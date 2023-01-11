Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State football adds in-state WR Tykie Andrews to 2023 class
STILLWATER, Okla. — One week after receiving an offer from Oklahoma State, talented in-state receiver Tykie Andrews has made his commitment to the Cowboys. The Enid (Okla.) standout was on campus this weekend for an official visit before making his final decision. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wideout holds just one...
Live Updates: Baylor 39, Oklahoma State 23
Oklahoma State basketball is on the road for the second time this week as it gets set to face Baylor on Saturday in Waco. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. * Baylor wins the tip *. Baylor 13, Oklahoma State 0 (15:57) — The Bears...
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, athletic director Chad Weiberg react to Derek Mason's resignation
STILLWATER, Okla. — Shortly after Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced his resignation on Thursday, head coach Mike Gundy and university athletic director Chad Weiberg both reacted via social media, thanking Mason for his time spent with the Cowboys. "Oklahoma State Football and I appreciate what Derek Mason...
Defensive coordinator Derek Mason leaving OSU football
After just one year with the Cowboys, a coach is leaving the university.
A 'Strong' desire: Recovering from injury, Edmond North senior determined to help team repeat championship
By Michael Kinney EDMOND - At one point in his athletic career, TJ Strong was all about the gridiron. At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, the Edmond North senior standout had the physical stature to be a prototypical tight end. However, an injury during his junior year closed that path off to him. ...
College Football Hall of Famer Tim Tebow coming to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tim Tebow is coming to Tulsa as guest speaker at the Salvation Army’s 30th Annual William Booth Society Gala. The gala will be an event celebrating The Salvation Army’s, and those who have supported the organization’s, continual efforts to “do the most good,” within the last 30 years.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Dine At Oklahoma’s Award Winning Restaurants and Bars
Over the last five years or so, we've seen several Oklahoma restaurants, bars and chefs be recognized for their innovative cuisine, cocktails and longstanding dedication to serving quality drinks and dishes to their fellow Oklahomans. Just last year, Tulsa had seven chefs as semifinalists for the Best Chef Southwest award...
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
TIGER SUGAR to Open First Location in Oklahoma City on Saturday Jan 14, 2023
Tiger Sugar, an internationally praised boba tea and drink brand known for ‘tiger stripes’ infused into all of their drinks with hand-poured syrups, this week announced they are officially opening their first location in Oklahoma City, OK on Saturday January 14, 2023. Recognized for using a proprietary 8-hour...
Tulsa-based manufacturer plans expansion to Broken Arrow
Tulsa-based McElroy Manufacturing announced plans to expand to Broken Arrow within the next calendar year.
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
Oklahoma City officer injured at gun range
An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after accidentally being injured at the gun range.
Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?
TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State
Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
