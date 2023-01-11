Read full article on original website
Related
mtpr.org
Bill would eliminate poker bet restrictions in Montana
HELENA — The House Business and Labor committee heard testimony on Thursday on a bill that would get rid of the $800 restrictions on the amount that can be won in a live poker game. Rep. Ron Marshall, Republican, sponsors the bill. He says that House Bill 209 would...
Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday ordered Fish, Wildlife and Parks to develop a new state wolf management plan, which the department believes it can finish by the end of the year. “Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Gianforte wrote to FWP […] The post Gianforte directs Montana FWP to develop new wolf management plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
$20 Million Initiative To Benefit Native Americans In Montana
Wells Fargo has announced a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities through its Invest Native initiative. The program aims to address housing, small business, financial health, and sustainability among Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. What is...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017
Hey Montana, do you remember the fires of 2016 and 2017? Well, even if you don’t, you’re still paying for them – and that’s the genesis of a bill presented by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, in Senate Finance Committee Thursday afternoon. Senate Bill 126 would claw back money, plus interest, on funds the state Legislature […] The post Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Medicaid and abortion top health agenda for Montana lawmakers
Montana lawmakers said lowering costs and expanding patient access will be their top health care goals for the new legislative session. But they also will have to contend with making changes to Medicaid, a management crisis at the Montana State Hospital, and proposals to regulate abortion. Republicans, who hold a veto-proof majority, said they will […] The post Medicaid and abortion top health agenda for Montana lawmakers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Here Are The Top 5 Highest Paying Jobs In Montana
From the minute we enter our first day of preschool, we are typically asked one question: What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?. Lots of children will say they want to be something similar to what a parent or other family member is. Lots of doctors, teachers, firefighters, truck drivers, nurses, etc. This is all fun and games. Playing this imaginary role in our underdeveloped minds is part of what makes being a kid great. We literally believe we can be anything we want.
10 Reasons Why Montana Is Better Than Other States
Most people take great pride in where they live and would argue that their state is better than other states. There's no arguing that Montana is one of the best states in the country, and here's why. Montana was the 41st state admitted to the union in 1889, and at...
KULR8
2022 Montana marijuana sales have definitely exceeded projections, according to the Montana Department of Revenue
MONTANA - Marijuana sales for 2022 in Montana have definitely exceeded projections, according to the Montana Department of Revenue. On the Montana Department of Revenue website, they estimated 2022 marijuana sales would be $303,563,879. However, Senior Lead Tax Auditor for the state Cindy Backeberg said 2022 sales were over $400,000,000.
newsfromthestates.com
Montana PSC: Vote on Tschida was 4-1
Jim Brown, president of the Public Service Commission. (Provided by the PSC for the Daily Montanan.) Montana Public Service Commissioners voted 4-1 on the hire of former Republican lawmaker Brad Tschida, according to the PSC staff attorney. Chief Legal Counsel Lucas Hamilton said the holdout was President Jim Brown. The...
ypradio.org
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
ypradio.org
Yellowstone County law enforcement flags jail space, staff as public safety priorities
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Billings Wednesday to discuss public safety and his budget proposals. Local authorities flagged a need for more jail space and staff. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said capacity challenges at the county jail are a barrier to everyday police operations amid increasing rates of violent crime and domestic assault.
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who uses Medicaid to get prior approval for an abortion to prove it is “medically necessary,” among other changes. Derek Oestreicher, director […] The post Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 750 Cases, Seven New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,650,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,303 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 232,608 doses have been administered and 76,678 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Bill aims to expand treatment options for naturopathic providers in Montana
Naturopathic physicians in Montana would be able to prescribe more approved treatments to their patients if a bill heard Wednesday — one opposed by the Montana Medical Association and some medical doctors — becomes law. Naturopathic physicians are not currently federally recognized, said Ingrid Lovitt, the director of the Montana Association of Naturopathic Physicians. Lovitt […] The post Bill aims to expand treatment options for naturopathic providers in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Post Register
CONNELLY: Pheasant stocking: The controversy that won’t quit
I read a recent news article describing Montana’s prison game bird farm program that enjoys little support in the hunting community, no support within the state wildlife agency outside of the director’s office, and does nothing to support wild bird populations. It got me thinking about stocking pheasants, a seemingly never-ending controversy.
Updates on recent COVID-19 and Influenza numbers around Montana
A Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital employee shares why it is so important to get vaccinated and a Gallatin Rest home resident shares why she got her vaccine this year.
Huckleberry pickers aren’t crooks, and cabbage is OK for pigs
Helena - Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more...
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore.
Montana now tops states with the highest flu cases in the nation
Walgreens tracks cases using retail prescription data and this week placed Montana as seventh highest in the nation for new cases.
Comments / 0