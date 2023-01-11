ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 billion — 2nd largest in history — after no winner claimed Tuesday’s prize

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TMH1_0kBJBsbM00
Teresa Crawford/AP

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the lottery’s history — after no winner snagged the big prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, officials said.

That’s a boost from Tuesday’s jackpot of $1.1 billion, which saw no tickets match all six winning numbers of 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and the Mega Ball 9.

While no ticket matched the jackpot drawing, 16 won the game’s second-tier prize taking home up to $3 million.

The drawing for the $1.35 billion prize, roughly $707.9 million in cash, is scheduled for Friday night. If won, it would be second only to a $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina in 2018, the lottery said.

“While many consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it has been rewarding for Mega Millions players over the years, with six previous jackpots won on such a day. There’s a chance for another this Friday, and it’s a big one!” the lottery said in a news release early Wednesday.

Michigan seems to have been a lucky charm for Friday the 13th drawings; four jackpots were won in the state in 2008, 2011, 2014, and 2017, with the most recent one shared with a Rhode Island winner, the Mega Millions said.

Other prizes won on Friday the 13th were in New York in 2009 and Ohio in 2015.

The Mega Millions’ massive jackpot topped the billion-dollar mark after nearly three months with no winning ticket drawn.

The last jackpot was won at $502 million on October 14, when two winning tickets from California and Florida claimed the prize, the Mega Millions said. Since then, more than 33 million winning tickets have been sold, including 68 players who took home $1 million or more, lottery added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Mega Millions cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket (1/10/23)

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.1 billion. This is the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. multi-state lottery history, and the third biggest Mega Millions prize. However, there is a cut-off time to buy Mega Millions tickets before the next drawing. Here’s what you need to know to participate in Tuesday’s historic jackpot.
iheart.com

Just In: Casino Claims Machine That Hit $43 Million Jackpot Malfunctioned!

What is going on with the airline industry!? Jubal Fresh reports on the FAA grounding every flight in the country for two hours! What was the reason you ask? A glitch in the computer system! You can click here to read more about this story!. Bennett reports on a slot...
Boston

A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station. Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting...
WEST WAREHAM, MA
NBC2 Fort Myers

Winning numbers released for the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot, 2nd largest in history

CNN — Friday the 13th might have ended up being someone’s lucky day. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. Officials said the estimated annuitized jackpot could be worth $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the lottery’s history — while the potential lump sum cash payout is $724.6 million.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AL.com

Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
BBC

Mega Millions: Won the lottery? Here's why you may need a therapist

One lucky ticket holder in Maine is now a billionaire after scooping the jackpot in the US Mega Millions lottery that had been building for more than three months. After no previous winner in 25 draws, the jackpot had ballooned to $1.35bn (£1.1bn), the second largest Mega Millions prize in history.
MAINE STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy