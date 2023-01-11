Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Ricky Rubio Comes Back, and So Do Cavs to Win
1. Everyone was waiting for Ricky Rubio to play again, and he delivered. And it only took all of 10 minutes to show what he still has to offer. 2. In those 10 minutes, Rubio played with poise, kept the ball moving, and hit a couple of 2-pointers. Remember last season, when the Cavs so often looked like a better team with Rubio on the floor? Well, they looked that way again in his season debut.
Nuggets beat Clippers 115-103 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — No Nikola Jokic, no problem for the Denver Nuggets. Especially when it comes to the Clippers. Jamal Murray scored 24 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 22 in a 115-103 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night that Jokic missed because of right wrist management.
Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to 50-point night gone to waste in loss vs. Cavs
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season, having lost four in a row entering their Thursday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thus, Damian Lillard knew what he had to do and put the Blazers on his back once more as he tallied a season-high 50 points on 16-28 shooting from the field, doing everything in his power to will his team to victory.
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Dallas visits Portland after Lillard's 50-point game
Dallas Mavericks (23-19, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-22, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the Dallas Mavericks after Damian Lillard scored 50 points in the Portland Trail Blazers' 119-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Trail Blazers are 13-13 against Western Conference...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) ruled out for Rockets on Friday
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will not play Friday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Porter is dealing with a left foot contusion, which is why he left Wednesday's contest early. Now, he has been ruled out entirely to kick off the weekend. Expect more work for Jae'Sean Tate and TyTy Washington Jr.
Durant and Brooklyn host Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder (20-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (27-14, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's best scorers, Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Brooklyn and Oklahoma City square off. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 29.7 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.7 points per game.
Lakers to Work Out DeMarcus Cousins on Friday
Cousins, 32, is 6-foot-10 and finished last season with the Nuggets after signing with the Bucks. He has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas in hopes of an NBA return, Haynes reported. “I think the misperception of me is that I’m this angry monster that just...
