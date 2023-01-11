ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware

Military officials in Maryland believe an aircraft that went supersonic created loud booms that rumbled parts of New Jersey and Delaware Friday afternoon. A military spokesperson said while it's rare to experience sonic booms on land, certain conditions can make it possible.
DELAWARE STATE
Oregon congresswoman suffers concussion after being hit by car

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., was released from the hospital hours after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Portland, her communications director said Saturday. Bonamici’s husband, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, was also hit while the couple were in the crosswalk, her communications director Natalie...
PORTLAND, OR
Ana Walshe investigation: DC police report reveals husband threatened to kill her

A public incident report from 2014 reveals Brian Walshe threatened to kill now-missing D.C. realtor Ana Walshe. The police report, obtained by FOX affiliate Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward, shows that Walshe, who was going by her maiden name Ana Knipp at the time, told Metropolitan Police Department officers that Brian Walshe, "made a statement over the telephone that he was going to kill her, and her friends."
WASHINGTON, DC
Weather Authority: Two rounds of rain set to move through Delaware Valley as above-average temps continue

PHILADELPHIA - Thursday is set to bring two rounds of rain ahead of windy conditions that will be a nuisance for residents in the Delaware Valley. FOX 29's Sue Serio says the biggest weather conditions for the day will include rain for most of the area, but flurries are possible in areas north and west of the city, where temperatures are colder.
DELAWARE STATE

