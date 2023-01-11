ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izFUH_0kBJ2wqK00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — When it comes to Lamar Jackson, no news feels like bad news for Baltimore fans.

The Ravens practiced Wednesday in preparation for their playoff opener at Cincinnati, and Jackson again was absent. If there was any remaining hope that the star quarterback could make a dramatic return for the postseason at full strength, that took a substantial hit. In fact, nothing seemed to have changed.

Coach John Harbaugh again said there was no real update on the injured knee that kept Jackson out for the final five games of the regular season — although he did indicate that he could be comfortable putting a player on the field for a game if he’s not quite 100%.

“If he’s healthy and safe and he’s not going to do any damage to an injury,” Harbaugh said. “Any player plays and does what he can, to the level that he can in that situation.”

Still, right now Jackson hasn’t even made it back onto the practice field, much less shown that he can contribute in a game in any significant way. He hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver.

Tyler Huntley, who started four games in Jackson’s absence, has been dealing with shoulder issues and did not play in the regular-season finale at Cincinnati. Anthony Brown started that game. Huntley was limited in practice Wednesday.

NFL

“I’d say he’s on schedule hopefully,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll throw as much as he’s ready to throw from one day to the next.”

The Ravens have lost three of five games without Jackson, and his extended absence came after Harbaugh initially expressed optimism that he did not have the type of injury that would be season-ending. Harbaugh has said repeatedly that Jackson is working hard to try to make it back.

Jackson’s contract is expiring after he and the Ravens failed to agree on an extension before this season. That’s added another element of uncertainty to the team’s future and led to speculation that the contract situation is affecting Jackson’s timetable to return.

“I wouldn’t say that things don’t ever make you mad — that you read or you hear — and people do speculate on different things,” Harbaugh said. “You try your best not to let it affect you emotionally, so at this point in time, just kind of ignoring all that.”

Huntley has started eight games in his career. Brown, a rookie, started his first in last weekend’s 27-16 loss to Cincinnati. He threw for 286 yards with two interceptions, but if he has to play again, at least he has some experience now.

“He’ll be another game into his career,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to play with the guys we got out there, and we’re excited about the guys. We have total confidence in everybody. We got a really good team.”

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell echoed that.

“I don’t know if anybody is going to believe in us outside of this locker room, but we’re for dang sure going to believe in ourselves here,” Campbell said. “We’re going to give it our best shot. I think we have a great game plan, and I think the guys are hungry and motivated. Any given Sunday.”

NOTES: RB Gus Edwards (concussion), LS Nick Moore (illness) and CB Brandon Stephens (illness) also did not practice. CBs Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) and Marcus Peters (calf) were limited.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Explains Why Lamar Jackson Quit On Ravens

The Ravens are in a bad situation. Skip Bayless has had a busy few weeks. Between insulting Shannon Sharpe and disrespecting Damar Hamlin, Bayless is not very popular right now. However, he is still very much employed by Fox Sports, and that is definitely not going to change anytime soon.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson

Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
BALTIMORE, MD
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Why Ravens pose several challenges for Bengals with or without Lamar Jackson

All signs point to the Baltimore Ravens being without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Bengals were a 7.5-point favorite, but the line was pulled from the board Thursday after Jackson was again out of practice. Cincinnati certainly will be picked by most pundits to win the game and deserves that respect as it has more stars on offense than Baltimore.But this game has all the makings to be a dog fight and the Bengals will need to bring their best game to win. By no means should fans view this game as an easy win for Cincinnati. The Ravens want nothing more than to upset the Bengals and spoil their season.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ray Rice Is Trending Following The Dana White News

On New Year's Eve, UFC president Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife at a nightclub.  White spoke to the media this Wednesday. He revealed what his "punishment" will be for slapping his wife.  "What is my punishment? Here is my punishment: I gotta walk around for however ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Any guesses? 'Major' concert to be announced for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A major concert is coming to Baltimore!. Do you have a guess? Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, Run DMC, Taylor Swift?. You will have to wait until Thursday. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, along with Maryland Stadium Authority and Live Nation officials will reveal a major concert coming to M&T Bank Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach after Holliday resigns

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach Thursday to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family. The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two seasons for St. Louis, has spent the past 15 years with the White Sox, where he served as bench coach from 2017-20 under Rick Renteria and this past season as third base coach for Tony La Russa and acting manager Miguel Cairo. McEwing also served as third base coach in Chicago from 2012-16 under Robin Ventura, along with stints coaching and managing with Class A Winston-Salem and Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox system. Holliday, a fan favorite who helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2011, was hired Nov. 6 to replace Skip Schumaker as manager Oliver Marmol’s bench coach. The 42-year-old slugger, and a seven-time All-Star during his 15-year major league career, had been coaching at Oklahoma State in his hometown of Stillwater.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Baltimore

'I'm Ravenized': Fans get cars stenciled with Ravens' logo ahead of playoff game

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are storming into the playoffs.The Ravens are getting fans fired up by stenciling logos on fans' cars.The logos were spray-painted on those cars early Thursday morning in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium.Baltimore plays the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild Card round.Starting at 6 a.m., crews were out getting cars "Ravenized.""It's been amazing," said participant Emily. "The energy has been fun and we're happy to be out."On this occasion, the Ravens were spray-painting the town purple.Fans lined their cars in the M&T Bank stadium parking lot Thursday morning as they were...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Four Moves For Wildcard Game

Ravens elevated WR Andy Isabella and WR Binjimen Victor to their active roster. Ravens signed DB Ar’Darius Washington to their active roster. Ravens placed WR Tylan Wallace on injured reserve. Isabella, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'We're going to win': Baltimore City, fans excited for another Ravens' playoff run

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is painted purple. Cars have been stenciled with the Ravens' logo.It's playoff time in Baltimore. The Ravens return to the postseason on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.While the Ravens are a common visitor to the playoffs, they haven't won the Super Bowl since the 2012 season.They have won two playoff games since then.But, with a fresh start, Ravens' fans are excited for another chance at glory."We got the kinks out. Cincinnati beat us once, we beat them once, it's game time," a Ravens fan said.Some fans woke up early to get their car painted with purple pride.Other...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy