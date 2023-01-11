ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cigarette Tax Increase Proposed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would increase the state taxes on cigarettes sold in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 58 would increase the state wholesale tax in cigarettes from the current three cents per cigarette for five and two-tenths cents. That would raise the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from the current 60 cents to $1.04.
Governor Gordon Appoints New State Fire Marshal

Governor Mark Gordon recently announced a new State Fire Marshall. That comes from a press release from the Governor's office, which states that "Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety." Matthews will...
Wyoming Ranks #10 Worst For Child Vaccination Rates

Coronavirus cases are rising, and flu season is in full swing – and Wyoming's children are least protected compared to other states. QuoteWizard's team of analysts found that Wyoming ranks 10th worst for child vaccination rates. Vaccines are a key means of protection, but nearly half of the nation’s...
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
Governor Gordon on Wyoming: We Are a People With Grit, Courage, and Kindness in Our Souls

Governor Gordon recently delivered his 'State of the State' address to the 67th Legislature in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Throughout the address, Governor Gordon highlighted many examples of Wyoming's innovation. One of the first things Gordon brought up was Wyoming's financial position. “Wyoming finds herself at a remarkable juncture. Federal government largess...
Crossover Voting Ban Bill Introduced In 2023 Wyoming Legislature

Supporters of banning Wyoming voters from changing party affiliation to vote in primary elections in the state will try again in 2023 to get a bill passed in the legislature. House Bill 0103 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Haroldson [R-Platte/Laramie counties]. It's co-sponsored by Representative(s) Angelos, Jennings, Knapp, Locke,...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Offers Incentives for New Applicants

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced in a recent release, that they will be offering a shortened academy for pre-certified law enforcement and higher pay for applicants. The agency is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper. The patrol will provide lateral officers with a shortened onboarding-style training as part of their ongoing recruitment efforts.
Wyoming Residents Can Track 2023 Legislative Session Online

With the 2023 General Session of the Wyoming Legislature getting underway on Jan. 10, Wyoming residents can track floor debate, progress of bills and other topics related to the session online at the legislature's website. Among the resources available at the site are a complete listing of bills that have...
Wyoming Legislature Convenes 2023 General Session on Tuesday

The 2023 Wyoming Legislature will convene its General Session on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Wyoming alternates 20 day budget sessions with roughly two-month general sessions,. Budget sessions are theoretically devoted to budget issues, although non-budget issues can be introduced with a 2/3 majority vote and there has been an increasing tendency towards introducing non-budget bills during budget sessions in recent years.
Wyoming Anglers Encouraged to be Safe on the Ice

As ice fishing season begins the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges anglers to practice safety before venturing onto the ice. Ice on many waters may not be safe, especially with variable temperatures throughout the state. “Ice fishing is a fun winter activity that gets you outdoors, but it does...
Should Wyoming Residents Warm Up Vehicles Before Winter Driving?

I have a confession to make - I never warm my car up before driving in the winter. It's not that I don't want a nice and toasty commute to work...I'm just terrible about leaving the house on time. So I never have an extra five minutes to warm up my car in the morning; I just shiver my way into work and let my car warm up on the drive.
