Attorney General Bonta Secures Preliminary Injunction Against Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities for Violations of Federal and State Staffing and Discharge Laws

ca.gov
California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California is grateful for President Biden’s...
ca.gov
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: Governor Newsom’s Budget Prioritizes California’s Values
SACRAMENTO – State and local leaders are expressing support for Governor Gavin Newsom’s January Budget Proposal that maintains the state’s unprecedented investments in Californians while fortifying the state’s strong fiscal foundation amid economic and revenue uncertainties ahead. BUSINESS. CA Retailers Association: CRA applauds Governor Gavin Newsom...
ca.gov
With Lingering Storms Statewide, Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water, Firefighting Resources in Preparation for Flooding, Debris Flow
With lingering storms expected through midweek, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide in preparation of potential flooding and debris flow. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department: OES: Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department Swift Water Rescue...
ca.gov
Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Storms
SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
ca.gov
Cal OES Prepositions Firefighting Resources, Personnel in 8 Counties Across Central, Northern California as Winter Storm Resumes
With more rain and snow in the forecast, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is prepositioning swift water rescue resources and firefighting personnel across eight counties in central and northern California, including Monterey, Sonoma, Sutter, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Fresno, Merced and Tulare counties. Additional resources are deployed to fire departments in Lathrop/Manteca, Oakland and Ukiah in advance of this next round of ongoing winter storms.
ca.gov
CPUC Reminds Californians of New 369 Area Code Coming to the 707 Area Code Region on February 1
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today again reminds Californians that the new 369 area code will soon be available in the existing 707 area code region. With new telephone numbers in the 707 area code region in high demand, the CPUC in June 2022 approved adding the new 369 area code to overlay the existing 707 area code region.
ca.gov
CDCR donates gifts to students, seniors
The community benefits when staff and incarcerated residents get behind charitable causes such as giving gifts to students or raising money. From volunteering their time to holding food drives, California state employees make a difference. HDSP, CCC ring bells, distribute toys, donate blood. Bell-ringing: Two Susanville prisons took on the...
