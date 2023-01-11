Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware
Military officials in Maryland believe an aircraft that went supersonic created loud booms that rumbled parts of New Jersey and Delaware Friday afternoon. A military spokesperson said while it's rare to experience sonic booms on land, certain conditions can make it possible.
fox29.com
Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
fox29.com
Georgia boy, 11, pulled from bike and attacked by 'loose' pit bulls loses part of ear, most of his scalp
GROVETOWN, Ga. - An 11-year-old boy is missing 70% of his scalp after he was pulled from his bicycle and attacked by three loose pit bulls while on a ride through the neighborhood. The boy, Justin Gilstrap, was missing half of his ear, had bites on his leg, and had...
fox29.com
Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her
A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe. The police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Walshe, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told Metropolitan Police Department officers that Brian Walshe, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends."
fox29.com
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in South Philadelphia 7-Eleven
PHILADELPHIA - A lottery ticket player and a Philadelphia 7-Eleven are getting richer after a ticket worth $5 million was sold in the store. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the 7-Eleven located at 2301 West Passyunk Avenue sold a $5 million-winning Five Million Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket. The store will...
fox29.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Winter weather is making a comeback with cold, breezy Saturday
PHILADELPHIA - Make no mistake, it's definitely still winter across the Delaware Valley!. It will be a cold weekend now that a front has gone through the area, bringing temperatures back close to normal. Temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s as clouds and wind make their way into...
fox29.com
Philadelphia woman mistaken for suspect wanted in Texas spend days in prison
Julie Hudson, a Philadelphia Ph.D student with no criminal record, was jailed for almost a week when police mistook her for a suspect wanted for a crime in Texas. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement held a press conference Thursday apologizing for the erroneous arrest and explaining what happened.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Two rounds of rain set to move through Delaware Valley as above-average temps continue
PHILADELPHIA - Thursday is set to bring two rounds of rain ahead of windy conditions that will be a nuisance for residents in the Delaware Valley. FOX 29's Sue Serio says the biggest weather conditions for the day will include rain for most of the area, but flurries are possible in areas north and west of the city, where temperatures are colder.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Rain to taper off on warm Friday before temperatures drop for cold, sunny weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Thunderstorms from a cold front have moved offshore, but overnight showers are lingering in the Delaware Valley Friday morning. The rain is scattered but impacting all three states in the area. By 9 a.m., the rain will begin to taper off and the precipitation should be completely out...
fox29.com
Idaho murders trial: What to expect from Bryan Kohberger's court hearing set for Thursday
MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is expected to be back in court Thursday morning. Bryan Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. He also faces one county of burglary for entering their home.
