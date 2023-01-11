Read full article on original website
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
This week in HS Sports: How will young Saraland football team handle 2022 success?
This is an opinion piece. After winning back-to-back national championships Monday night, Georgia coach Kirby Smart talked about the keys to keeping his Bulldogs at the top. “Just hard work,” he said. “We don’t run from hard work. Our kids don’t run from hard work. As long as you don’t have entitlement in your program, you’ve got a chance.”
Can Dolphins duo deliver playoff upset without Tua Tagovailoa?
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle formed one of the most productive pass-catching combinations in NFL history for the Miami Dolphins during the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They combined for 3,066 receiving yards, the third-most in one season by a pair of teammates in NFL history. Hill set Miami records...
Charles White, USC’s Heisman-winning tailback, dead at 64: ‘The toughest player I’ve ever coached’
Charles White, the USC running back who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie
A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
Auburn All-Pros: Daniel Carlson ends Tigers’ drought
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson became the 12th former Auburn player to be selected for The Associated Press’ All-Pro first team on Friday. Carlson is the first Auburn alumnus to earn the NFL honor since Cam Newton was the All-Pro quarterback for the 2015 season with the Carolina Panthers.
What TV channel is Chargers-Jaguars on tonight? Live stream, how to watch NFL wild-card online, time
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers face off in the NFL wild-card action Saturday, Jan. 14. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and...
Bears open for business with the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears’ 10th consecutive loss and the Houston Texans’ successful 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left in their game on Sunday made it appear less likely that quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State will be the first player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft – at least by the team that currently holds the No. 1 selection.
‘Daggers to the pigs!’: Listen to Alabama radio’s incredible call in Tide’s win at Arkansas
Fans who enjoyed ESPN’s improvised experiment letting college basketball analysts Jay Bilas and Jimmy Dykes handle play-by-play duties during Alabama’s 84-69 win at Arkansas sadly missed out another classic call from Tide’s home broadcast team. Fresh off of finishing his substitute work as Bama football’s radio host...
Injured Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: ‘The man will be there’
Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni gave his players Monday off after the Eagles defeated the New York Giants 22-16 on Sunday to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and a bye through the postseason’s first round this weekend. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts came in any way to...
