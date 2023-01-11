ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

AL.com

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway dies

Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in Missouri, WVTM reported Wednesday. Galloway, 42, was an English teacher at a middle school in St. Louis. The school’s principal told WVTM that Galloway was found during a welfare check at his apartment. “Ahmaad was always on time, very responsible,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Can Dolphins duo deliver playoff upset without Tua Tagovailoa?

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle formed one of the most productive pass-catching combinations in NFL history for the Miami Dolphins during the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They combined for 3,066 receiving yards, the third-most in one season by a pair of teammates in NFL history. Hill set Miami records...
AL.com

Warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie

A warrant has been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams by the Plano (Texas) Police Department in connection with a traffic accident last month. The warrant is for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor, and stems from a two-car wreck on Dec. 22 that caused Williams to miss the Cowboys’ 40-34 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two days later.
DALLAS, TX
AL.com

Auburn All-Pros: Daniel Carlson ends Tigers’ drought

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson became the 12th former Auburn player to be selected for The Associated Press’ All-Pro first team on Friday. Carlson is the first Auburn alumnus to earn the NFL honor since Cam Newton was the All-Pro quarterback for the 2015 season with the Carolina Panthers.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Bears open for business with the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears’ 10th consecutive loss and the Houston Texans’ successful 2-point conversion with 50 seconds left in their game on Sunday made it appear less likely that quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State will be the first player picked in the 2023 NFL Draft – at least by the team that currently holds the No. 1 selection.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

