Ground stop on flights lifted following FAA computer outage

By Melanie DaSilva
 3 days ago

(WPRI) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted the ground stop for all flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the morning the FAA ordered all flights nationwide to delay departures until at least 9 a.m. as they worked to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.

The Notice to Air Missions System provides critical flight safety information to pilots and sends warnings on everything from bad weather to bird strikes.

The pause was to “allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information,” the FAA wrote.

Passengers at Rhode Island T.F Green Internation Airport once again dealt with flight frustrations due to the outage. Flights are still arriving and departing, but a lot are delayed.

As of noon, there were more than 6,000 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware .

President Joe Biden has been briefed by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on the outage, according to White House Press Secretay Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter there is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point and Biden has directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation.

Buttigieg said in a tweet that he has been in touch with the FAA and is monitoring the situation.

