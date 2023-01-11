Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Town Council approves paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island is the latest beach town to move towards paid parking. Town council voted 4 to 1 on Tuesday night to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect. The town’s Communication Manager, Michael Emory, says the town council has discussed the issue...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island approves paid parking contract
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
WECT
Dark Horse Studios to add two new sound stages for $20 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios has financed the construction of two new sound stages for $20 million after seeing success over the past couple of years. Dark Horse Studios President Kirk Englebright says they haven’t had a vacancy in the past 28 months. “With our active state...
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The State Port Pilot
Extra connector may increase St. James water pressure
St. James staff recently attended a meeting regarding the joint project with Brunswick County to upgrade the town’s water pressure. St. James Town Council voted last year to allocate its $1.9 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the county as part of an interlocal agreement for a water pressure improvement project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
The State Port Pilot
Beach areas will have paid parking
After a spirited debate and public hearing, Oak Island Town Council voted Tuesday to institute a paid parking plan for beach-area parking. Council agreed to increase “resident only” spaces to about 300 and keep the system almost free for residents and property owners. The final vote for charging...
WECT
$1 million on the line in Burgaw restaurant competition
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Have you ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant, but you don’t have the money or know where to start? One entrepreneur is giving someone the opportunity to win $1 million to go towards the restaurant of their dreams in Burgaw. It all started with...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Letter details departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning new details on the departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director, Ed Conrow. Conrow was terminated on October 13th. A dismissal letter dated that day says, “there have been multiple occurrences when Conrow has been out of the office on leave...
WECT
Pet of the Week: ‘Cash’ from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cash, an approximately 1- to 2-year old bully mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. Per his handlers, he is a sweet dog who loves to play, go on walks and ride in the car. Cash would do best in a home with a fenced yard that allows him to run around.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington purchases Salvation Army property for $4.8M
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington made a multi-million dollar purchase for economic development on Tuesday night. City council voted unanimously to purchase the Salvation Army property at 820 North Front Street for 4,814,500. That number includes closing costs, due diligence items, and operating costs for the remainder of the current fiscal year.
WECT
Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
WECT
Paramount+ movie currently filming in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Paramount+ movie is filming in Wilmington with the title Electric Love listed in casting calls and filming permits. A casting call indicates that filming will take place until Feb. 17. Filming permits from the City of Wilmington list a crew of 120 people for...
country1037fm.com
New Myrtle Beach Entertainment Venue Opening Soon
Before you know it, summer vacations will be happening. Granted, there’s plenty to do at the beach. But, with a new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue opening soon, the fun is growing. According to WBTW, Stars and Strikes plans to open in February at Coastal Grand Mall. With the opening, the Georgia based company brings more than 100 jobs to the area. Stars and Strikes has two other locations in South Carolina with venues in Irmo and Summerville. It takes over the mall space that once was Dick’s Sporting Goods. The entertainment venue features a laser tag arena, robots to deliver food to tables, and more than 100 games with 150 player stations Also, guests can enjoy axe throwing and bowling. And, for anyone looking for employment, the company will be on site at upcoming job fairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center ahead of opening. Open positions include axe attendants, bartenders, bowling attendants, hostesses and kitchen workers. A company partner says they seek people with a good work ethic and personality. And of course, feel free to visit Stars and Strikes in Concord, North Carolina if you haven’t already. Experience arcade games, virtual reality activities, bumper cars and more.
WECT
Three car crash closed three lanes of MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave. during evening commute
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. were closed after a crash near the intersection with Kerr Ave. early in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 12. A Wilmington Police Department representative confirmed that three cars were involved in the crash. We have not received word...
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
WECT
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School and Topsail High School will be sending students home early following a water main break that occurred at 9 a.m. “Our main priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all students...
