ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Can GOP moderates in the House outflank the right?

By Jon Ward, Yahoo News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXUNu_0kBJsIez00

Kevin McCarthy’s weeklong fight to become speaker of the House was called an embarrassment and a fiasco by many, but one of Washington’s most trusted voices on how to reform and improve Congress saw something much more positive.

Yes, there was grandstanding by some House Republicans who spend most of their time performing rather than legislating, said Yuval Levin, director of social, cultural and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

But others in the group opposing McCarthy were pushing to change the way the House operates — “to decentralize power,” he said.

“I think that’s very important,” Levin said.

Levin disagrees with the goal of Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, which Levin believes is to move negotiation and lawmaking onto the House floor, away from a highly centralized, top-down process that begins and ends in the speaker’s office. Roy, a former top aide to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was a leader of the anti-McCarthy faction in the House.

But Levin agrees that “it is important to take some power away from the leadership.”

The bipartisan Select Committee on modernizing Congress, which was created by then-Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and chaired by a Democrat, agreed with this assessment in its final report last month.

“Since the 1990s, both parties have centralized power in leadership,” said the final report. “Members of Congress feel increasingly sidelined from the lawmaking process.”

The report said that this disempowerment of rank-and-file members of Congress is one factor pushing some lawmakers to look for other ways to stand out and make their mark.

“And for better or worse, social media and cable news provide an easy outlet for members wanting to make their policy views known,” the report said.

Levin testified to the committee in 2021, and the committee's final report quoted Levin extensively. The report drew heavily on Levin's insight in his 2020 book, "A Time to Build," that many politicians now come to Washington to engage in "performative conflict" rather than to solve actual problems.

"Over the past few decades, the culture of Congress has arguably changed in ways that make the institution less functional," read the report.

Levin said that Roy and the other House Republicans, who opposed McCarthy through 14 votes over four days until relenting, want "to create a much more open process on the House floor."

“I think the House floor is not a place to negotiate. It never has been,” Levin said.

The middle ground, Levin said, is to make committees more central to the process of making laws and solving problems. “We need most of the work of the Congress to happen in the committees and not on the floor, nor in the leadership offices,” he said.

This might also mean that the speaker’s office might need to cede some control over what gets to the House floor for a vote and what doesn’t.

“It would leave members with the sense that what we're doing here in our committee work is actually going to matter. There's actually going to be a vote,” Levin said. “Ninety percent of what happens in the members' committee time just doesn't go anywhere. They work on a bill, the speaker says, ‘Yeah, nice job,’ and then they never hear about it again.”

And second, he said, other “factions” within both parties should actually imitate what the anti-McCarthy side did in the leadership election last week.

“The House Freedom Caucus is not the largest caucus in the Republican conference in the House. Even the moderates — the ‘Tuesday Group’ of moderates who are basically liberal Republicans — they're just about the same size as the Freedom Caucus,” Levin said.

“It's just they've internalized the sense that making trouble is undemocratic. And that's just nonsense.”

“They should bargain with each other. They should make demands. They should say to the speaker, 'If we don't get what we want, we're not going to vote for you.' And that's ultimately how coalition bargaining has to happen,” he said. “So I think there are lessons in this for both parties that have to involve recognizing that negotiation is what Congress looks like when it's working, not when it's failing.”

Levin clarified that he thinks leadership elections, which are held every two years, are the time to do this, and that the focus should be not on pet projects or personal ambition but on reforming how Congress works — to make it more functional and to better serve the interests of bipartisan cooperation.

“For Congress to work, there has to be a lot of negotiation among people with very different views of what good legislation would look like.”

Levin wrote a New York Times op-ed this week further laying out some of his proposals for reform, which could be taken up by factions in future leadership fights as rallying points.

“I think next time if members think about what they want in advance of this, which didn't happen here, you could have some real constructive change,” Levin said. “So I think this was more good than bad.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The nation's transportation secretary usually holds one of the most public-facing roles in any presidential administration. A core aspect of the Cabinet job is to travel the country, doling out millions of public dollars and attending ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new bridges and overpasses and ports.
ILLINOIS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine's leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

SCOTUS to hear cases on Biden's student debt-relief plan, Title 42, social media liability

The U.S. Supreme Court has gaveled itself back in for the new year and is about to embark on a long list of significant decisions due for release in the weeks ahead. More than three months into its term, the high court, which convened Monday to hear oral arguments, has yet to release opinions in any of the cases it's heard during the term — an unusual delay, according to Adam Feldman, who aggregates and analyzes data on the court at Empirical SCOTUS.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ex-PM Babis in early lead in Czech presidential election

PRAGUE — (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis was in the lead in the Czech presidential election, according to early results on Saturday. Babis, a former prime minister, had 38% of the vote with ballots from more than 50% of polling stations counted, the Czech Statistics Office said.
KIRO 7 Seattle

High court takes 8 new cases, 1 about a religious mailman

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider what employers must do to accommodate religious employees, among eight new cases it added. The cases are expected to be argued in April. In one involving a former postal employee, the justices will consider what accommodations employers must make for religious employees. The case comes when religious plaintiffs have generally fared well at the court, which is dominated 6-3 by conservative justices.
COLORADO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deposed Trump hurled insults at woman who said he raped her

NEW YORK — (AP) — Questioned for a lawsuit, former President Donald Trump hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, according to excerpts of his videotaped testimony unsealed by a court on Friday. Portions...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
115K+
Followers
153K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy