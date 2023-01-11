Read full article on original website
Related
People addicted to opioids rarely get life-saving medications. That may change.
The Biden administration is moving to make it easier for Americans with opioid addiction to gain access to medical treatments proven to save lives.
US News and World Report
The Hidden Crisis in Primary Care
There is a hidden health care crisis in America. Too few U.S. medical school students are choosing to go into primary care, and the current primary care physician workforce is not growing fast enough. [. READ:. The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage ]. News articles like to talk...
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.
This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
allnurses.com
Can you give an opioid without a Dr's order?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Can you give an opioid without a Dr signing off on it? I say no but my co-worker says yes. I just don't understand if the Dr hasn't signed it than how can I legally give that? Instead, I offered Tylenol which had a Drs order. Did I do the wrong thing?
Control issues in a relationship can be considered abusive.
In romantic relationships, control issues are those little habits that drive you nuts, but you’re not sure how to deal with them. But they’re also the red flags that appear in your toxic relationship and signal that something isn’t quite right.
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
KevinMD.com
The incessant hounding of doctors: A look at the lengthy professional disclosures required of physicians
Can you absolutely and unequivocally answer “no” to all of the following questions:. Has your license to practice in any jurisdiction ever been limited, restricted, reduced, suspended, voluntarily surrendered, revoked, denied, or not renewed?. Have you ever been reprimanded by a state licensing agency, or are any of...
msn.com
‘She never has enough money’: I was adopted by a wealthy family, but my biological grandma says I need to financially support her — and buy her a condo
My biological mom died when I was a toddler, and the state felt that my grandmother wasn’t appropriate as a placement given that they found she had mental-health issues at that time. I was adopted by an upper-class family, and all communication with my biological grandma was prohibited after the adoption.
facultyfocus.com
Quick Activities to Prepare and Maintain a Classroom of Care
As students, faculty, and staff figure out the “newish-normalish” of college learning during the age of COVID-19, prioritizing a “pedagogy of care” (informed by Noddings, 1984, 2013) is essential to re-connecting peer-to-peer and professor-to-student relationships so that mutual care and respect can be re-established in college classrooms. Prompted by my own creativity-based journey of self-healing and self-care during the quarantine phase of the pandemic, I have developed four quick activities that can help professors set the tone of their course, build relationships early in the term, and encourage self-care during course meetings.
Opinion: Key Boundaries To Make A Narcissist Go Away
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates, and they aren’t leaving you alone, no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Study Suggests Alerting Doctors Of A Patient's Overdose Could Reduce Opioid Prescribing
In the U.S., opioid overdoses account for many deaths each day. Luckily, experts have identified an easy tactic that may reduce the opioid prescriptions issued.
From Negative to Positive Emotions
Negative emotions are a normal part of the human experience, but when they become overwhelming or difficult to manage, they can have a significant impact on our mental and physical well-being.
allnurses.com
ICU nurse - trying to learn more
Specializes in rehab/float. Has 3 years experience. just wanted some feedback and maybe examples of how other units work. Been new in the ICU for about 8 months, floor nurse before this. I've become comfortable taking care of patients here, of course I still have questions and double check myself, but I am feeling better in this environment. We take the cvvh education pretty early on in our training and after I took it I had 2 patients on cvvh. Since then, I haven't had any and see that they always go to the same nurses,
MedicalXpress
Study links childhood maltreatment with multiple mental health problems
Experiencing abuse or neglect as a child can cause multiple mental health problems, finds a new study led by University College London (UCL) researchers. The research, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, sought to examine the causal effects of childhood maltreatment on mental health by accounting for other genetic and environmental risk factors, such as a family history of mental illness and socioeconomic disadvantage.
Revealed: The baby deaths linked to homelessness as government told to act on temporary accommodation
Babies and children are dying because they are being left homeless, a new report has revealed as the government is warned that failure to tackle sub-standard conditions in temporary accommodation could lead to more needless fatalities.Homelessness may have contributed to the deaths of at least 33 children in England between April 2019 and March 2022, with most of the deceased under the age of one.A government spokesperson admitted the findings of the report, from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Temporary Accommodation, underlined the “urgent need” to tackle “poor-quality housing”.A family is classed as homeless if they are...
Therapy donkeys help stressed-out college students to relax from exams
"It gives students an opportunity to relax and recharge between revision and exams." The post Therapy donkeys help stressed-out college students to relax from exams appeared first on Talker.
MedicalXpress
Medical clowns: A significant contribution to medical care
A first study of its kind by Tel Aviv University researchers examined the "secret magic" of medical clowns. According to researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Israel Center for Medical Simulation, "Medical clowns not only help the patients, but they also help the parents, the medical team, and the achievement of therapeutic goals. In fact, through various communication skills, clowns enable patients to overcome crises and move towards healing."
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
Comments / 0