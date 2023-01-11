The Portland Trail Blazers are currently in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season, having lost four in a row entering their Thursday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thus, Damian Lillard knew what he had to do and put the Blazers on his back once more as he tallied a season-high 50 points on 16-28 shooting from the field, doing everything in his power to will his team to victory.

