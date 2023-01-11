Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Slow Puck Movement, Missing Too Much Loss to WPG
The Pittsburgh Penguins lacked puck movement and speed out of their own zone. The forwards didn’t do enough to come back and help out. And the Penguins lost to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena. P.O Joseph and Kasperi Kapanen dissected what their respective groups didn’t do...
Penguins Recall Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The move comes one day after they assigned defenseman Mark Friedman there. Fedun, 34, is the Baby Penguins’ captain and has two assists in 30 American Hockey League games this season. He has five goals...
Dan’s Daily: Torts Doesn’t ‘Give a Flying (Crap),’ Penguins Trade Chip
There isn’t a more entertaining figure in hockey right now. Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella doesn’t care what you think of him and had a colorful way of saying it. The Pittsburgh Penguins might have a trade chip, but the Winnipeg Jets squashed the Penguins Friday night. The Canucks’ drama keeps going as Jim Rutherford opened an investigation after an accusation that Tanner Pearson’s hand injury was mismanaged. The Colorado Avalanche are trying to find their heart, and the New York Islanders are coming to a crossroads with the NHL trade market.
Yardbarker
Jan Rutta Excelling With Marcus Pettersson on Penguins First Line
PITTSBURGH - Over the past few weeks, the Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough time keeping a fully healthy blue line. It’s gotten to the point where the Penguins top defensive pairing is being anchored by Marcus Pettersson and Jan Rutta. While Pettersson has been a solid piece on...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the latter half of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-7) will visit Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-15-6) at Capital One Arena on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
Report: Matt Canada Is at Steelers Facility
The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator is in the building.
Yardbarker
Streaky Hurricanes chase another win over Penguins
The up-and-down Carolina Hurricanes will try to build a winning streak when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Carolina is coming off a 6-2 road win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, when the Hurricanes dominated the game and had a 41-23 advantage in shots. The result ended the Hurricanes' four-game losing streak (0-3-1) that immediately followed an 11-game winning streak.
Yardbarker
Capitals look for revenge against Flyers, red-hot Travis Konecny
Every season, an argument can be made for a player left off the All-Star team. The ever-improving forward registered a hat trick, the second of his career, in a 5-3 Philadelphia Flyers win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Konecny will take a career-high 10-game points streak into Saturday's rematch...
Yardbarker
AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan
An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
Yardbarker
Dustin Tokarski To Make First Start With Penguins
PITTSBURGH - After stealing the show in a relief effort against the Vancouver Canucks, Dustin Tokarski is set to make his first start with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed following the Penguins morning skate, that Tokarski will be starting in net and Casey DeSmith will serve as backup against the Winnipeg Jets.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 42: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes look like they need, well, a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Winnipeg Friday night, are trying to claw back into the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference playoff races, while Carolina is attempting to pull out of a skid that had swollen to 0-3-1 before the Hurricanes’ 6-2 victory at Columbus Thursday.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the San Jose Sharks
Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey NOW: The Pittsburgh Penguins need a “checking” center err third line pivot. Now, is the price worth making a deal? Jeff Carter is not the same pivot and some want to move him to the wing. Some candidates out there include Adam Henrique from Anaheim.
