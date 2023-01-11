ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Metallica

Watch Metallica’s Live Debut of ‘Lux Æterna’ at ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert

Last night (Dec. 16), Metallica held their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert and auction to help support their charitable cause. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and in addition to many other awesome tracks and moments, it saw the live debut of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons.
Ultimate Metallica

Stream ‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ 24/7

Did you know that you can stream The Ultimate Metallica Show 24/7 anywhere in the country? If you have the Ultimate Metallica app on your phone or bookmark the desktop streaming player, you'll never miss a second of the show. How Do I Stream The Ultimate Metallica Show?. It's actually...
Ultimate Metallica

Watch 10-Year-Old Crush Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ on Drums

Metallica are back with new music, and that's got music fans buzzing. YouTube has already given us players altering the lyrics or delivering their own guitar solo for the new song "Lux Æterna," and now we've got an aspiring 10-year-old drummer taking a turn behind the kit replicating Lars Ulrich's hits and beats from "Lux Æterna" as seen in the video toward the bottom of this post.
Ultimate Metallica

Download + Stream Metallica’s Helping Hands Concert in Los Angeles

Metallica never do the expected. In 2018, they put together their first-ever Helping Hands benefit show to raise money and awareness for their philanthropic foundation, All Within My Hands. The show was completely acoustic and took place at The Masonic in San Francisco. It featured their debut performance of the newly-arranged version of "Disposable Heroes," and a few months after the show, they released it as a double-LP, pressed on marbled blue vinyl; today, that album has become a hard-to-find collector's item, typically selling for more than $100 on Discogs.
Ultimate Metallica

Have You Heard The Lemonheads’ Cover of ‘Fade to Black’?

On Sept. 3, 1996, on the now-defunct Radio Rock FM in Milan, Italy, The Lemonheads' Evan Dando shared one of the coolest Metallica covers we've ever heard. With just his voice and acoustic guitar, he took on "Fade to Black," dropping the heaviness of the music in favor of the heaviness of the lyrics—and the result is a raw, gripping performance.
Ultimate Metallica

16 Dates to Watch for in 2023

Get out your calendars: A lot is going on throughout 2023. The year will bring a steady supply of fresh tours, new albums and much more in between, including long-awaited concerts, award shows and — for better or worse — a few court cases. We take a look...
Ultimate Metallica

Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Ultimate Metallica

‘Stranger Things’ Metalhead Eddie Munson Based on West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols

Did you know that Eddie Munson, the beloved metalhead from Netflix's Stranger Things 4, was based on a real-life person who was also accused of murder?. Munson, the Metallica-playing Stranger Things character, was inspired by Damien Echols, a writer who was part of the West Memphis Three, a group of teenagers convicted of murder in Arkansas in the '90s. Echols, now in his 40s, was released from prison in 2011 alongside West Memphis Three members Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin.
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

