be paid over the phone. The Lewiston Police Department first reported they had been receiving calls about the scam going across the area. These are called phishing scams and have been around for years.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 13, 2023

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is back in court, the Idaho Legislature threatens to cut off money to cities over its abortion ban, a Caldwell School Board Meeting devolves into chaos, lawmakers get set to set state budgets, we get an update in the Daybell murder case, and there isn’t enough farmworker housing in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1

The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
LEWISTON, ID
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

