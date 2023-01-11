This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday afternoon, an Officer initiated a traffic stop on a truck because it didn't have a front license plate, and because it was speeding near South Arlington Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. A check through Dispatch showed the driver and passenger both had warrants for their arrest. The passenger, Alexius N. Hedrick-Berg, 22, of Marshall, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Pettis County on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated with a bond of $150 cash only. The driver, Corey William Cunningham, 23, of Sedalia, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Cooper County on original charges of Fishing Without A Permit, which held a cash only bond of $150. Both Cunningham and Hedrick-Berg were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO