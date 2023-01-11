ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

256today.com

Huntsville’s Mastin Lake overpass project advances

HUNTSVILLE – Efforts to build a new overpass on North Memorial Parkway are gaining traction after the approval of agreements between the city and Alabama Department of Transportation. Part of Mayor Tommy Battle’s Restore Our Roads initiative, the project consists of a new overpass at Mastin Lake Road and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m.

Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m. Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Big Bob Gibson’s Damaged in Fire. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q says a fire broke out in their pitroom at their...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Snow flurries possible after thunderstorms, ALDOT ready to respond

The cold front behind this morning’s storms and high winds will possibly bring scattered snow flurries and icy weather, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said. “We might have some minor accumulation which could impact travel,” said NWS forecaster Huntir Cramer. She said flurries could begin around 4...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CHS to offer new workforce training in electrical, welding, plumbing, more

CULLMAN, Ala. – Starting next year, students at Cullman High School will be able to receive hands on training in several major trade programs as part of a new partnership with the Academy of Craft Training.  Students will be able to attend the Academy of Craft Training (ACT) campus in Decatur for training courses focused on trades including electrical, welding, building construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pipefitting.  “Cullman High School is excited to partner with the Academy of Craft Training next year,” Cullman High School Principal Allison Tuggle said. “Students will be able to participate in hands-on training in the construction industry...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Significant damage across parts of Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have responded to multiple places in the city about storm damage throughout the morning. Officers are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
