247Sports

Live Updates: Baylor 39, Oklahoma State 23

Oklahoma State basketball is on the road for the second time this week as it gets set to face Baylor on Saturday in Waco. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. * Baylor wins the tip *. Baylor 13, Oklahoma State 0 (15:57) — The Bears...
KOKI FOX 23

College Football Hall of Famer Tim Tebow coming to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tim Tebow is coming to Tulsa as guest speaker at the Salvation Army’s 30th Annual William Booth Society Gala. The gala will be an event celebrating The Salvation Army’s, and those who have supported the organization’s, continual efforts to “do the most good,” within the last 30 years.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
107.3 PopCrush

Dine At Oklahoma’s Award Winning Restaurants and Bars

Over the last five years or so, we've seen several Oklahoma restaurants, bars and chefs be recognized for their innovative cuisine, cocktails and longstanding dedication to serving quality drinks and dishes to their fellow Oklahomans. Just last year, Tulsa had seven chefs as semifinalists for the Best Chef Southwest award...
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
KOKI FOX 23

New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
Kristen Walters

Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
247Sports

