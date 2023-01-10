ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Attorney General Bonta Secures Preliminary Injunction Against Chain of Skilled Nursing Facilities for Violations of Federal and State Staffing and Discharge Laws

ca.gov
 5 days ago
ca.gov

California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Saturday that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California is grateful for President Biden’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

With Lingering Storms Statewide, Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water, Firefighting Resources in Preparation for Flooding, Debris Flow

With lingering storms expected through midweek, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide in preparation of potential flooding and debris flow. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department: OES: Lathrop/Manteca Fire Department Swift Water Rescue...
ca.gov

Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Storms

SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Cal OES Prepositions Firefighting Resources, Personnel in 8 Counties Across Central, Northern California as Winter Storm Resumes

With more rain and snow in the forecast, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is prepositioning swift water rescue resources and firefighting personnel across eight counties in central and northern California, including Monterey, Sonoma, Sutter, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Fresno, Merced and Tulare counties. Additional resources are deployed to fire departments in Lathrop/Manteca, Oakland and Ukiah in advance of this next round of ongoing winter storms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

CDCR donates gifts to students, seniors

The community benefits when staff and incarcerated residents get behind charitable causes such as giving gifts to students or raising money. From volunteering their time to holding food drives, California state employees make a difference. HDSP, CCC ring bells, distribute toys, donate blood. Bell-ringing: Two Susanville prisons took on the...
SUSANVILLE, CA

