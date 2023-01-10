Incentives for new Starbucks approved at Trussville Council, accepts applications for TCS BOE board member

Read full article on original website
Cullman City Council honors Shawn Crider
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council convened Monday, Jan. 9, in the Lucille N. Galin Municipal Auditorium at city hall where it recognized the contributions of community leader Shawn Crider, who passed away unexpectedly Dec. 30 at the age of 56. The proclamation in Crider’s honor read: MEMORIAL RESOLUTION Honoring the Life and Service of Industrial Development Board Member Shawn Crider WHEREAS, the people of Cullman were shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden and untimely death of Shawn Crider on December 30, 2022; and, WHEREAS, Shawn was appointed to serve on the City of Cullman Industrial Development Board in November 2011 and...
Casey sworn in as new District Attorney for Shelby County
District Attorney Matt Casey’s investiture was held on Jan. 13, 2023, making him the newest District Attorney of Shelby County, the 18th Judicial Circuit of the State of Alabama. Casey won the election in Nov. 2022, and has been the acting District Attorney since being appointed by Governor Kay...
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
‘Is It Soup Yet?’: Engineer Submitting Plans for Putting Out Landfill Fire
Dan Dahlke was reminded of a 1970s TV commercial when he was asked about his submission to Gov. Kay Ivey to put out the months-long smoldering landfill fire in Moody. “It’s getting there,” the St. Clair County engineer said Friday. “I’ve sent stuff over to the county attorney and I think he’s putting it all together and trying to figure out exactly who we need to send this to (in) the governor’s office.
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Roy S. Johnson: For one man, Birmingham’s tiny house initiative for unhoused evokes tears, memories
This is an opinion column. The tears were there. It took all Don Lupo could muster to keep the moisture welling in his eyes from rolling down his cheeks. It took all he could muster to not rewind what those eyes have seen in a job that became a purpose, a job that began just before the turn of this century, a job he’s held under four Birmingham mayors—a job he’s become.
Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident. An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother. The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
Moody Council enters agreement to develop entertainment center
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – At a meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, the Moody City Council entered into an agreement to develop an entertainment center at a property located behind the Publix. The agreement was between the city, the Moody Commercial Development Authority, Shafiq, and Starz Events, LLC. City Attorney James Hill […]
New farmers market set to open in Hoover
A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment
Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
Highway 119 project makes progress
ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
Whataburger coming to east Alabama city
Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
Local students named to JSU President’s, Dean’s Lists
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Nearly 1,200 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in fall 2022. To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn at least 12 GPA hours of course credit while maintaining a 4.0 term GPA. Local students include: Katherine E. Robles of Arab Wesley Kent Tyler of Arab Mary A. Whitlow of Arab Billy Atchley of Arab Tyler Donald Boyd of Arab Hannah Denise Hallmark of Arab Chloe Ann Thompson of Cullman Zachary McClain of Cullman Ashley D. Barnett of Cullman Jordan Riley Allbright of Cullman Kolton L. Guthrie of Cullman Abigail Kristin Curtis of Cullman Emily P. Hancock of...
Renovation planned for historic Sloss Quarters site in Birmingham [Photos]
The team behind Sloss Furnaces has big plans for three long-vacant structures on the Sloss campus, including artist gallery space, art studios and more resources for the Sloss Metal Arts program. Keep reading to learn more about the history of the structures and what’s next. The History of Sloss...
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
Vestavia Hills parent plans to withdraw student after ‘persistent’ bullying, racist abuse
For 83 days, Mary Beth Ford noticed a change in her son. She thought he had “found his tribe” at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, where he had a good group of friends and was active in sports. But since his first day of eighth grade in August, he started to act more withdrawn.
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
[WATCH] Master Distillers make huge announcement regarding a first for Talladega County
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Bill and Rachel Embry were winners of the television show “Master Distillers” on the Discovery Channel a couple of weeks ago, and today they used the RadioAlabama avenue to announce something that will be a first for the Coosa Valley. Rachel and Bill appeared...
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
