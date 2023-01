John Collins scored on a tip-in with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the visiting Atlanta Hawks a 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Indianapolis. Atlanta's Dejounte Murray missed a 16-foot jumper with 1.1 seconds left, but Collins was able to tap it in for the go-ahead basket. Indiana was unable to get off a final shot. Indiana's Buddy Hield had tied the game at 111-111 with 21.1 seconds left on a pair of free throws.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO