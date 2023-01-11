Read full article on original website
Prince George’s Co. sorority in need of winter donations for homeless community
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Southern Maryland chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is calling on the community to join them in giving back as they collect winter gear for those in need across Prince George’s County. “We want them to feel the love. We want them to know that Upsilon […]
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community
Worried that recent decisions at City Hall will contribute to turmoil and uncertainty within Baltimore’s cultural community, arts advocates are asking Mayor Brandon Scott not to make any more major moves in that area without consulting them first. In a letter sent to Scott this week, 10 representatives of...
baltimorefishbowl.com
President of Columbia Association will leave her post in the face of governing board demands
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd has decided to leave her position in the face of written demands from the elected Board of Directors to which she reports that she said would leave her unable to perform her duties. Boyd said in a statement that board leaders gave her...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Director, Elaine Chang, Graduates from Leadership Maryland 2022
Elaine L. Chang, director of the Department of Partnerships, graduated from Leadership Maryland as part of the Class of 2022. She was one of 49 people to complete the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in five, two-day sessions focused on issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on December 6th. Other Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
Business Monthly
Boyd to ask Columbia Association board: ‘transition me out’
Columbia Association President and CEO Lakey Boyd said Wednesday that action taken by the nonprofit organization’s board of directors leaves her no other option but to ask to be transitioned out. Boyd’s statement comes after a Friday, Jan. 6 announcement by the board of directors that it had a...
Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing
TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction. When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
Baltimore County Restaurant Week is in full swing
Baltimore County restaurant week has officially kicked off. The half price meals are in full swing from now until January 22.
foxbaltimore.com
Your Voice: concerns about Anne Arundel County Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers have struggled to rein in youth crime since a juvenile justice law passed last year, raising the minimum age to be charged in juvenile court from 12 to 13. The 2023 Legislative Session began yesterday in Annapolis, with juvenile crime as a central focus. Recently,...
blocbyblocknews.com
Amid Criticism for Insufficient Garbage Collection, Baltimore Director Of Public Works Announces His Resignation
Baltimore City’s director of public works, Jason Mitchell, announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in the position, Mark Reutter reports for the Baltimore Brew. In his press release, Mitchell committed to serving until April to aid in the transition to his successor and attributed his resignation to family and health-related concerns—though his announcement comes shortly after two city councilmen demanded he resign.
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Head of Baltimore Center Stage stepping down; interim artistic director to serve during nationwide search for replacement
After more than four years as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), Stephanie Ybarra is moving on. The theater organization announced this week that Ybarra will step down on April 1 to become program officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts and humanities.
Amid news of MLK parade continuing, BOPA CEO Donna Drew Sawyer resigns
The Board of Directors of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announces that CEO Donna Drew Sawyer has submitted her resignation.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
Residents react to new squeegee ban with six disallowed zones in Baltimore
Residents in Baltimore city neighborhoods give their early reactions to the new squeegee collaborative plan.
'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson
BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday. "I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on...
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
