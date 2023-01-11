Jacksonville State University (JSU) is getting some updates! From a new name to a fresh logo, read on for what’s ahead for the Gamecocks. Out with the old and outdated, in with the new and improved. For the first time in nearly 15 years, JSU is updating its visual identity. The plan was approved by the JSU Board of Trustees on January 10.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO