Community Winter Welcome Activities Coming to U of Montana Campus
Spring semester begins this Tuesday (January 16) on the UM campus. Spring?. Well, yeah, the word gets played with kind of fast and loose around here in the dead of winter. But there is still much reason to celebrate, as University of Montana students and community members are invited to Welcome Back Winter events on campus and elsewhere this coming week.
U of Montana Professor’s True-Crime Podcast Named Among the Best
I'm starting to think the only people not doing podcasts these days are you and me. And I'm not even so sure about you. Yes, it is a pod-eat-pod world out there, especially in the ultra-competitive category of whodunnits. That makes an accomplishment like this even more noteworthy. And it's cool to help spread the word that a University of Montana professor is receiving some very nice accolades for her contributions to the true-crime category!
3 takeaways from ‘Dateline’ & ’20/20’ specials on the University of Idaho killings
The episodes look into the lives of the four students, featuring victims’ parents and friends.
Fixing Your Own John Deere Farm Equipment In Montana Is Now Legal
John Deere and The American Farm Bureau Federation recently reached an agreement allowing farmers the right to repair their equipment. Agriculture in Montana is just that. A culture. The whole state revolves around it. Did you know we are one of the top ten states for the production of beef, honey, alfalfa hay, sheep and lambswool, sugar beets, and wheat?
Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana
Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
How to Spend a Night in the Woods in the Middle of Montana Winter
Winter Camping Adventures for the Adventurous (And Slightly Crazy) Years ago, when taking an introduction to public speaking class in college, I chose “winter backpacking” as the topic for my informative speech. I got a “C” on that speech because I had too many uh’s and um’s and talked for twice as long as I was supposed to speak.
