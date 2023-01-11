Read full article on original website
KDHE: Governor Kelly's COVID test was false positive
TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly does not have COVID-19, according to a statement from her office and the Kansas Department of Health. “On Tuesday, after experiencing cold-like symptoms, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. In order to be safe and transparent with Kansans, the Governor then shared the news publicly, self-isolated, and worked from home."
fortscott.biz
Avian Influenza “Bird Flu” in Kansas
Note from the Local Health Officer Rebecca Johnson BSN, RN. As egg prices are skyrocketing and it may be costing you more to eat out, you may be asking yourself why all of this is happening, if you haven’t turned on the news much lately. Well, Avian Influenza is much of the cause, or otherwise known as the “bird flu”. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has continued to be detected in new locations nationwide, including new counties in Kansas.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
adastraradio.com
With Medicaid ‘Continuous Coverage’ Ending Soon, Some Kansans May Lose Access
TOPEKA, Kan. — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months. While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and...
Gov. tests positive for COVID; State of the State address postponed
TOPEKA —On Tuesday morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office. "She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”
KVOE
KANSAS STATEHOUSE: Governor doesn’t have COVID after all; Republicans say Kelly’s budget would grow government at ‘unsustainable rate’
It turns out that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly didn’t have COVID-19 after all. After noticing symptoms Wednesday, and after leading a special ceremony to create the Early Childhood Transition Task Force through executive order, the governor announced she had tested positive for COVID and was self-isolating. Thursday, however, both she and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Kelly had a false positive test after several subsequent negative tests. The governor has been cleared to work in-person as of Friday.
KAKE TV
'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
kcur.org
The Keystone operator must repay some — not all — of the tax dollars spent on its Kansas oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
KAKE TV
Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21
TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Gov. Laura Kelly's budget ends the state food sales tax in April, offers 5% raise to qualified state workers, expands Medicaid and invests in education. The post Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Check your mail, you might end up overpaying for tag renewals in 2023
A mixup at the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office caused some mail to go out regarding vehicle renewals in 2023.
Missouri River returns to normal after cold drops levels
Bitter cold temperatures formed ice jams on the Missouri River earlier this winter, dropping the river’s level. Missouri River Basin Water Management Chief John Remus says that prompted the U.S. Corps of Engineers to increase water releases from Gavins Point Dam from the minimum of 12-thousand cubic feet per second to mitigate the effects of the sudden extreme cold.
How Kansas lawmakers could try to restrict abortion this year
WICHITA, Kansas — A resounding statewide vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights last summer won’t stop the Republican-controlled Legislature from attempting to make it harder to get an abortion this year. Whether anti-abortion lawmakers will be able to enact further restrictions this legislative session — in spite...
KAKE TV
State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
kcur.org
Even after the Kansas food sales tax cut, you may still be paying a lot for groceries. Here's why
Groceries are slightly cheaper in Kansas following a food sales tax cut that went into effect Jan. 1, but you may still have questions about how much you’re paying. The cut lowers the sales tax rate on many food items from 6.5% to 4%. But some Kansas consumers have...
Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
Fight over Kan. budget surplus: GOP leaders propose flat income tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include...
WIBW
Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
Kansas high school closes early after break-in discovered, person of interest identified
SCRANTON (KSNT) – A local high school closed early on Thursday following the discovery of a break-in. Faith Flory, a spokesperson for Santa Fe Trail School USD 434, sent a statement from the school to 27 News regarding the situation. The statement reports that high school students were dismissed early due to an investigation into […]
