Before you know it, summer vacations will be happening. Granted, there’s plenty to do at the beach. But, with a new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue opening soon, the fun is growing. According to WBTW, Stars and Strikes plans to open in February at Coastal Grand Mall. With the opening, the Georgia based company brings more than 100 jobs to the area. Stars and Strikes has two other locations in South Carolina with venues in Irmo and Summerville. It takes over the mall space that once was Dick’s Sporting Goods. The entertainment venue features a laser tag arena, robots to deliver food to tables, and more than 100 games with 150 player stations Also, guests can enjoy axe throwing and bowling. And, for anyone looking for employment, the company will be on site at upcoming job fairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center ahead of opening. Open positions include axe attendants, bartenders, bowling attendants, hostesses and kitchen workers. A company partner says they seek people with a good work ethic and personality. And of course, feel free to visit Stars and Strikes in Concord, North Carolina if you haven’t already. Experience arcade games, virtual reality activities, bumper cars and more.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO