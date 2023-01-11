Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Raising Their Per Diem Rates
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill that would increase their per diem rates as well as those for state boards and commissions. Senate File 61 would raise the daily per diem from the current rate of $109 per day to $155 starting on July 1. Per diems are payments...
How Much Money Do You Need to be ‘Middle Class’ in Wyoming?
How do you know you've made it into "the middle class" here in America? In the 1960s, the middle class meant two cars, a house, and the occasional vacation on a single income. That's not the case today. According to PEW Research, the middle class has been a shrinking demographic...
Cigarette Tax Increase Proposed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would increase the state taxes on cigarettes sold in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 58 would increase the state wholesale tax in cigarettes from the current three cents per cigarette for five and two-tenths cents. That would raise the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from the current 60 cents to $1.04.
Governor Gordon Appoints New State Fire Marshal
Governor Mark Gordon recently announced a new State Fire Marshall. That comes from a press release from the Governor's office, which states that "Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety." Matthews will...
Wyoming Ranks #10 Worst For Child Vaccination Rates
Coronavirus cases are rising, and flu season is in full swing – and Wyoming's children are least protected compared to other states. QuoteWizard's team of analysts found that Wyoming ranks 10th worst for child vaccination rates. Vaccines are a key means of protection, but nearly half of the nation’s...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
Wyoming Lawmakers Again To Consider Medicaid Expansion In 2023
A bill to expand the federal Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act has been filed for the 2023 Wyoming Legislative Session. You can read House Bill 80, the Medical Treatment Opportunity Act, here. Roughly 100 or so supporters of the legislation held a rally in front of the capitol on Tuesday [above photo].
Governor Gordon on Wyoming: We Are a People With Grit, Courage, and Kindness in Our Souls
Governor Gordon recently delivered his 'State of the State' address to the 67th Legislature in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Throughout the address, Governor Gordon highlighted many examples of Wyoming's innovation. One of the first things Gordon brought up was Wyoming's financial position. “Wyoming finds herself at a remarkable juncture. Federal government largess...
Crossover Voting Ban Bill Introduced In 2023 Wyoming Legislature
Supporters of banning Wyoming voters from changing party affiliation to vote in primary elections in the state will try again in 2023 to get a bill passed in the legislature. House Bill 0103 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Haroldson [R-Platte/Laramie counties]. It's co-sponsored by Representative(s) Angelos, Jennings, Knapp, Locke,...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Offers Incentives for New Applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced in a recent release, that they will be offering a shortened academy for pre-certified law enforcement and higher pay for applicants. The agency is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper. The patrol will provide lateral officers with a shortened onboarding-style training as part of their ongoing recruitment efforts.
Wyoming Residents Can Track 2023 Legislative Session Online
With the 2023 General Session of the Wyoming Legislature getting underway on Jan. 10, Wyoming residents can track floor debate, progress of bills and other topics related to the session online at the legislature's website. Among the resources available at the site are a complete listing of bills that have...
Wyoming Search And Rescue Looks Danger In The Eye To Save Others
Every year in the mountains of Wyoming, search and rescue teams are called out to help stranded skiers, snowmobilers, snowboarders, hikers, campers and others that lose their way. Thankfully for us, we have incredible search and rescue teams at the ready. On average SAR teams are called out over 300...
Wyoming Legislature Convenes 2023 General Session on Tuesday
The 2023 Wyoming Legislature will convene its General Session on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Wyoming alternates 20 day budget sessions with roughly two-month general sessions,. Budget sessions are theoretically devoted to budget issues, although non-budget issues can be introduced with a 2/3 majority vote and there has been an increasing tendency towards introducing non-budget bills during budget sessions in recent years.
EXPLORE: Wyoming Is An Untouched Winter Wonderland
Wyoming is a big state with few people. That's a big plus if you want to get out there and explore an untouched winter wonderland. There is so much to do no matter what direction you head. Now that we are heavily into winter, and the weather cycles have shifted...
Wyoming Anglers Encouraged to be Safe on the Ice
As ice fishing season begins the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges anglers to practice safety before venturing onto the ice. Ice on many waters may not be safe, especially with variable temperatures throughout the state. “Ice fishing is a fun winter activity that gets you outdoors, but it does...
Should Wyoming Residents Warm Up Vehicles Before Winter Driving?
I have a confession to make - I never warm my car up before driving in the winter. It's not that I don't want a nice and toasty commute to work...I'm just terrible about leaving the house on time. So I never have an extra five minutes to warm up my car in the morning; I just shiver my way into work and let my car warm up on the drive.
A Lucky Wyoming Man Grateful To Survive A Grizzly Attack
Lee Francis is a 65 year old Dentist from Evanston, WY. Francis and his son, who is also a Dentist, were on a mule deer hunt in northern Wyoming in the fall of 2022 when he was attacked and survived a grizzly bear. The two Dentists are not strangers to...
Wyoming Reacts To Spot On Devils Tower Sandcastle
So you were smart enough to get out of this winter's sub-zero temperatures and snow. But that's a lot of work. Just dump a bucket of sand upside down and then scrape some lines into the sides. Voila! Devil's Tower. Your work here is DONE!. You could take a nap.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0