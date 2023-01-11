Read full article on original website
Cougars get win over Hueytown on senior night, 62-55
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor CLAY – The Clay Chalkville Cougars celebrated senior night on Tuesday night by welcoming the Hueytown Golden Gophers and politely sending them home with a 7-point loss. Clay got the lead early and held on for the entire game to get the victory, scoring 14 points in the first quarter […]
weisradio.com
End of an Era: Smith leaving Piedmont for Westbrook Christian
PIEDMONT – The Piedmont Bulldogs have been taken to unprecedented heights the past 17 years Steve Smith has been head football coach. Ever since his first season in 2006, the Bulldogs made the playoffs every year, including last year’s 12-3 Class 3A state runner-up team. But next season...
Introducing the 2022 All-Tribune Football Team
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE – 2022 was a great year for the football teams in our coverage area. There are many players who have signed to play big-time football with more to come in the February signing period. With the help of our writing team, head coaches and others who were so gracious […]
Hewitt girls dominate Oak Mountain on the road, 74-31
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor BIRMINGHAM – The top-five ranked (#4 by Alabama Sports Writers Association/#5 by Max Preps) Hewitt Trussville Lady Huskies traveled to Oak Mountain to take on the Eagles Tuesday night in an area matchup. Tonya Hunter’s girls did not take it easy on Oak Mountain, beating them by 41 points in […]
Whataburger coming to east Alabama city
Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama
Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
alabamawx.com
CONFIRMED — Tornado Warning: Parts of Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa Co. Until 10:45 am
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CST FOR SOUTH. CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA…EAST CENTRAL GREENE AND NORTHERN HALE. AT 1005 AM CST, A CONFIRMED TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER AKRON, OR 7. MILES NORTHEAST OF EUTAW, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD…DAMAGING TORNADO. SOURCE…RADAR CONFIRMED TORNADO. IMPACT…FLYING...
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
thebamabuzz.com
Jacksonville State University gets new name + logo
Jacksonville State University (JSU) is getting some updates! From a new name to a fresh logo, read on for what’s ahead for the Gamecocks. Out with the old and outdated, in with the new and improved. For the first time in nearly 15 years, JSU is updating its visual identity. The plan was approved by the JSU Board of Trustees on January 10.
Tornado watch issued for 16 counties including Jefferson County, St. Clair County
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A tornado watch has been issued for 16 counties, including Jefferson County and St. Clair County, until 1 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, “damaging winds will remain the main threat, but the tornado threat is increasing. Storms will be moving today. Storm speed, combined with any […]
Leeds Board of Education approves pavilion renovations for elementary, 2023-2024 calendar
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – During a short meeting at the Leeds Board of Education Building, the board passed two action items related to pavilions at Leeds Elementary School and the school calendar; Superintendent John Moore spoke briefly about plans for the year. The board voted on a public works item in […]
wbrc.com
LIST: Several school systems closing early due to severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several school systems are closing early Thursday, January 12, 2022 due to the severe weather threat. Sylacauga City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. All After School Activities Cancelled. Talladega City Schools: Early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Talladega County Schools: Early dismissal at 11:00 a.m. Walker...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Photos, video of Moody environmental landfill fire
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Trussville Tribune Photographer/videographer Ron Burkett shot drone footage and photos on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 8. Related Story: St. Clair County Commission declared Moody environmental landfill fire an emergency situation The pre-sunrise drone video of the landfill fire in Moody shows the amount of smoke being generated […]
wbrc.com
Students concerned about landfill fire in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders say they aren’t making major changes until they find out what the data shows from the testing the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Environmental Protection Agency completes at the landfill. St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Justin Burns says they have installed dozens...
alabamawx.com
Bibb County Upgraded to PDS Tornado Warning
BMX continues Tornado Warning [tornado: OBSERVED, tornado damage threat: CONSIDERABLE, hail: <.75 IN] for Bibb [AL] till 12:15 PM CST ...AT 1132 AM CST, A CONFIRMED LARGE AND EXTREMELY DANGEROUS TORNADO WAS LOCATED 7 MILES SOUTH OF BRENT, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. There is a very pronounced debris signature...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
wbrc.com
Trussville City Schools superintendent search
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Transparency, retention, and more attention to special needs students & teachers are just a few things parents look to see in the new superintendent for Trussville City Schools. Several attended Thursday’s community engagement to share their input as the interview process begins next month. There...
Obituary: Alberta Wadsworth (August 3, 1955 ~ January 9, 2023)
Mary Alberta Wadsworth, 67, received her heavenly healing on January 9, 2023, with loved ones by her side. Alberta was born and raised in Gardendale and lived there until she met and married her husband, Gary. They moved to Pinson, where they resided for the next 48 years. Alberta worked at Liberty National in the […]
