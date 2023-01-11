ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

The Hidden Crisis in Primary Care

There is a hidden health care crisis in America. Too few U.S. medical school students are choosing to go into primary care, and the current primary care physician workforce is not growing fast enough. [. READ:. The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage ]. News articles like to talk...
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
allnurses.com

Can you give an opioid without a Dr's order?

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Can you give an opioid without a Dr signing off on it? I say no but my co-worker says yes. I just don't understand if the Dr hasn't signed it than how can I legally give that? Instead, I offered Tylenol which had a Drs order. Did I do the wrong thing?
Lisa

Control issues in a relationship can be considered abusive.

In romantic relationships, control issues are those little habits that drive you nuts, but you’re not sure how to deal with them. But they’re also the red flags that appear in your toxic relationship and signal that something isn’t quite right.
msn.com

‘She never has enough money’: I was adopted by a wealthy family, but my biological grandma says I need to financially support her — and buy her a condo

My biological mom died when I was a toddler, and the state felt that my grandmother wasn’t appropriate as a placement given that they found she had mental-health issues at that time. I was adopted by an upper-class family, and all communication with my biological grandma was prohibited after the adoption.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
facultyfocus.com

Quick Activities to Prepare and Maintain a Classroom of Care

As students, faculty, and staff figure out the “newish-normalish” of college learning during the age of COVID-19, prioritizing a “pedagogy of care” (informed by Noddings, 1984, 2013) is essential to re-connecting peer-to-peer and professor-to-student relationships so that mutual care and respect can be re-established in college classrooms. Prompted by my own creativity-based journey of self-healing and self-care during the quarantine phase of the pandemic, I have developed four quick activities that can help professors set the tone of their course, build relationships early in the term, and encourage self-care during course meetings.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Key Boundaries To Make A Narcissist Go Away

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates, and they aren’t leaving you alone, no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Zoran Bogdanovic

From Negative to Positive Emotions

Negative emotions are a normal part of the human experience, but when they become overwhelming or difficult to manage, they can have a significant impact on our mental and physical well-being.
allnurses.com

ICU nurse - trying to learn more

Specializes in rehab/float. Has 3 years experience. just wanted some feedback and maybe examples of how other units work. Been new in the ICU for about 8 months, floor nurse before this. I've become comfortable taking care of patients here, of course I still have questions and double check myself, but I am feeling better in this environment. We take the cvvh education pretty early on in our training and after I took it I had 2 patients on cvvh. Since then, I haven't had any and see that they always go to the same nurses,
MedicalXpress

Study links childhood maltreatment with multiple mental health problems

Experiencing abuse or neglect as a child can cause multiple mental health problems, finds a new study led by University College London (UCL) researchers. The research, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, sought to examine the causal effects of childhood maltreatment on mental health by accounting for other genetic and environmental risk factors, such as a family history of mental illness and socioeconomic disadvantage.
The Independent

Revealed: The baby deaths linked to homelessness as government told to act on temporary accommodation

Babies and children are dying because they are being left homeless, a new report has revealed as the government is warned that failure to tackle sub-standard conditions in temporary accommodation could lead to more needless fatalities.Homelessness may have contributed to the deaths of at least 33 children in England between April 2019 and March 2022, with most of the deceased under the age of one.A government spokesperson admitted the findings of the report, from the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Temporary Accommodation, underlined the “urgent need” to tackle “poor-quality housing”.A family is classed as homeless if they are...
MedicalXpress

Medical clowns: A significant contribution to medical care

A first study of its kind by Tel Aviv University researchers examined the "secret magic" of medical clowns. According to researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Israel Center for Medical Simulation, "Medical clowns not only help the patients, but they also help the parents, the medical team, and the achievement of therapeutic goals. In fact, through various communication skills, clowns enable patients to overcome crises and move towards healing."
psychologytoday.com

Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety

Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...

