Kat Kountry 105

msn.com

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
Madison Cates

Making Money from Home with Amazon Affiliates

With Amazon affiliates, if you click my links, I may earn a small commission at no cost to you. Did you know that you can make money with Amazon from home using Amazon affiliates? By understanding the basics of this program, you can earn an income while still taking care of your family.
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
NASDAQ

Lowe's (LOW) Digital and Pro Businesses Appear Encouraging

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW remains well-positioned to capitalize on the demand in the home improvement market, backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. A strong digital base has been aiding the company’s performance for a while now. LOW’s Total Home strategy, including complete solutions for various home improvement needs, also bodes well.
PYMNTS

Grocery Growth Means More Home Cooks Using Digital Channels

New data shows that 51% of U.S. adults are now ordering groceries online each month for delivery or pickup. Let that sink in as we consider how remote work and convenience-seeking are driving a digital transformation in how we buy groceries, even though many of the same consumers still like going to the grocery store themselves.
The Associated Press

Flexible Scheduling Software Is Now Proven in Real-World Retail Operations, Changing the Game for Retailers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today reaffirmed Flexible Scheduling as a central component of the Connected Worker / Mobile Employee Engagement tenets that are key go-forward cornerstones in Logile’s commitment to modern retail solutions that address today’s challenges. Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. The solution has proven effective for working retail operations as demonstrated at Flexible Scheduling collaborative customer, Schnuck Markets, Inc., a leading family-owned Midwestern grocery retailer. Logile continues to plan upcoming enhancements for improved functionality and engagement on this game-changing solution for retailers looking to connect with and retain associates while optimizing labor resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005837/en/ Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
ConsumerAffairs

Your kids' school apps may be invading their privacy

The next time your school-age child says they need to open an app to check on their homework assignments or see when their school’s next ball game is, you might be raising an eyebrow once you read this. A new study from Internet Safety Labs (ISL) found that 96%...
agritechtomorrow.com

New AGMRI Product Features Ready for 2023 Growing Season

Creating a more seamless experience for ag retail and farmer users. Intelinair announced the addition of several new features to its AGMRI® flagship platform for 2023. These features will help Intelinair continue to deliver enhanced crop health imagery and analytics that more efficiently manage farmer and ag retailer businesses all season long.
INDIANA STATE
techvisibility.com

Instantaneous On the internet Cash on brand new Southern area Africa Zero Things Necessary

You don’t need to possess BVN and you will ID, here are Short online funds on the Southern Africa no documents requisite before you could use. Easycashloan is improving the members of the South Africa for far more than three-years. He’s processed far more sixty,100000 online applications on the each season and this produces Unsecured loan programs aside-from merely way more 4 billion Rands.
ILLINOIS STATE
cxmtoday.com

HERE Technologies Launches New Capability To Help Companies Differentiate Location Search

Customers can add private data to the map and search function, creating brand-specific search outcomes and distinct end-user experiences. HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, announced a new platform capability available for global businesses to uniquely customise the search outcomes their users receive by using their own places of interest data. As consumers demand more personalised experiences and B2C brands explore a broader range of value-add services, this new capability is a further step in enabling HERE customers and partners to deliver differentiated services.
dailyinvestnews.com

Personalized Online Banking for Everyone: Parker Graham Joins Startup Savant

Although online banking is convenient, most banking mobile apps and websites are pretty standardized. You can deposit money, see your account balances, etc., but don’t expect a personalized experience. Parker Graham joins Startup Savant to talk about his startup Finotta, a banking technology company that’s bringing personalization into banking for the first time.
kalkinemedia.com

Twitter Offers Free ADS To Brands That Advertise On Its Platform - WSJ

* TWITTER OFFERS FREE ADS TO BRANDS THAT ADVERTISE ON ITS PLATFORM- WSJ. * TWITTER IS DANGLING FREE AD SPACE BY OFFERING TO MATCH ADVERTISERS’ AD SPENDING UP TO $250,000 - WSJ Source text: [http://bit.ly/3XbxtsO]. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
