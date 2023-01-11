ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Town Council approves paid parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island is the latest beach town to move towards paid parking. Town council voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday night to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect. The town’s Communication Manager, Michael Emory, says the town council has discussed the issue...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island approves paid parking contract

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Dark Horse Studios to add two new sound stages for $20 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios has financed the construction of two new sound stages for $20 million after seeing success over the past couple of years. Dark Horse Studios President Kirk Englebright says they haven’t had a vacancy in the past 28 months. “With our active state...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Extra connector may increase St. James water pressure

St. James staff recently attended a meeting regarding the joint project with Brunswick County to upgrade the town’s water pressure. St. James Town Council voted last year to allocate its $1.9 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the county as part of an interlocal agreement for a water pressure improvement project.
The State Port Pilot

Beach areas will have paid parking

After a spirited debate and public hearing, Oak Island Town Council voted Tuesday to institute a paid parking plan for beach-area parking. Council agreed to increase “resident only” spaces to about 300 and keep the system almost free for residents and property owners. The final vote for charging...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

$1 million on the line in Burgaw restaurant competition

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant, but you don’t have the money or know where to start? One entrepreneur is giving someone the opportunity to win $1 million to go towards the restaurant of their dreams in Burgaw. It all started with...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: ‘Cash’ from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cash, an approximately 1- to 2-year old bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, he is a sweet dog who loves to play, go on walks and ride in the car. Cash would do best in a home with a fenced yard that allows him to run around.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington purchases Salvation Army property for $4.8M

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington made a multi-million dollar purchase for economic development on Tuesday night. City council voted unanimously to purchase the Salvation Army property at 820 North Front Street for 4,814,500. That number includes closing costs, due diligence items, and operating costs for the remainder of the current fiscal year.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

New Myrtle Beach Entertainment Venue Opening Soon

Before you know it, summer vacations will be happening. Granted, there’s plenty to do at the beach. But, with a new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue opening soon, the fun is growing. According to WBTW, Stars and Strikes plans to open in February at Coastal Grand Mall. With the opening, the Georgia based company brings more than 100 jobs to the area. Stars and Strikes has two other locations in South Carolina with venues in Irmo and Summerville. It takes over the mall space that once was Dick’s Sporting Goods. The entertainment venue features a laser tag arena, robots to deliver food to tables, and more than 100 games with 150 player stations Also, guests can enjoy axe throwing and bowling. And, for anyone looking for employment, the company will be on site at upcoming job fairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center ahead of opening. Open positions include axe attendants, bartenders, bowling attendants, hostesses and kitchen workers. A company partner says they seek people with a good work ethic and personality. And of course, feel free to visit Stars and Strikes in Concord, North Carolina if you haven’t already. Experience arcade games, virtual reality activities, bumper cars and more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

