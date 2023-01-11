Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
Related
Golf Channel
Judge declines to rule on motion seeking discovery from PIF, fund's governor
Friday’s hearing in U.S. District Court lasted more than three hours and covered a wide range of complicated legal issues but produced few definitive answers. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen declined to rule on two separate motions in the antitrust lawsuit that was filed against the PGA Tour last August, including a motion to compel the Public Investment Fund for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the fund’s governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, to submit to discovery.
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.
Another Santos Money Mystery: He Struck a Curious Business Deal With a Veteran GOP Operative
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This past weekend, George Santos, the Republican fabulist from New York, was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives, even as serious questions remained about his personal and political finances, particularly the source of the millions of dollars in income he claimed on financial disclosure forms and of the $705,000 he loaned to his campaign. As multiple investigations—federal, state, and local—envelope Santos and local Republicans demand he resign, one person who might be able to provide answers about his puzzling money trail is a veteran GOP operative named Nancy Marks, who was the the treasurer of Santos’ two congressional campaigns. Not only was she a key part of his political machine—and deeply tied into Republican politics locally and nationally—she was a business partner of Santos. Her story, which has yet to draw much public examination, is an important component of the Santos tale.
Republican Official Says George Santos Lied About 3.9 GPA and Being a College Volleyball 'Star'
Santos, who was sworn in to office last week, has been mired in controversy over lies about his background for several weeks Just weeks after a New York Times report found that Rep. George Santos fabricated several key pieces of his backstory, the chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee says there are other lies that have since been unearthed, including that the lawmaker claimed to be a college volleyball "star" at Baruch University, despite never attending the school. "He said he was a star and that they...
Comments / 0