Related
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show': Celebrating Past Helping Hands Benefit Concerts
On Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, Metallica held their third Helping Hands benefit concert to support their All Within My Hands foundation. As Metallica celebrated another amazing night for All Within My Hands, this past weekend's episode of The Ultimate Metallica Show was dedicated to those first two benefit shows. The...
Watch Metallica’s Live Debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ at ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert
Last night (Dec. 16), Metallica held their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert and auction to help support their charitable cause. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and in addition to many other awesome tracks and moments, it saw the live debut of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons.
Stream ‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ 24/7
Did you know that you can stream The Ultimate Metallica Show 24/7 anywhere in the country? If you have the Ultimate Metallica app on your phone or bookmark the desktop streaming player, you'll never miss a second of the show. How Do I Stream The Ultimate Metallica Show?. It's actually...
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Footage of ‘Lux Aeterna’ Live Debut
Metallica shocked the world on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28, when they announced their next studio album, 72 Seasons, by dropping the brand-new song, "Lux Æterna." Just a couple of weeks later, they continued to surprise fans as they pulled out the new song onstage at their Helping Hands benefit show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums
Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
‘Sister Wives’: Madison Accuses Meri Brown of Being a ‘Monster’ in Old Deleted Tweets in Light of Paedons’ Allegations
In light of Paedon Brown's allegations about 'Sister Wives' star, Meri Brown's behavior, Madison Brush's deleted tweets from 2019 have resurfaced, where she allegedly calls Meri 'abusive.'
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Download + Stream Metallica’s Helping Hands Concert in Los Angeles
Metallica never do the expected. In 2018, they put together their first-ever Helping Hands benefit show to raise money and awareness for their philanthropic foundation, All Within My Hands. The show was completely acoustic and took place at The Masonic in San Francisco. It featured their debut performance of the newly-arranged version of "Disposable Heroes," and a few months after the show, they released it as a double-LP, pressed on marbled blue vinyl; today, that album has become a hard-to-find collector's item, typically selling for more than $100 on Discogs.
Watch Metallica Perform ‘Whiskey in the Jar’ + ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Live in Los Angeles
As fans wait for Metallica to drop their next studio album, 72 Seasons, and take the world by storm with the massive M72 tour, they can now relive the band's final concert of 2022 over and over. On Dec. 16, 2022, Metallica celebrated their third Helping Hands benefit concert in...
Have You Heard The Lemonheads’ Cover of ‘Fade to Black’?
On Sept. 3, 1996, on the now-defunct Radio Rock FM in Milan, Italy, The Lemonheads' Evan Dando shared one of the coolest Metallica covers we've ever heard. With just his voice and acoustic guitar, he took on "Fade to Black," dropping the heaviness of the music in favor of the heaviness of the lyrics—and the result is a raw, gripping performance.
40 Years Ago: Cliff Burton Rehearses With Metallica for the First Time
Cliff Burton required months of persuading before he finally agreed to take a chance on Metallica. Still, all parties instantly knew they'd unlocked monstrous new potential when the bell-bottomed bassist took part in his first rehearsal on Dec. 28, 1982. Singer and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich had...
16 Dates to Watch for in 2023
Get out your calendars: A lot is going on throughout 2023. The year will bring a steady supply of fresh tours, new albums and much more in between, including long-awaited concerts, award shows and — for better or worse — a few court cases. We take a look...
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Metallica Bring Back ‘Wherever We May Roam’ Archival Streaming Series
If streaming Metallica's final concert of 2022 wasn't enough to tide you over until 72 Seasons finally hits the streets, the band is following up with even more streams of live shows for fans to enjoy. Starting this weekend (Jan. 8), Metallica will be streaming rare performances from the "Black...
Rare Record Collection Stolen, Includes Four Metallica Albums Worth $3,000
Police in the small Australian town of Castlemaine, Victoria, are asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen record collection and music equipment estimated to be worth around $150,000. The theft occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 28 earlier this year. "Once inside the property, it is...
Robotic Band Playing Metallica Still Isn’t as Tight as James Hetfield’s Right Hand
One Hacker Band is the brainchild of one serious techie who has modded a guitar, bass and drum kit with programmed robotic components that then play songs by iconic artists such as Nirvana and Metallica. But these robots still don't have a picking technique quite as tight as James Hetfield and that dominant right hand of his.
Bob Dylan Reveals He’s Seen Metallica Twice + 5 Other Revelations From Rare New Interview
In a rare public interview, Bob Dylan opened up about his latest endeavor, a book entitled The Philosophy of Modern Song. In the conversation with Jeff Slate for The Wall Street Journal, he also revealed some fun—and sometimes, surprising—facts about his musical tastes. You can read the full transcript of the Q&A here.
Experience Back-to-Back Metallica Shows in Los Angeles, California this August
As Metallica prepare for their first studio album in nearly seven years, the band is also getting ready to take the world by storm. In support of their new album, 72 Seasons, Metallica are embarking on the massive, worldwide, two-year M72 tour, and when we say massive, we mean MASSIVE.
‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson Based on West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols
Did you know that Eddie Munson, the beloved metalhead from Netflix's Stranger Things 4, was based on a real-life person who was also accused of murder?. Munson, the Metallica-playing Stranger Things character, was inspired by Damien Echols, a writer who was part of the West Memphis Three, a group of teenagers convicted of murder in Arkansas in the '90s. Echols, now in his 40s, was released from prison in 2011 alongside West Memphis Three members Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin.
