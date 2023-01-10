ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Ohio student died after suffering 'cardiac arrest activity' at school, school says

A southern Ohio school district is mourning the death of 17-year-old Blaze Jacobs, who died Monday after experiencing cardiac arrest during class. "Blaze was a very large part of our school community," Western Brown High School Principal Heather Cooper wrote in a Monday letter to district families. Screenshots of the note have been shared by several community members on social media.
OHIO STATE
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
New York Post

Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates

Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy