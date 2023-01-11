ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

KDHE: Governor Kelly's COVID test was false positive

TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly does not have COVID-19, according to a statement from her office and the Kansas Department of Health. “On Tuesday, after experiencing cold-like symptoms, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. In order to be safe and transparent with Kansans, the Governor then shared the news publicly, self-isolated, and worked from home."
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Avian Influenza “Bird Flu” in Kansas

Note from the Local Health Officer Rebecca Johnson BSN, RN. As egg prices are skyrocketing and it may be costing you more to eat out, you may be asking yourself why all of this is happening, if you haven’t turned on the news much lately. Well, Avian Influenza is much of the cause, or otherwise known as the “bird flu”. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has continued to be detected in new locations nationwide, including new counties in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

KANSAS STATEHOUSE: Governor doesn’t have COVID after all; Republicans say Kelly’s budget would grow government at ‘unsustainable rate’

It turns out that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly didn’t have COVID-19 after all. After noticing symptoms Wednesday, and after leading a special ceremony to create the Early Childhood Transition Task Force through executive order, the governor announced she had tested positive for COVID and was self-isolating. Thursday, however, both she and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Kelly had a false positive test after several subsequent negative tests. The governor has been cleared to work in-person as of Friday.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21

TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri River returns to normal after cold drops levels

Bitter cold temperatures formed ice jams on the Missouri River earlier this winter, dropping the river’s level. Missouri River Basin Water Management Chief John Remus says that prompted the U.S. Corps of Engineers to increase water releases from Gavins Point Dam from the minimum of 12-thousand cubic feet per second to mitigate the effects of the sudden extreme cold.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

How Kansas lawmakers could try to restrict abortion this year

WICHITA, Kansas — A resounding statewide vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights last summer won’t stop the Republican-controlled Legislature from attempting to make it harder to get an abortion this year. Whether anti-abortion lawmakers will be able to enact further restrictions this legislative session — in spite...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

State representatives discuss Kansas water crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) -We are in a water crisis, this according to Kansas's leading scientists as water levels fall across the state. The most endangered water source, the Ogalalla Aquifer underneath western Kansas, has water levels that in some spots have fallen up to 200 feet, causing wells to go dry. It's a problem that's quietly crept up on Kansans over the last fifty years.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings

If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds. Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.
KANSAS STATE
