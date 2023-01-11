ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Hustle

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

By paige.boyd
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCFSf_0kBJMrc000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5yWw_0kBJMrc000

Source: Robert Prange / Getty


Earlier this week, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from this year’s Australian Open , leaving fans to show concern for the 25-year-old. After all, she has been open with her mental health journey and her decision to drop out of several big tennis tournaments in the past. Well, Osaka has put those fears to rest because, as it turns out, she has a very different reason to withdraw this time…

The reason: She’s PREGNANT!

On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Osaka took to Twitter to share her life update with a sonogram and a note. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least,” she writes, “but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.”

Osaka, who has been dating rapper Cordae since 2019, continues, “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom,” haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one ’cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

She finishes with a sidenote: “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

Well said, Naomi. Congrats!

THE LATEST:

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
UTAH STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
urbanbellemag.com

Details Released About Kenya Moore’s New Boo & Cynthia Bailey’s Return to RHOA

Kenya Moore has been frustrated about her divorce from Marc Daly. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore thought her marriage would last forever. However, things just didn’t work out with Marc Daly. In fact, the appearances he did make on RHOA were extremely controversial. Some of the other peach holders felt like Kenya was a very different person when Marc was around. They believed she wasn’t as outspoken when he participated in group activities and outings. As for Kenya, she didn’t like that she wasn’t true to herself when Marc was in the picture. And she said that she wished she would have stood up for herself a lot more while they were together.
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
tennisuptodate.com

Rothenberg interested at Osaka's future post pregnancy in 'reset period': "It is different to Serena Williams or Azarenka who were at the top of their game"

Journalist Ben Rothenberg has a book on Naomi Osaka coming out later this year and he talked about her pregnancy announcement on BBC Live Sport. Rothenberg did a lot of reporting and work for his upcoming Naomi Osaka biography and he's quite in tune with what has been going on in her career in life. Joining BBC Live Sport, the American talked about her pregnancy announcement and what it means for her tennis career moving forward:
rollingout.com

Ex-NFL star Chad Johnson puts a ring on Sharelle Rosado’s finger (photos)

Flamboyant former football star Chad Johnson went ahead and put a ring on it as he proposed to longtime love Sharelle Rosado. The couple made their engagement official as Rosado flossed the gigantic finger adornment following the surprise proposal over the weekend. Rosado, 35, a star of the Netflix series...
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Mandy Rose Saccomanno Stops By ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Former WWE star Mandy Rose sat down for a daytime exclusive on “Tamron Hall” just one month after being released from the WWE. Mandy’s shocking firing came after racy images from her FanTime page leaked online. From making $1 million from the risqué content to the possibility of returning to the WWE—Mandy Saccomanno bares all. See what she had to say inside…
realitytitbit.com

Blueface concussion claims leaves Crazy In Love fans shouting ‘get him to ER’

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are musicians and reality TV stars who now have their own show, Blueface And Chrisean: Crazy In Love. However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Blueface displaying concussion symptoms on the show, which prompted fans to worry. Over the course of their relationship, Blueface and Chrisean have often had...
calfkicker.com

(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him

Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
The Morning Hustle

Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants Full Custody Of Twins With Nick Cannon!

Mariah Carey may be finally fed up with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and his multiple baby-mamas. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Mrs. Mariah was the first to ever bare the last name Cannon after joining in holy matrimony way back in 2014. They have two beautiful twins together by the name […]
The Morning Hustle

DC Young Fly Talks How Martin Lawrence Influenced His Character In House Party

The star studded cast of the new House Party movie is in the building! DC Young Fly, Jacob Latimore and Karen Obilom invade the studio with Headkrack and The Morning Hustle. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms […]
Page Six

Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party

It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy