Metallica never do the expected. In 2018, they put together their first-ever Helping Hands benefit show to raise money and awareness for their philanthropic foundation, All Within My Hands. The show was completely acoustic and took place at The Masonic in San Francisco. It featured their debut performance of the newly-arranged version of "Disposable Heroes," and a few months after the show, they released it as a double-LP, pressed on marbled blue vinyl; today, that album has become a hard-to-find collector's item, typically selling for more than $100 on Discogs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO