Sedalia Police Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday afternoon, an Officer initiated a traffic stop on a truck because it didn't have a front license plate, and because it was speeding near South Arlington Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. A check through Dispatch showed the driver and passenger both had warrants for their arrest. The passenger, Alexius N. Hedrick-Berg, 22, of Marshall, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Pettis County on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated with a bond of $150 cash only. The driver, Corey William Cunningham, 23, of Sedalia, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Cooper County on original charges of Fishing Without A Permit, which held a cash only bond of $150. Both Cunningham and Hedrick-Berg were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS ON SHOTS FIRED ON FRIDAY JANUARY 13
The Marshall Police Department (MPD) received information from Saline County E-911 at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, that numerous citizens had reported multiple gunshots fired in the area of East Arrow Street and South Lincoln Avenue. MPD Officers and a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the...
Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Pettis County Man
A police report released on Jan. 11 says that Sedalia Police responded to a disturbance at The Den, 115 West Main, on Jan. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred and one of the individuals involved struck a brick retaining wall on the north side of a parking lot at 107 West Main, just east of The Den, causing significant damage to the wall. No one wanted to pursue charges in regards to the altercation.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police ask for help in identifying assault suspect
The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a man wanted for an assault. The Columbia PD announced Tuesday that the assault had occurred January 1 in the 1200 block of Grindstone Parkway. No additional information was released. If you can identify the person in the...
kjluradio.com
Bond raised for Eldon man facing multiple drug cases
Bond is raised for a Miller County man arrested two years ago following a narcotics search at his home in Eldon. The search warrant was served in February 2021 by deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force at the home of Anthony Gimello, Sr., 58. During the search, officers found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances. At the time of Gimello’s arrest, the sheriff said their department had been called to the address before for multiple overdoses and one death.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Police find remains, arrest Columbia woman after finding body
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia and University of Missouri police arrested a woman Tuesday after finding a body in a residential neighborhood far from campus. The investigation started when MUPD officers were sent to Hudson Hall for a welfare check, which led them to the 2400 block of Bentley Court in north Columbia. Officers found the body there and called Columbia police for a homicide investigation, according to a Columbia Police Department social media post.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of January 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to Highway Y and Schenk Road in Pettis County for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The vehicles were blocking the highway. Upon arrival, Deputies located two vehicles abandoned and unoccupied, blocking the westbound lane and partially blocking the eastbound lane of Highway Y. Both vehicles were damaged. An accident report was taken, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
lakeexpo.com
Osage Beach Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Impregnating 11-Year-Old Girl
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape. Marquecio Devonte Simmons, 30, was sentenced for the statutory rape of an 11-year-old girl after she miscarried at home and DNA testing identified Simmons as the father. Simmons has been jailed since charges were filed in 2019. He was sentenced by Judge Matthew Hamner on Monday, Jan. 9.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN INJURED IN ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A 56-year-old Marshall man was moderately injured after a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Thursday, January 12, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Kyle McClure traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned, and struck a fence before coming to a rest upright.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
KCTV 5
Sedalia man wrecks motorcycle, suffers injuries in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 45-year-old man suffered injuries that sent him to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Pettis County Wednesday. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that the man from Sedalia, Missouri, totaled his 2004 Kawasaki Ninja in a single-vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 127. The crash occurred at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday when the man failed to negotiate a curve north of Hinken Road as he was traveling southbound.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 45-year-old Nathaniel Vanderlinden failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and the motorcycle overturned. Vanderlinden was ejected from the motorcycle.
kjluradio.com
Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children
A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police
A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
kmmo.com
UPDATE RUNAWAY JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE According to a post from the city of Knob Noster Aspen Cullison has been found safe. Cullison was last seen at Knob Noster Middle School located at 211 East Wimer Street around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023. Cullison is reported to be 5 foot 6 inches tall and weigh 150 pounds. She has black or brown hair and blue eyes. Cullison was last reported to be seen wearing a black jacket, Halloween sweatpants and carrying a butterfly backpack.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
